 

Syros Presents New Data From Phase 2 Clinical Trial of SY-1425 and Announces Plans to Initiate Registration-Enabling Trial in MDS and Randomized Phase 2 Trial in AML

Syros Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SYRS), a leader in the development of medicines that control the expression of genes, today announced new clinical data from its Phase 2 trial evaluating SY-1425, its first-in-class selective retinoic acid receptor alpha (RARα) agonist, in combination with azacitidine in two acute myeloid leukemia (AML) patient populations. The data is being presented today in oral presentations at the 62nd American Society of Hematology (ASH) Annual Meeting. In a separate poster presentation on Monday, Syros will present translational data highlighting the potential of SY-1425 to benefit newly diagnosed unfit AML patients who may be resistant to the standard-of-care combination of venetoclax plus azacitidine.

“The data that continue to emerge from the Phase 2 trial of SY-1425 are compelling,” said Stéphane De Botton, M.D., Head of Acute Myeloid Malignancies at Institut Gustave Roussy and a clinical investigator in the trial. “SY-1425 in combination with azacitidine demonstrates high response rates, rapid onset of action, meaningful durability and favorable tolerability in RARA-positive newly diagnosed unfit AML patients. Despite recent advances, one-third of unfit AML patients still don’t respond to the standard-of-care regimen in the upfront setting and what we are now learning is that most of these patients may be RARA-positive. Taken together, these data support the potential of SY-1425 to become an important targeted therapy for RARA-positive AML patients, as well as for patients with a closely related hematologic malignancy known as higher-risk myelodysplastic syndrome.”

“The new data presented today strengthen our conviction that SY-1425 has the potential to become the foundation of care for all RARA-positive patients,” said David A. Roth, M.D., Chief Medical Officer of Syros. “Based on these results, we are excited to launch our planned registration-enabling Phase 3 trial in newly diagnosed higher-risk MDS patients, which puts us on track for a potential new drug application in 2024, and a randomized Phase 2 clinical trial evaluating SY-1425 as part of a triplet regimen with venetoclax and azacitidine in newly diagnosed unfit AML patients.”

