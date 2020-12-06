Rocket Pharmaceuticals Announces Positive Preliminary Clinical Data from Phase 1 Trial of RP-L301 for the Treatment of Pyruvate Kinase Deficiency at the 62nd American Society of Hematology Annual Meeting

Rocket Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ: RCKT) (“Rocket”), a clinical-stage company advancing an integrated and sustainable pipeline of genetic therapies for rare childhood disorders, today announces preliminary clinical data from its Phase 1 clinical trial of RP-L301 for the treatment of Pyruvate Kinase Deficiency (PKD), showing significant improvement in hemoglobin levels and transfusion independence over the initial 3-months following therapy. These results were presented virtually at the 62nd American Society of Hematology (ASH) Annual Meeting in a poster presentation.

“The positive preliminary clinical results for RP-L301 point to a potential path to transform the management of PKD using an approach that addresses the root cause of the disease for the first time at the genetic level,” said Gaurav Shah, M.D., Chief Executive Officer and President of Rocket. “RP-L301 has the potential to normalize hemoglobin levels, as demonstrated by an increase from an average of 7.4 g/dL (at baseline) to 14.3 g/dL (at 3-months post-treatment) with no transfusion requirements after hematopoietic reconstitution in the first patient treated. This patient exhibited a peripheral blood VCN of 2.21 at 1-month post-treatment, suggesting robust and rapid engraftment. Circulating bilirubin and other markers of hemolysis also normalized. We look forward to progressing the study and presenting longer-term data in the second half of 2021. We remain focused on our mission of relieving suffering for PKD patients who are frequently transfusion-dependent and debilitated from the disease and its treatments.”

Key findings from the poster presentation are highlighted below. To access the presentation please visit: https://www.rocketpharma.com/ash-presentations/

Lentiviral Mediated Gene Therapy for Pyruvate Kinase Deficiency: A Global Phase 1 Study for Adult and Pediatric Patients

The data presented in the poster presentation are from two adult patients with significant anemia and transfusion requirement. Patient L301-006-1001 was treated with RP-L301, Rocket’s ex vivo lentiviral gene therapy candidate for PKD. Patient L301-006-1001 was 31-years old at the time of enrollment and had been followed for 3-months post treatment at the time of data cutoff. Patient L301-001-1002 was 47-years old at the time of enrollment and was recently treated. Key highlights from the presentation include: