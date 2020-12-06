Durable Clinical Benefits Induced by IMV’s T Cell Therapy in Combination With Merck’s Keytruda in Subjects With PD-L1 Positive r/r DLBCL Presented at ASH Annual Meeting
IMV Inc. (Nasdaq:IMV; TSX:IMV) (“IMV” or the “Company”), a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company pioneering a novel class of cancer immunotherapies and vaccines against infectious diseases, today announces that durable clinical benefits induced by combination treatment of IMV’s T cell therapy with Merck’s Keytruda (pembrolizumab) in subjects with PD-L1 positive recurrent/refractory Diffuse Large B Cell Lymphoma (r/r DLBCL) have been presented at the American Society of Hematology (ASH) Annual Meeting.
“Compared to currently approved therapies, this combination has demonstrated a promising duration of response with limited adverse events in this difficult-to-treat patient population,” said Dr. Neil Berinstein, principal investigator of the SPiReL study and hematologist at Sunnybrook Health Sciences Center. “The improved clinical response in this subset of patients with PD-L1 expression is an exciting scientific finding. The baseline PD-L1 expression is a potential predictor of response to this treatment combination which may not be attributed to the activity of pembrolizumab alone1 and is more likely caused by the complementary mechanisms of action of these two immunotherapies.”
“These are exciting early data and the potential synergistic action of these two immunotherapies paves the way for a new treatment paradigm with combination therapeutics,” said Dr. Joanne Schindler, Chief Medical Officer at IMV. “We are also evaluating this combination therapy with Merck in other solid tumor indications and we look forward to exploring further the potential of what we have seen in the SPiReL study.”
In his presentation during the annual ASH meeting, Dr. Neil Berinstein describes the results from the SPiReL study:
- In the PD-L1+ population (n=7), subjects
- Have significantly higher median Progression Free Survival (PFS) of 230 days, compared to the PD-L1 negative subjects (70 days) with a p-value of 0.007, suggestive of a strong predictive biomarker for this treatment combination,
- Demonstrated an objective response in six subjects, including three subjects who have completed one-year of study treatment,
- Demonstrated an ORR and a DCR at both 85.7%.
- Peripheral blood was assessed for survivin-specific ELISpot responses in 15 subjects with available samples. All 3 subjects with a CR, and 3 of 4 subjects with a PR had positive ELISpot responses while only 1 subject with SD and 1 subject with PD demonstrated survivin-specific ELISpot response, suggestive of an association between the clinical responses with the mechanism of action of DPX-Survivac.
- Treatment was well tolerated. The majority of treatment-related adverse events were grade 1 and 2 severity. A majority of these were injection site reactions associated with the subcutaneous administration of DPX-Survivac.
The poster presentation by Dr. Berinstein is available under the Scientific Publications & Posters section on IMV’s website and is also available on the ASH meeting platform.
