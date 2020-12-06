 

Fate Therapeutics Presents Patient Case Study Demonstrating Clinical Activity of FT596 in Refractory Diffuse Large B-cell Lymphoma

06.12.2020, 16:05   

Off-the-Shelf, iPSC-derived CAR NK Cell Product Candidate Drives Partial Response at First Dose Level of 30 Million Cells

Deepening of Response Observed with FT596 Retreatment

Duration of Response Comparable to FDA-approved Autologous CAR T-cell Therapy for Patients with Partial Response

No Observed Events of Any Grade of Cytokine Release Syndrome, Immune Effector Cell-Associated Neurotoxicity Syndrome, or Graft-vs-Host Disease

SAN DIEGO, Dec. 06, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Fate Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: FATE), a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company dedicated to the development of programmed cellular immunotherapies for cancer and immune disorders, today presented a patient case study from the Company’s Phase 1 clinical trial of FT596, its universal, off-the-shelf, CD19-targeted chimeric antigen receptor (CAR) natural killer (NK) cell product candidate, at the 62nd Annual Society of Hematology Annual Meeting and Exposition.

The case study described a heavily pre-treated patient with diffuse large B-cell lymphoma (DLBCL) who achieved a partial response following administration of a single-dose treatment cycle of FT596 as a monotherapy in the first dose cohort of 30 million cells. The patient subsequently received a second single-dose treatment cycle of FT596, which resulted in a deepening response as evidenced by further decrease in both tumor size and metabolic activity. No dose-limiting toxicities, no FT596-related serious adverse events, and no events of any grade of cytokine release syndrome, immune effector cell-associated neurotoxicity syndrome, or graft-versus-host disease were reported by the investigator. The patient had previously received seven prior treatment regimens, including five rituximab-containing regimens as well as autologous stem cell transplantation, and was most recently refractory to an experimental cellular therapy.

“The safety, pharmacokinetics and clinical activity observed following both the first and second single-dose treatment cycles of FT596 are compelling, especially when considering that the administered cell dose was significantly lower than the recommended cell dose of FDA-approved autologous CD19-targeted CAR T-cell therapies and that the heavily pre-treated patient was refractory to last prior therapy,” said Dr. Wayne Chu, Senior Vice President, Clinical Development of Fate Therapeutics. “We are excited the CAR component of FT596 has shown clinical activity at this low dose level, and we continue to enroll patients in dose escalation with FT596 as a monotherapy and in combination with rituximab. Our recent Phase 1 clinical data with FT516 in combination with rituximab, which demonstrate the potential of our novel hnCD16 Fc receptor to potentiate ADCC and drive complete responses, support our belief that the multi-antigen targeting functionality of FT596 may offer best-in-class potential for patients with B-cell malignancies.”

