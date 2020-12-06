High fire-risk conditions are expected to arrive late Sunday evening with high winds forecast to continue early Monday morning, peaking in strength during the day Monday, and possibly lingering in some regions through early Tuesday. Once the strong winds subside, PG&E crews will patrol the de-energized lines to ensure they were not damaged during the severe weather. PG&E will safely restore power as quickly as possible, with the goal of restoring most customers within 12 daylight hours, pending weather conditions.

Pacific Gas and Electric Company (PG&E) has notified customers in targeted portions of 16 counties and two tribal communities about a potential Public Safety Power Shutoff (PSPS) starting early Monday morning (Dec. 7). Dry conditions combined with expected high wind gusts pose an increased risk for damage to the electric system that has the potential to ignite fires in areas with dry vegetation.

Although there is still uncertainty regarding the strength and timing of this wind event, the shutoff is forecasted to affect approximately 92,000 customers in targeted portions of 16 counties, including Alpine, Amador, Butte, Calaveras, El Dorado, Fresno, Kern, Lake, Napa, Nevada, Placer, Plumas, Sonoma, Tulare, Tuolumne, and Yuba, as well as two tribal communities.

The number of customers expected to be impacted by this upcoming PSPS event has decreased to 92,000 from the earlier 130,000 originally in scope. The decrease is due to changing weather conditions resulting in the removal of Monterey and Sierra counties. However, Butte, Kern and Plumas counties have now been added to the PSPS scope area; there are less than 100 customers expected to be impacted in these counties combined.

The highest probability areas for this PSPS are the Central Sierra and the North Bay. This is not expected to be a widespread event in the Bay Area at this time.

When extreme weather conditions are forecasted, PG&E considers proactively turning off power for safety, as such weather conditions increase the potential for damage and hazards to PG&E’s electric infrastructure, which could cause sparks if lines are energized. These conditions also increase the potential for rapid fire spread.

Potential Public Safety Power Shutoff: What Customers Should Know

The potential PSPS event is still more than 24 hours away. PG&E’s in-house meteorologists as well as staff in its Wildfire Safety Operation Center and Emergency Operation Center continue to monitor conditions closely, and additional customer notifications will be issued as we move closer to the potential event.