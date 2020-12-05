ImmunoGen Presents Updated Findings from Phase 1/2 Study of IMGN632 in Blastic Plasmacytoid Dendritic Cell Neoplasm at ASH Annual Meeting

ImmunoGen Inc. (Nasdaq: IMGN), a leader in the expanding field of antibody-drug conjugates (ADCs) for the treatment of cancer, today announced that new safety and efficacy findings from the expansion phase of the Phase 1/2 study of IMGN632 in patients with relapsed/refractory blastic plasmacytoid dendritic cell neoplasm (BPDCN) were presented during an oral session at the 62nd American Society of Hematology (ASH) Annual Meeting.

“Comprising the largest prospective study with a single agent in patients with relapsed/refractory BPDCN, the results presented at ASH build on the previous data reported for IMGN632 and reinforce the potential of this CD123-targeting ADC as a best-in-class treatment option for BPDCN,” said Anna Berkenblit, MD, Senior Vice President and Chief Medical Officer of ImmunoGen. “Given IMGN632’s favorable safety profile, demonstrated anti-tumor activity, and ease of administration via short infusion in an outpatient setting, we continue to enroll both frontline and relapsed/refractory BPDCN patients in this trial. In addition, the preclinical data presented by our partners at MD Anderson Cancer Center in relapsed/refractory AML further support the combination of IMGN632 with azacitidine and venetoclax, which we are actively enrolling in a Phase 1b/2 clinical trial.”