 

Yescarta Is First CAR T-cell Therapy to Demonstrate High Response Rates and Durable Clinical Benefit in a Pivotal Indolent Non-Hodgkin Lymphoma Study

Kite, a Gilead Company (Nasdaq: GILD), today announced results from the primary analysis of ZUMA-5, a global, multicenter, single-arm, open-label Phase 2 study evaluating Yescarta (axicabtagene ciloleucel) in adult patients with relapsed or refractory indolent non-Hodgkin lymphoma (iNHL) after at least two prior lines of therapy. After a single infusion of Yescarta, 92 percent of iNHL patients (n=104 evaluable for efficacy) responded, including 76 percent of patients achieving a complete response (CR) at a median follow-up of 17.5 months. The data are being presented in an oral session during the 62nd American Society of Hematology (ASH) Annual Meeting and Exposition (Abstract #700). The presentation is also being considered for Best of ASH and has been selected for inclusion in the ASH Annual Meeting Press Program.

Based on these data, the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) has accepted the supplemental Biologics License Application (sBLA) and granted Priority Review designation for Yescarta for the treatment of relapsed or refractory follicular lymphoma (FL) and marginal zone lymphoma (MZL) after two or more prior lines of systemic therapy, with a target action date under the Prescription Drug User Fee Act (PDUFA) of March 5, 2021. Yescarta has previously been granted a Breakthrough Therapy Designation (BTD) by the FDA for these indications. If approved, Yescarta would become the first chimeric antigen receptor (CAR) T therapy approved for the treatment of relapsed or refractory indolent NHLs.

“It is encouraging to see this level of response to CAR T-cell therapy in a heavily pretreated and multiply relapsed patient population, in whom response duration to other available therapies is expected to be short,” said Caron A. Jacobson, MD, MMSc, Medical Director, Immune Effector Cell Therapy Program, Dana-Farber Cancer Institute and Assistant Professor of Medicine, Harvard Medical School. “Our goal with treatment is to prolong overall survival, and the impressive durability following a one-time treatment of axicabtagene ciloleucel is incredibly promising for relapsed/refractory patients, who are often at a higher risk for early progression.”

