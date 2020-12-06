 

GlycoMimetics’ Uproleselan in Combination With Venetoclax/HMA Shown to Break Chemoresistance, Reduce Tumor Burden and Increase Survival in AML Model

Nachrichtenquelle: Business Wire (engl.)
06.12.2020, 00:00  |  68   |   |   

GlycoMimetics’ (Nasdaq: GLYC) product candidate uproleselan — when added to a combination therapy of venetoclax and a hypomethylating agent (HMA) — was shown today in an oral presentation to break chemoresistance by dramatically and significantly reducing tumor burden as detected by circulating human AML cells after three weeks of treatment, and by significantly increasing survival (p = 0.0009) in an animal model engrafted with AML from a patient with acquired resistance to venetoclax/HMA combination therapy. The oral presentation made by Dr. Kyung Hee Chang, Department of Leukemia, Division of Cancer Medicine, The University of Texas MD Anderson Cancer Center, at the 62nd ASH Annual Meeting and Exposition supports the need for further clinical investigation to potentially extend the use of uproleselan, an investigational, first-in-class, targeted E-selectin antagonist, to other drug combinations and, in particular, to venetoclax/HMA.

“As in previously reported models, uproleselan has shown benefit when added to multiple chemotherapy regimens. These data, showing the potential benefit of adding uproleselan to a combination therapy of venetoclax and HMA, are important given the rapid changes in the landscape of approved AML therapies as well as those in development. The data strongly support conducting a clinical trial with this combination therapy,” said Rachel King, GlycoMimetics’ Chief Executive Officer.

“Given investigator interest in this data, we’re actively exploring opportunities for investigator-sponsored clinical trials to study the implications in humans. If successful, these studies would further reinforce our goal of demonstrating the value of uproleselan across the spectrum of AML patients and with a variety of therapeutic combination regimens,” she added.

GlycoMimetics previously presented preclinical data showing that hypomethylating agents up-regulate the expression of E-selectin ligand on AML cells. The Company believes E-selectin upregulation increases the binding affinity of the blasts to the vascular endothelium, where E-selectin is expressed, and as a result, contributes to increased chemoresistance. By antagonizing E-selectin’s role in this cascade, GlycoMimetics believes uproleselan may be able to play a key role in deepening patient responses to or enhancing the duration of efficacy of venetoclax/HMA combinations.

Seite 1 von 3


GlycoMimetics Aktie jetzt über den Testsieger (Finanztest 11/2020) handeln, ab 0 € auf Smartbroker.de

Diesen Artikel teilen

0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

GlycoMimetics’ Uproleselan in Combination With Venetoclax/HMA Shown to Break Chemoresistance, Reduce Tumor Burden and Increase Survival in AML Model GlycoMimetics’ (Nasdaq: GLYC) product candidate uproleselan — when added to a combination therapy of venetoclax and a hypomethylating agent (HMA) — was shown today in an oral presentation to break chemoresistance by dramatically and significantly …

Meistgelesene Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Bristol Myers Squibb Showcases Research Advancing Outcomes Addressing Hard-to-Treat Blood Cancers ...
Syros Acquires Clinical-Stage Drug Candidate for Acute Promyelocytic Leukemia, Expanding Its ...
Cerus Corporation Announces Presentation of Study Results with INTERCEPT-treated COVID-19 ...
Yescarta Is First CAR T-cell Therapy to Demonstrate High Response Rates and Durable Clinical ...
Bristol Myers Squibb and bluebird bio Present Data Highlighting Anti-BCMA CAR T Cell Therapy, ...
Potential Early Monday PSPS Event: Forecasted High Winds and Dry Conditions Mean PG&E Might Need to Proactively Turn Off Power for ...
Long-Term Data for bluebird bio’s betibeglogene autotemcel (beti-cel) Gene Therapy Show Patients ...
New Four-Year Data Show Long-Term Survival in Patients With Large B-Cell Lymphoma Treated With ...
Glancy Prongay & Murray LLP, a Leading Securities Fraud Law Firm, Announces the Filing of a ...
Syros Presents New Data From Phase 2 Clinical Trial of SY-1425 and Announces Plans to Initiate ...
Titel
Moderna Announces Primary Efficacy Analysis in Phase 3 COVE Study for Its COVID-19 Vaccine ...
Splunk Inc. Announces Fiscal Third Quarter 2021 Financial Results
Luminar and Gores Metropoulos Announce Closing of Business Combination
Pentwater Denounces Rio Tinto’s Disreputable Vote Against Independent Investigation
Xpeng Announces Vehicle Delivery Results for November 2020
ACB Deadline Alert: Bronstein, Gewirtz & Grossman, LLC Reminds Aurora Cannabis, Inc. Shareholders of Class Action and ...
Moderna Announces Amendment to Current Supply Agreement with United Kingdom Government for an ...
INVESTIGATION ALERT: The Schall Law Firm Announces it is Investigating Claims Against Splunk Inc. and Encourages ...
Moderna Provides Updates on the Clinical Development and Production of Its COVID-19 Vaccine ...
SolarWinds Showcases Latest Updates to Orion Platform at GITEX Technology Week 2020
Titel
Carbios Produces First Clear Plastic Bottles From Enzymatically Recycled Textile Waste
AvePoint, the Largest Microsoft 365 Data Management Solutions Provider, Announces $2bn Merger
Moderna Announces Primary Efficacy Analysis in Phase 3 COVE Study for Its COVID-19 Vaccine ...
BevCanna to Acquire Established Beverage Company, Naturo Group, With Over $35M in Assets
Splunk Inc. Announces Fiscal Third Quarter 2021 Financial Results
Moderna Has Completed Case Accrual for First Planned Interim Analysis of its mRNA Vaccine Against ...
Jumia Reports Third Quarter 2020 Results
Luminar and Gores Metropoulos Announce Closing of Business Combination
XPeng Reports Third Quarter 2020 Unaudited Financial Results
Palantir Reports Revenue Growth of 52% in the Third Quarter, Raises Full-Year 2020 Guidance
Titel
WEX Merchant Partners Offer Fuel Discounts to Truckers
Dolores J. Ennico Nominated to Join RBC Bearings Board of Directors
Cypress Unveils IoT-AdvantEdge Solutions Providing Developers a Trusted Design Path to IoT Edge ...
Halo Announces Results of Annual General Meeting
Halo Labs President Katie Field to Present at the 2020 Virtual Benzinga Cannabis Capital Conference
Halo Provides Operational Update
Halo to Postpone Reporting Interim Financial Results Due to Delays Caused by the COVID-19 Pandemic
Halo Enters Into Second Amended and Restated Convertible Promissory Note For Aggregate Principal ...
Wells Fargo Bank Decreases Prime Rate to 4.25 Percent
Halo Labs Comments on Recent Market Activity

Nachrichten zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
10.11.20
GlycoMimetics to Present at Two Upcoming Virtual Healthcare Investor Conferences
06.11.20
GlycoMimetics Reports Highlights and Financial Results for Third Quarter 2020