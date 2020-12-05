 

CRISPR Therapeutics and Vertex Present New Data for Investigational CRISPR/Cas9 Gene-Editing Therapy, CTX001 at American Society of Hematology Annual Meeting and Exposition, Together With Publication in the New England Journal of Medicine

Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire
05.12.2020, 18:30  |  113   |   |   

- Beta thalassemia: All seven patients were transfusion independent with 3 to 18 months of follow-up after CTX001 infusion -

- Sickle cell disease: All three patients were free of vaso-occlusive crises with 3 to 15 months of follow-up after CTX001 infusion -

- Nineteen patients have been dosed with CTX001 across both programs -

- The New England Journal of Medicine publishes CTX001 manuscript containing the first report of investigational use of CRISPR/Cas9-based gene editing to treat inherited diseases in humans -

ZUG, Switzerland and CAMBRIDGE, Mass. and BOSTON, Dec. 05, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- CRISPR Therapeutics (Nasdaq: CRSP) and Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (Nasdaq: VRTX) today announced new data on a total of 10 patients treated with the investigational CRISPR/Cas9-based gene-editing therapy, CTX001, that show a consistent and sustained response to treatment. All seven patients with transfusion-dependent beta thalassemia (TDT), including three who have either a severe or b0/b0 genotype, were transfusion independent at last follow-up and all three patients with sickle cell disease (SCD) were free of vaso-occlusive crises (VOCs) from CTX001 infusion through last follow-up. These data will be presented during the Scientific Plenary at the annual ASH Meeting and Exposition on December 6, 2020. A summary of the results from the CLIMB-111 and CLIMB-121 Phase 1/2 clinical studies is provided below.

The companies also announced that The New England Journal of Medicine (NEJM) has published an independently peer-reviewed article entitled “CRISPR-Cas9 Gene Editing for Sickle Cell Disease and β Thalassemia.” The article includes detailed information on the first patient with TDT enrolled in CLIMB-111 and the first patient with severe SCD enrolled in CLIMB-121, at 18 and 15 months of follow-up, respectively.

CTX001 is being investigated in these two ongoing Phase 1/2 clinical trials as a potential one-time curative therapy for patients suffering from TDT and severe SCD.

“We are pleased with the data presented at ASH, which demonstrate potential benefit and durability among a larger population of patients with transfusion-dependent beta thalassemia and sickle cell disease,” said Samarth Kulkarni, Ph.D., Chief Executive Officer of CRISPR Therapeutics. “Additionally, the NEJM case study is the first peer-reviewed journal publication for our CRISPR/Cas9 gene therapy, CTX001. Together this is further validation of the potential of CTX001 to become a best-in-class therapy. We plan to continue the rapid advancement of our clinical trials to bring these much-needed therapies to patients.”

Seite 1 von 7
CRISPR Therapeutics Aktie jetzt über den Testsieger (Finanztest 11/2020) handeln, ab 0 € auf Smartbroker.de



Diesen Artikel teilen

0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

CRISPR Therapeutics and Vertex Present New Data for Investigational CRISPR/Cas9 Gene-Editing Therapy, CTX001 at American Society of Hematology Annual Meeting and Exposition, Together With Publication in the New England Journal of Medicine - Beta thalassemia: All seven patients were transfusion independent with 3 to 18 months of follow-up after CTX001 infusion - - Sickle cell disease: All three patients were free of vaso-occlusive crises with 3 to 15 months of follow-up …

