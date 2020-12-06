Durable Clinical Benefits Induced by IMV’s T Cell Therapy in Combination With Merck’s Keytruda in Subjects With PD-L1 Positive r/r DLBCL Presented at ASH Annual Meeting

IMV Inc. (Nasdaq:IMV; TSX:IMV) (“IMV” or the “Company”), a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company pioneering a novel class of cancer immunotherapies and vaccines against infectious diseases, today announces that durable clinical benefits induced by combination treatment of IMV’s T cell therapy with Merck’s Keytruda (pembrolizumab) in subjects with PD-L1 positive recurrent/refractory Diffuse Large B Cell Lymphoma (r/r DLBCL) have been presented at the American Society of Hematology (ASH) Annual Meeting.

“Compared to currently approved therapies, this combination has demonstrated a promising duration of response with limited adverse events in this difficult-to-treat patient population,” said Dr. Neil Berinstein, principal investigator of the SPiReL study and hematologist at Sunnybrook Health Sciences Center. “The improved clinical response in this subset of patients with PD-L1 expression is an exciting scientific finding. The baseline PD-L1 expression is a potential predictor of response to this treatment combination which may not be attributed to the activity of pembrolizumab alone1 and is more likely caused by the complementary mechanisms of action of these two immunotherapies.”