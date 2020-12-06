 

CGTN Marred by war crimes, Australia turns the table on China

BEIJING, Dec. 6, 2020 /PRNewswire/ --The already strained relations between China and Australia further worsened this week, as Australian Prime Minister Scott Morrison asked for an apology from China after a Chinese diplomat tweeted an image that mocked Australia's recently exposed war crimes in Afghanistan.

"Shocked by the murder of Afghan civilians & prisoners by Australian soldiers. We strongly condemn such acts, & call for holding them accountable," tweeted Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesperson Zhao Lijian on Monday.

Along with the tweet is a digital artwork created by Chinese artist Wuheqilin, who took inspiration from the Brereton report released in Canberra last month. The report is the result of a four-year inquiry into war crimes committed by Australian military during its operations in Afghanistan from 2005 to 2016.

Key findings of the investigation include the murder of at least 39 civilians and prisoners, including children, at the hands of Australian commandos from the Special Air Service Regimen and subsequent cover-up by military personnel.

The report also revealed a culture of secrecy and deceit that runs in Australia's elite military units. It described practices such as "blooding," where junior special forces soldiers were encouraged to shoot unarmed civilians to get their "first kill." Weapons and radios would then be planted on dead bodies to create an impression that the killed were enemy combatants.

Despite the shocking scale of the savagery, many Australian and Western media outlets have carefully maneuvered around the report and pointed to China for alleged human right abuses instead, such as the unproven yet ubiquitously quoted claim of Uyghur "imprisonment" in Xinjiang.

"No nation, no army, no government could claim to be cleanskins from their own history of war," declared TV host Chris Smith during a segment on Sky News Australia. He then gave two examples of China's own "outrageous incidents" from nearly a century ago, one involving the violent suppression of Chinese communists during the Shanghai massacre, while the other, known as the 1938 Changsha fire, happened during the Japanese invasion of China during World War II.

