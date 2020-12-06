 

DGAP-Adhoc Zalando SE: Rubin Ritter, Co-CEO of Zalando SE, intends to step down with next AGM

Nachrichtenquelle: EQS Group AG
06.12.2020, 17:31  |  63   |   |   

DGAP-Ad-hoc: Zalando SE / Key word(s): Personnel
Zalando SE: Rubin Ritter, Co-CEO of Zalando SE, intends to step down with next AGM

06-Dec-2020 / 17:31 CET/CEST
Disclosure of an inside information acc. to Article 17 MAR of the Regulation (EU) No 596/2014, transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

Berlin, December 6, 2020 - Rubin Ritter, Co-CEO of Zalando SE (ISIN: DE000ZAL1111) (the "Company"), today informed the Chairperson of the Supervisory Board of the Company, Cristina Stenbeck, about his intention to step down from his role as Co-CEO at or around the time of the next ordinary AGM in 2021. Mr Ritter has asked the Supervisory Board to dissolve his contract, which still runs until November 2023.

The Chairperson noted this decision with deep regrets and immediately informed the other members of the Supervisory Board and the Management Board.

Since 2010, Robert Gentz, David Schneider and Rubin Ritter have led Zalando as a team of three Co-CEOs.

Person making the notification: Dr. Martin Hager, Team Lead Capital Markets Law

INVESTOR/ANALYST INQUIRIES
Patrick Kofler
Investor Relations
investor.relations@zalando.de
+49 (0)30 20968 1584

MEDIA INQUIRIES
René Gribnitz
Corporate Communications
rene.gribnitz@zalando.de
+491739264683

06-Dec-2020 CET/CEST The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.dgap.de

Language: English
Company: Zalando SE
Valeska-Gert-Straße 5
10243 Berlin
Germany
E-mail: investor.relations@zalando.de
Internet: https://corporate.zalando.de
ISIN: DE000ZAL1111
WKN: ZAL111
Indices: MDAX
Listed: Regulated Market in Frankfurt (Prime Standard); Regulated Unofficial Market in Berlin, Dusseldorf, Hamburg, Hanover, Munich, Stuttgart, Tradegate Exchange
EQS News ID: 1153065

 
End of Announcement DGAP News Service

1153065  06-Dec-2020 CET/CEST

fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1153065&application_name=news&site_id=wallstreetZalando Aktie jetzt über den Testsieger (Finanztest 11/2020) handeln, ab 0 € auf Smartbroker.de



Diesen Artikel teilen

Diskussion: Börsengang Zalando
Wertpapier


0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

DGAP-Adhoc Zalando SE: Rubin Ritter, Co-CEO of Zalando SE, intends to step down with next AGM DGAP-Ad-hoc: Zalando SE / Key word(s): Personnel Zalando SE: Rubin Ritter, Co-CEO of Zalando SE, intends to step down with next AGM 06-Dec-2020 / 17:31 CET/CEST Disclosure of an inside information acc. to Article 17 MAR of the Regulation (EU) No …

