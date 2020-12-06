 

Durable Clinical Benefits Induced by IMV’s T Cell Therapy in Combination With Merck’s Keytruda in Subjects With PD-L1 Positive r/r DLBCL Presented at ASH Annual Meeting

Nachrichtenquelle: Business Wire (engl.)
06.12.2020, 14:15  |  104   |   |   

IMV Inc. (Nasdaq:IMV; TSX:IMV) (“IMV” or the “Company”), a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company pioneering a novel class of cancer immunotherapies and vaccines against infectious diseases, today announces that durable clinical benefits induced by combination treatment of IMV’s T cell therapy with Merck’s Keytruda (pembrolizumab) in subjects with PD-L1 positive recurrent/refractory Diffuse Large B Cell Lymphoma (r/r DLBCL) have been presented at the American Society of Hematology (ASH) Annual Meeting.

“Compared to currently approved therapies, this combination has demonstrated a promising duration of response with limited adverse events in this difficult-to-treat patient population,” said Dr. Neil Berinstein, principal investigator of the SPiReL study and hematologist at Sunnybrook Health Sciences Center. “The improved clinical response in this subset of patients with PD-L1 expression is an exciting scientific finding. The baseline PD-L1 expression is a potential predictor of response to this treatment combination which may not be attributed to the activity of pembrolizumab alone1 and is more likely caused by the complementary mechanisms of action of these two immunotherapies.”

“These are exciting early data and the potential synergistic action of these two immunotherapies paves the way for a new treatment paradigm with combination therapeutics,” said Dr. Joanne Schindler, Chief Medical Officer at IMV. “We are also evaluating this combination therapy with Merck in other solid tumor indications and we look forward to exploring further the potential of what we have seen in the SPiReL study.”

In his presentation during the annual ASH meeting, Dr. Neil Berinstein describes the results from the SPiReL study:

  • In the PD-L1+ population (n=7), subjects
    • Have significantly higher median Progression Free Survival (PFS) of 230 days, compared to the PD-L1 negative subjects (70 days) with a p-value of 0.007, suggestive of a strong predictive biomarker for this treatment combination,
    • Demonstrated an objective response in six subjects, including three subjects who have completed one-year of study treatment,
    • Demonstrated an ORR and a DCR at both 85.7%.
  • Peripheral blood was assessed for survivin-specific ELISpot responses in 15 subjects with available samples. All 3 subjects with a CR, and 3 of 4 subjects with a PR had positive ELISpot responses while only 1 subject with SD and 1 subject with PD demonstrated survivin-specific ELISpot response, suggestive of an association between the clinical responses with the mechanism of action of DPX-Survivac.
  • Treatment was well tolerated. The majority of treatment-related adverse events were grade 1 and 2 severity. A majority of these were injection site reactions associated with the subcutaneous administration of DPX-Survivac.

The poster presentation by Dr. Berinstein is available under the Scientific Publications & Posters section on IMV’s website and is also available on the ASH meeting platform.

Seite 1 von 4
IMV Aktie jetzt über den Testsieger (Finanztest 11/2020) handeln, ab 0 € auf Smartbroker.de



Diesen Artikel teilen

0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Durable Clinical Benefits Induced by IMV’s T Cell Therapy in Combination With Merck’s Keytruda in Subjects With PD-L1 Positive r/r DLBCL Presented at ASH Annual Meeting IMV Inc. (Nasdaq:IMV; TSX:IMV) (“IMV” or the “Company”), a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company pioneering a novel class of cancer immunotherapies and vaccines against infectious diseases, today announces that durable clinical benefits induced …

