 

BioCryst’s Oral Factor D Inhibitor (BCX9930) Shows High Potency and Specificity for Alternative Pathway of Complement

Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire
06.12.2020, 16:00  |  66   |   |   

—Data presented at the 62nd American Society of Hematology Annual Meeting—

RESEARCH TRIANGLE PARK, N.C., Dec. 06, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- BioCryst Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (Nasdaq: BCRX) today announced that preclinical data on BCX9930, an oral Factor D inhibitor under development as monotherapy for paroxysmal nocturnal hemoglobinuria (PNH) and other complement-mediated diseases, showed complete in vitro blockade of both hemolysis of PNH erythrocytes and accumulation of C3 fragments on PNH erythrocytes, indicating that BCX9930 monotherapy has the potential to inhibit both intravascular and extravascular hemolysis.

In the study, BCX9930 was highly specific for the alternative pathway and, after oral dosing of BCX9930 in primates, alternative pathway activity was completely suppressed.

The data were presented at the 62nd American Society of Hematology (ASH) Annual Meeting being held as a virtual event, December 5-8, 2020.

“These data demonstrate that BCX9930 is a highly potent and specific orally bioavailable Factor D inhibitor with potential for treatment of patients with PNH and other alternative pathway mediated diseases,” said Dr. William Sheridan, chief medical officer of BioCryst.

“The preclinical results have translated as expected into the clinic, where we have seen oral monotherapy with BCX9930 drive rapid and dose-dependent reductions in key biomarkers, including LDH, and increase hemoglobin levels in PNH patients. We look forward to completing our proof of concept study in PNH and progressing into advanced development next year across multiple hematology and nephrology complement- mediated diseases,” Sheridan added.

About BCX9930
Discovered by BioCryst, BCX9930 is a novel, oral, potent and selective small molecule inhibitor of Factor D currently in Phase 1 clinical development for the treatment of complement-mediated diseases. The U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) has granted both Fast Track status and Orphan Drug designation for BCX9930 in PNH. In an ongoing dose ranging trial of BCX9930 in patients with PNH, BCX9930 was safe and well tolerated, with no drug-related serious adverse events. As a Factor D inhibitor, BCX9930 is designed as an oral monotherapy that can address both intravascular and extravascular hemolysis in PNH patients. Treatment-naïve PNH patients who have received more than six weeks of therapy at a monotherapy dose of 400 mg bid showed rapid and dose-dependent reductions in key biomarkers, including LDH, and increases in hemoglobin levels that were maintained without transfusions.

Seite 1 von 3
Biocryst Pharmaceuticals Aktie jetzt über den Testsieger (Finanztest 11/2020) handeln, ab 0 € auf Smartbroker.de



Diesen Artikel teilen

0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

BioCryst’s Oral Factor D Inhibitor (BCX9930) Shows High Potency and Specificity for Alternative Pathway of Complement —Data presented at the 62nd American Society of Hematology Annual Meeting— RESEARCH TRIANGLE PARK, N.C., Dec. 06, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) - BioCryst Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (Nasdaq: BCRX) today announced that preclinical data on BCX9930, an oral …

