Basel, 5 December 2020 - Roche (SIX: RO, ROG; OTCQX: RHHBY) today announced that new data from the pivotal phase III MURANO and CLL14 studies support the efficacy of fixed-duration, chemotherapy-free Venclexta/Venclyxto (venetoclax)-based combinations in certain people with chronic lymphocytic leukaemia (CLL) and provide more evidence on the potential value of minimal residual disease (MRD). Data were presented at the all-virtual 62nd American Society of Hematology (ASH) Annual Meeting and Exposition on Saturday 5 December 2020. “These results reinforce the long-term value of fixed-duration, chemotherapy-free Venclexta/Venclyxto-based combinations in CLL, potentially offering patients a significant period of time without treatment following initial therapy,” said Levi Garraway, M.D., Ph.D., Roche’s Chief Medical Officer and Head of Global Product Development. “These data also reflect our ongoing commitment to accelerating clinical advancements for patients by exploring the novel endpoint minimal residual disease as a potential predictor of patient outcomes.” Five-year data from the pivotal phase III MURANO trial continue to show sustained investigator-assessed progression-free survival (PFS) with Venclexta/Venclyxto plus MabThera/Rituxan (rituximab). Data, presented in an oral session, showed:

Roche announces new data reinforcing the long-term benefit of Venclexta/Venclyxto-based combination for people with relapsed or refractory chronic lymphocytic leukaemia