Meistgelesene Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
DGAP-News: Zalando Co-CEO Rubin Ritter Intends To Step Down At Next AGM
DGAP-Adhoc: Zalando SE: Rubin Ritter, Co-CEO of Zalando SE, intends to step down with next AGM
DGAP-News: Zalando Co-CEO Rubin Ritter beabsichtigt Beendigung seiner Vorstandstätigkeit zur Hauptversammlung ...
DGAP-Adhoc: Zalando SE: Rubin Ritter, Co-CEO der Zalando SE, beabsichtigt Beendigung seiner Vorstandstätigkeit ...
Titel
DGAP-News: Clean Power Capital Corp.: Clean Power Capital Corp. kündigt Pläne zur Beantragung einer ...
DGAP-News: Steinhoff International Holdings N.V. : ​​​​​​​UPDATE ON STEINHOFF SARB APPROVAL
DGAP-News: Clean Power Capital Corp.: Clean Power stellt ein Update zum Entwicklungsstand ihrer Investition in ...
DGAP-News: Vivoryon Therapeutics N.V.: Vivoryon Therapeutics AG Announces Conversion into Vivoryon ...
DGAP-DD: AURELIUS Equity Opportunities SE & Co. KGaA deutsch
DGAP-DD: VARTA AG deutsch
Swiss Investor: Statement zu Rainforest Resources
DGAP-News: Media and Games Invest; strong nine-month figures already exceed the full year 2019 - adjusted EBIT ...
EarthRenew Inc: Phase 2 der Feldversuche gestartet - Umweltdünger verbessert Bodenqualität nachweisbar!
DGAP-News: Vectron Systems AG: Deutliches Wachstum der monatlich wiederkehrenden Umsätze
Titel
DGAP-News: Clean Power Capital Corp.: Clean Power Capital äußert sich zu von IIROC verhängte Aussetzung des ...
Clean Power Capital Corp.: Noch günstige Wasserstoff-Aktie startet Produktion mit NASA-Partner!
Clean Power Capital Corp.: Breaking News: Personal-Coup bei der günstigsten Wasserstoff-Aktie der Welt!
DGAP-News: Clean Power Capital Corp.: Clean Power Capital Corp. kündigt Pläne zur Beantragung einer ...
DGAP-News: Steinhoff International Holdings N.V. : UPDATE ON STEINHOFF SCHEME LENDER CONSENT REQUEST
DGAP-DD: VARTA AG deutsch (1) 
DGAP-News: Clean Power Capital Corp.: Die Zukunft von Wasserstoff als Treibstoff wird unter der ...
DGAP-News: Steinhoff International Holdings N.V. : ​​​​​​​UPDATE ON STEINHOFF SARB APPROVAL
DGAP-News: Clean Power Capital Corp.: Clean Power Capital gibt Ernennung des führenden Unternehmers im ...
DGAP-News: Steinhoff International Holdings N.V. : ​​​​​​​REVIEWED ANNUAL RESULTS FOR PEPKOR ...
Titel
Champignon Brands Inc.: Durchbruch - DEA Lizenz für Magic Mushroom Studie an der Uni Miami gesichert!
Staat ebnet Weg für Milliarden Investitionen - 2 Rohstoffgiganten wollen dieses Nickelprojekt!
Pacific Rim Cobalt Corp.: NEWS welche heute für 100 % Kurssteigerung sorgen könnte - Strategischer Investor oder ...
BRP Renaud und Partner mbB: Anleihe / Rechtssache
Bee Vectoring Technologies International Inc.: Knaller-News! - Die heißeste Umwelt Aktie weltweit kommt nach Europa! Flächendeckende ...
Sixth Wave Innovations Inc.: Royalty-Aktie mit sensationellen Millionenauftrag! - Dividendenaktie 2020!
Sixth Wave Innovations Inc.: Bahnbrechende Technologie! - Dieses Unternehmen revolutioniert die Mining- und die ...
DGAP-Adhoc: Wirecard AG: KPMG legt Bericht über Sonderuntersuchung vor
GLOBAL CARE CAPITAL: Schnelle Expansion - Marokko will bis zu 1 Mio. COVID-19 Testkits kaufen - Millionenumsätze ...
DGAP-News: Champignon Brands Inc.: Champignon gibt behördliche Überprüfung bekannt (37) 

Nachrichten zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
17:48 Uhr
Online-Modehändler Zalando verliert einen seiner Chefs
17:32 Uhr
DGAP-News: Zalando Co-CEO Rubin Ritter beabsichtigt Beendigung seiner Vorstandstätigkeit zur Hauptversammlung 2021 (deutsch)
17:32 Uhr
DGAP-News: Zalando Co-CEO Rubin Ritter beabsichtigt Beendigung seiner Vorstandstätigkeit zur Hauptversammlung 2021
17:32 Uhr
DGAP-News: Zalando Co-CEO Rubin Ritter Intends To Step Down At Next AGM
17:31 Uhr
DGAP-Adhoc: Zalando SE: Rubin Ritter, Co-CEO der Zalando SE, beabsichtigt Beendigung seiner Vorstandstätigkeit zur nächsten ordentlichen Hauptversammlung (deutsch)
17:31 Uhr
DGAP-Adhoc: Zalando SE: Rubin Ritter, Co-CEO der Zalando SE, beabsichtigt Beendigung seiner Vorstandstätigkeit zur nächsten ordentlichen Hauptversammlung
04.12.20
Zalando - Vorsicht ist besser als Nachsicht!
03.12.20
Zalando-Aktie: Mit Cyber Week und Laufhosen zu starkem Wachstum?
03.12.20
Bitcoin, Gold, Tesla, Alibaba, Palantir, Pfizer, BioNTech, DAX, Nordex, Fraport, Lufthansa, Zalando - Märkte am Morgen
02.12.20
Cyber-Week-Shopping: Zalando schreit vor Glück!

Diskussionen zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
04.12.20
1.142
Börsengang Zalando
28.11.20
9
w:o Corona Depot: Zoom + 199 %, Shop Apotheke + 147 %, Zalando + 106 %: Bislang beste Aktien im w:o-
06.10.20
2
Zalando: Boom setzt sich fort – Neue Prognose nicht ausgeschlossen