Meistgelesene Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Bristol Myers Squibb and bluebird bio Present Data Highlighting Anti-BCMA CAR T Cell Therapy, ...
ImmunoGen Presents Updated Findings from Phase 1/2 Study of IMGN632 in Blastic Plasmacytoid ...
Potential PSPS Update: Forecasted High Winds and Dry Conditions Mean PG&E Might Proactively Turn Off Power for Safety in ...
New Four-Year Data Show Long-Term Survival in Patients With Large B-Cell Lymphoma Treated With ...
Yescarta Is First CAR T-cell Therapy to Demonstrate High Response Rates and Durable Clinical ...
Syros Acquires Clinical-Stage Drug Candidate for Acute Promyelocytic Leukemia, Expanding Its ...
Long-Term Data for bluebird bio’s betibeglogene autotemcel (beti-cel) Gene Therapy Show Patients ...
Legend Biotech Announces Phase 1b/2 Study Data of Cilta-cel, an Investigational BCMA CAR-T, Showing ...
Genentech Announces New Data Reinforcing the Long-Term Benefit of Venclexta-Based Combination for ...
GlycoMimetics’ Uproleselan in Combination With Venetoclax/HMA Shown to Break Chemoresistance, ...
Titel
Moderna Announces Primary Efficacy Analysis in Phase 3 COVE Study for Its COVID-19 Vaccine ...
Splunk Inc. Announces Fiscal Third Quarter 2021 Financial Results
Luminar and Gores Metropoulos Announce Closing of Business Combination
Pentwater Denounces Rio Tinto’s Disreputable Vote Against Independent Investigation
Xpeng Announces Vehicle Delivery Results for November 2020
ACB Deadline Alert: Bronstein, Gewirtz & Grossman, LLC Reminds Aurora Cannabis, Inc. Shareholders of Class Action and ...
INVESTIGATION ALERT: The Schall Law Firm Announces it is Investigating Claims Against Splunk Inc. and Encourages ...
Moderna Provides Updates on the Clinical Development and Production of Its COVID-19 Vaccine ...
LivaNova and Gyrus Capital Enter into Agreement for the Purchase of Heart Valve Business
SolarWinds Showcases Latest Updates to Orion Platform at GITEX Technology Week 2020
Titel
Carbios Produces First Clear Plastic Bottles From Enzymatically Recycled Textile Waste
AvePoint, the Largest Microsoft 365 Data Management Solutions Provider, Announces $2bn Merger
Moderna Announces Primary Efficacy Analysis in Phase 3 COVE Study for Its COVID-19 Vaccine ...
BevCanna to Acquire Established Beverage Company, Naturo Group, With Over $35M in Assets
Splunk Inc. Announces Fiscal Third Quarter 2021 Financial Results
Moderna Has Completed Case Accrual for First Planned Interim Analysis of its mRNA Vaccine Against ...
Luminar and Gores Metropoulos Announce Closing of Business Combination
Jumia Reports Third Quarter 2020 Results
XPeng Reports Third Quarter 2020 Unaudited Financial Results
Palantir Reports Revenue Growth of 52% in the Third Quarter, Raises Full-Year 2020 Guidance
Titel
WEX Merchant Partners Offer Fuel Discounts to Truckers
Dolores J. Ennico Nominated to Join RBC Bearings Board of Directors
Cypress Unveils IoT-AdvantEdge Solutions Providing Developers a Trusted Design Path to IoT Edge ...
Halo Announces Results of Annual General Meeting
Halo Labs President Katie Field to Present at the 2020 Virtual Benzinga Cannabis Capital Conference
Halo Provides Operational Update
Halo to Postpone Reporting Interim Financial Results Due to Delays Caused by the COVID-19 Pandemic
Halo Enters Into Second Amended and Restated Convertible Promissory Note For Aggregate Principal ...
Wells Fargo Bank Decreases Prime Rate to 4.25 Percent
Halo Labs Comments on Recent Market Activity

Nachrichten zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
03.12.20
IMV’s Survivin-Targeted T Cell Therapy Shows Durable Clinical Benefits in Phase 2 Study in Patients with Hard-to-Treat Advanced Recurrent Ovarian Cancer
13.11.20
IMV to Host a Key Opinion Leader Webcast on the Ovarian Cancer Treatment Landscape and Data Highlights from the Phase 2 Trial of a Novel T-Cell Therapy
12.11.20
IMV Inc. Announces Third Quarter 2020 Financial Results and Provides Clinical Update
10.11.20
IMV Strengthens Leadership Team with Appointment of Andrew Hall as Chief Business Officer
09.11.20
IMV to Participate in Two Upcoming Investor Conferences
09.11.20
IMV’s T Cell Therapy Demonstrates 86% Objective Response Rate in Combination with Merck’s Keytruda in PD-L1 Positive Patients with r/r DLBCL