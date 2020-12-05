CRISPR Therapeutics and Vertex Present New Data for Investigational CRISPR/Cas9 Gene-Editing Therapy, CTX001 at American Society of Hematology Annual Meeting and Exposition, Together With Publication in the New England Journal of Medicine

- Sickle cell disease: All three patients were free of vaso-occlusive crises with 3 to 15 months of follow-up after CTX001 infusion -

- Beta thalassemia: All seven patients were transfusion independent with 3 to 18 months of follow-up after CTX001 infusion -

- Nineteen patients have been dosed with CTX001 across both programs -

- The New England Journal of Medicine publishes CTX001 manuscript containing the first report of investigational use of CRISPR/Cas9-based gene editing to treat inherited diseases in humans -

ZUG, Switzerland and CAMBRIDGE, Mass. and BOSTON, Dec. 05, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- CRISPR Therapeutics (Nasdaq: CRSP) and Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (Nasdaq: VRTX) today announced new data on a total of 10 patients treated with the investigational CRISPR/Cas9-based gene-editing therapy, CTX001, that show a consistent and sustained response to treatment. All seven patients with transfusion-dependent beta thalassemia (TDT), including three who have either a severe or b0/b0 genotype, were transfusion independent at last follow-up and all three patients with sickle cell disease (SCD) were free of vaso-occlusive crises (VOCs) from CTX001 infusion through last follow-up. These data will be presented during the Scientific Plenary at the annual ASH Meeting and Exposition on December 6, 2020. A summary of the results from the CLIMB-111 and CLIMB-121 Phase 1/2 clinical studies is provided below.

The companies also announced that The New England Journal of Medicine (NEJM) has published an independently peer-reviewed article entitled “CRISPR-Cas9 Gene Editing for Sickle Cell Disease and β Thalassemia.” The article includes detailed information on the first patient with TDT enrolled in CLIMB-111 and the first patient with severe SCD enrolled in CLIMB-121, at 18 and 15 months of follow-up, respectively.

CTX001 is being investigated in these two ongoing Phase 1/2 clinical trials as a potential one-time curative therapy for patients suffering from TDT and severe SCD.

“We are pleased with the data presented at ASH, which demonstrate potential benefit and durability among a larger population of patients with transfusion-dependent beta thalassemia and sickle cell disease,” said Samarth Kulkarni, Ph.D., Chief Executive Officer of CRISPR Therapeutics. “Additionally, the NEJM case study is the first peer-reviewed journal publication for our CRISPR/Cas9 gene therapy, CTX001. Together this is further validation of the potential of CTX001 to become a best-in-class therapy. We plan to continue the rapid advancement of our clinical trials to bring these much-needed therapies to patients.”