Meistgelesene Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Fate Therapeutics Reports Positive Interim Data from its Phase 1 Study of FT516 in Combination with ...
Diversified Royalty Corp. Announces December 2020 Cash Dividend
Freddie Mac Prices $380 Million Multifamily K-Deal, K-L06
Enthusiast Gaming Provides Update on Annual General and Special Meeting
GeneTx and Ultragenyx Announce Presentation of Phase 1/2 Data on Investigational GTX-102 in ...
Announcement | MCH Group | Capital increase
CRISPR Therapeutics and Vertex Present New Data for Investigational CRISPR/Cas9 Gene-Editing ...
Vornado Announces Dividend On Series N Cumulative Redeemable Preferred Shares
FuelCell Energy Announces Closing of Public Offering of 39,696,320 Shares of Common Stock
Victory Square Technologies to Present at the Lytham Partners End of Year 1x1 Conference 
Titel
Hexagon Purus AS: Contemplated private placement and admission to trading on Euronext Growth Oslo
K92 Mining Announces Latest High-Grade Drill Results at Kora, Including 9.80 m at 84.92 g/t AuEq
Affinor Growers Announces Resignations and Appointment of New CEO
Auris Medical Reports Positive In vitro Efficacy Data for AM-301 in Protecting Against Sars-CoV-2 ...
NIO Inc. Provides November 2020 Delivery Update
WSP to Acquire Golder Creating the Leading Global Environmental Consulting Firm
Clean Power Capital Corp. Announces Plans to List on NASDAQ
REPEAT - Clean Power Capital Corp. Announces Plans to List on NASDAQ
Pfizer und BioNTech haben Antrag auf bedingte Zulassung für COVID-19-Impfstoff bei der EMA ...
Rafarma Inks Joint Venture Agreement with Vaccines Lab SDN BHD of Malaysia
Titel
Aurora Cannabis Prices US$150 Million Underwritten Public Offering
Hexagon Purus AS: Contemplated private placement and admission to trading on Euronext Growth Oslo
K92 Mining Announces Latest High-Grade Drill Results at Kora, Including 9.80 m at 84.92 g/t AuEq
REPEAT -- Clean Power Capital Announces Appointment of Leading Clean Energy Entrepreneur Greg ...
Plug Power Announces 2020 Third Quarter Results
REPEAT - Clean Power Capital Corp.’s Subsidiary, PowerTap Hydrogen Fueling, Announces That It Has ...
AgraFlora’s Delta Greenhouse Receives Agriculture Loan
Pfizer und BioNTech schließen Phase-3-Studie erfolgreich ab: Impfstoffkandidat gegen COVID-19 erreicht alle primären Endpunkte
Affinor Growers Announces Resignations and Appointment of New CEO
CFL cargo expandiert mit TRAXX MS-Lokomotiven von Bombardier Transportation weiter auf dem ...
Titel
HyperSolar Changes Company Name to SunHydrogen
WPD Pharmaceuticals to Resume Trading on Monday, April 13, 2020
Bombardier unterzeichnet Vertrag für weitere zehn Jahre Betrieb und Wartung des automatischen ...
Mateon Expands its COVID-19 Therapeutic Program to include Artemisinin
HyperSolar To Begin Production on 100 Hydrogen Generation Units for Demonstration
WPD Pharmaceuticals Comments on SEC Order
Hexagon Composites ASA: Contemplated private placement and intention to spin off and list Hexagon Purus
Champignon Provides Corporate Update (3) 
Curetis Begins Offering BGI’s CE-IVD Rapid Test Kit for Coronavirus in Europe
InflaRx Doses First Patient in Multicenter Randomized Clinical Trial in Severe Progressed COVID-19 ...

Nachrichten zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
01.12.20
CRISPR Therapeutics and Vertex to Host Investor Webcast to Review Data Presented at the 62nd American Society of Hematology Annual (ASH) Meeting and Exposition for Investigational CRISPR/Cas9 Gene-Editing Therapy CTX001 in Sickle Cell Disease and Beta Tha
24.11.20
CRISPR Therapeutics to Participate in the Piper Sandler 32nd Annual Virtual Healthcare Conference
16.11.20
CRISPR Therapeutics to Participate in the Jefferies Virtual London Healthcare Conference

Diskussionen zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
09.07.20
137
Der wohl heißeste Gentech-Startup der letzten 10 Jahre