Meistgelesene Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
CRISPR Therapeutics and Vertex Present New Data for Investigational CRISPR/Cas9 Gene-Editing ...
Roche announces new data reinforcing the long-term benefit of Venclexta/Venclyxto-based combination ...
GeneTx and Ultragenyx Announce Presentation of Phase 1/2 Data on Investigational GTX-102 in ...
Cellectis Reports Preliminary Results from its Phase 1 BALLI-01 Study of UCART22 in R/R Adult B-ALL ...
Constellation Pharmaceuticals Provides Update of MANIFEST Study for CPI-0610 at ASH Meeting
Autolus Therapeutics presents compelling AUTO1 data from ALLCAR Phase 1 study in Adult Acute ...
Kura Oncology Presents First Clinical Data for Menin Inhibitor KO-539 at American Society of ...
GBT Presents Data on New Sickle Cell Disease Pipeline Therapies with Best-in-Class Potential – ...
SouthGobi Announces to Hold the 2020 Annual General Meeting to January 21, 2021
Allogene Therapeutics Reports Positive Initial Results from Phase 1 UNIVERSAL Study of ALLO-715 ...
Titel
Hexagon Purus AS: Contemplated private placement and admission to trading on Euronext Growth Oslo
K92 Mining Announces Latest High-Grade Drill Results at Kora, Including 9.80 m at 84.92 g/t AuEq
Affinor Growers Announces Resignations and Appointment of New CEO
Auris Medical Reports Positive In vitro Efficacy Data for AM-301 in Protecting Against Sars-CoV-2 ...
NIO Inc. Provides November 2020 Delivery Update
REPEAT - Clean Power Capital Corp. Announces Plans to List on NASDAQ
Rafarma Inks Joint Venture Agreement with Vaccines Lab SDN BHD of Malaysia
WSP to Acquire Golder Creating the Leading Global Environmental Consulting Firm
Clean Power Capital Corp. Announces Plans to List on NASDAQ
Pfizer und BioNTech haben Antrag auf bedingte Zulassung für COVID-19-Impfstoff bei der EMA ...
Titel
Aurora Cannabis Prices US$150 Million Underwritten Public Offering
Hexagon Purus AS: Contemplated private placement and admission to trading on Euronext Growth Oslo
K92 Mining Announces Latest High-Grade Drill Results at Kora, Including 9.80 m at 84.92 g/t AuEq
REPEAT -- Clean Power Capital Announces Appointment of Leading Clean Energy Entrepreneur Greg ...
Plug Power Announces 2020 Third Quarter Results
REPEAT - Clean Power Capital Corp.’s Subsidiary, PowerTap Hydrogen Fueling, Announces That It Has ...
AgraFlora’s Delta Greenhouse Receives Agriculture Loan
Pfizer und BioNTech schließen Phase-3-Studie erfolgreich ab: Impfstoffkandidat gegen COVID-19 erreicht alle primären Endpunkte
Affinor Growers Announces Resignations and Appointment of New CEO
CFL cargo expandiert mit TRAXX MS-Lokomotiven von Bombardier Transportation weiter auf dem ...
Titel
HyperSolar Changes Company Name to SunHydrogen
WPD Pharmaceuticals to Resume Trading on Monday, April 13, 2020
Bombardier unterzeichnet Vertrag für weitere zehn Jahre Betrieb und Wartung des automatischen ...
Mateon Expands its COVID-19 Therapeutic Program to include Artemisinin
HyperSolar To Begin Production on 100 Hydrogen Generation Units for Demonstration
WPD Pharmaceuticals Comments on SEC Order
Hexagon Composites ASA: Contemplated private placement and intention to spin off and list Hexagon Purus
Champignon Provides Corporate Update (3) 
Curetis Begins Offering BGI’s CE-IVD Rapid Test Kit for Coronavirus in Europe
InflaRx Doses First Patient in Multicenter Randomized Clinical Trial in Severe Progressed COVID-19 ...

Nachrichten zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
04.12.20
BioCryst Announces FDA Approval of ORLADEYO (berotralstat), First Oral, Once-daily Therapy to Prevent Attacks in Hereditary Angioedema Patients
01.12.20
BioCryst Reports Inducement Grants Under Nasdaq Listing Rule 5635(c)(4)
30.11.20
Allergy Publishes Results from BioCryst’s APeX-J Trial of Oral, Once-Daily Berotralstat for the Prevention of HAE Attacks
20.11.20
BioCryst to Present at Upcoming Virtual Investment Conferences
13.11.20
BioCryst Presents Data Showing Sustained Attack Rate Reductions, Improved Patient Satisfaction and Quality of Life for HAE Patients Taking Berotralstat in APeX-2 Trial
13.11.20
BioCryst Presents New Data Highlighting Burden of Therapy with Current Injectable Prophylaxis Medication for HAE
12.11.20
BioCryst to Present Data at the 2020 ASH Annual Meeting

Diskussionen zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
05.12.20
260
BioCryst Pharma Inc (BCRX) -- Next Ebola Play