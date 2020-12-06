DGAP-Adhoc Zalando SE: Rubin Ritter, Co-CEO of Zalando SE, intends to step down with next AGM
Berlin, December 6, 2020 - Rubin Ritter, Co-CEO of Zalando SE (ISIN: DE000ZAL1111) (the "Company"), today informed the Chairperson of the Supervisory Board of the Company, Cristina Stenbeck, about his intention to step down from his role as Co-CEO at or around the time of the next ordinary AGM in 2021. Mr Ritter has asked the Supervisory Board to dissolve his contract, which still runs until November 2023.
The Chairperson noted this decision with deep regrets and immediately informed the other members of the Supervisory Board and the Management Board.
Since 2010, Robert Gentz, David Schneider and Rubin Ritter have led Zalando as a team of three Co-CEOs.
Person making the notification: Dr. Martin Hager, Team Lead Capital Markets Law
