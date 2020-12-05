 

IGM Biosciences Presents First Clinical Data from IGM-2323 in Non-Hodgkin’s Lymphoma at 2020 ASH Annual Meeting

- 9 of 14 Patients Showed Reduction in Tumor Size, Including Two Recently Reported Complete Responses -

- Company to Host Conference Call and Webcast Today at 2:00 p.m. ET -

MOUNTAIN VIEW, Calif., Dec. 05, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- IGM Biosciences, Inc. (Nasdaq: IGMS), a clinical-stage biotechnology company focused on creating and developing engineered IgM antibodies, today announced the presentation of preliminary clinical results from the Company’s Phase 1 trial evaluating IGM-2323, a bispecific IgM antibody targeting CD20 x CD3, at the 62nd American Society of Hematology (ASH) Annual Meeting and Exposition. The data was featured today in a poster presentation titled “Preliminary Results of a Phase 1 Dose Escalation Study of the First-in-Class IgM Based Bispecific Antibody IGM-2323 (anti-CD20 x anti-CD3) in Patients with Advanced B-Cell Malignancies” (Abstract number 1142).

The multicenter, open-label Phase 1 dose escalation trial is intended to assess the safety, pharmacokinetics and preliminary efficacy of intravenous IGM-2323 in patients with relapsed/refractory B cell non-Hodgkin’s lymphoma (NHL). As of October 30, 2020, the data cutoff date for the presentation, 16 patients were enrolled and treated at escalating dose levels of IGM-2323. Dose escalation continues in the study toward the anticipated recommended Phase 2 dose (RP2D) range of between 100 and 1000 mg.

Of the 14 patients treated in the 0.5, 2.5, 10, 30 and 50/100 mg dose cohorts, nine showed evidence of tumor size reduction and two patients showed partial responses (PRs), including a patient with follicular lymphoma (50/100 mg dose level) and a patient with diffuse large B cell lymphoma (DLBCL) who had failed CAR-T therapy (30 mg dose level). Subsequent to the data cutoff, the two patients with follicular lymphoma treated at the 50/100 mg titration dose converted to complete responses (CRs).

Dose titration has been introduced at the higher dose levels to provide NHL patients with optimal and repeatable immune activity. The study is currently enrolling for the 50/300 mg titration dose cohort. Of the three patients at the 50/100 mg titration dose and one patient at the 50/300 mg titration dose, none have exhibited fever, chills, cytokine release syndrome (CRS) or neurotoxicity to date. Among all patients, IGM-2323 was found to be generally well tolerated, with no dose limiting toxicities, no Grade 3 or higher CRS and no evidence of neurotoxicity observed, despite less steroid pretreatment than used in studies of most other T cell engagers. Three Grade 1 CRS events (low-grade fever/chills) were reported in the lower dose groups, and one Grade 2 CRS event was observed at the first infusion in the non-titrated 100 mg dose level in a patient with pre-existing severe hypertension who was receiving four anti-hypertensive medications.  

