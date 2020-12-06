Zalando Co-CEO Rubin Ritter Intends To Step Down At Next AGM

Co-CEO Rubin Ritter today informed the company of his intention to step down at next AGM in 2021

Cristina Stenbeck, Chairperson of the Supervisory Board, recognizes Ritter's "commitment, strategic clarity and decisive leadership"

Founders Robert Gentz and David Schneider will continue to lead Zalando as Co-CEOs after Ritter's departure

BERLIN, DECEMBER 6, 2020 // Zalando SE Co-CEO Rubin Ritter has today informed Cristina Stenbeck, Chairperson of the Supervisory Board, about his intention to step down from his role as Co-CEO at the AGM in 2021. Cristina Stenbeck announced that the Supervisory Board will work together with Mr. Ritter to dissolve his contract, which as of today runs until November 2023.

Rubin Ritter, Co-CEO Zalando SE, says: "My decision is the result of many months of careful consideration. After more than 11 amazing years where Zalando has been my priority, I feel that it is time to give my life a new direction. I want to devote more time to my growing family. My wife and I have agreed that for the coming years, her professional ambitions should take priority. And regarding my own future, I am eager to allow myself time to explore new interests beyond Zalando. I have always felt that being a part of the Zalando team is a gift and a privilege, and it will be incredibly hard for me to leave it behind. Zalando has allowed me to be part of a stunning success story that has exceeded my wildest dreams. I will be transitioning out of my role at a time where the company continues to accelerate and remains uniquely positioned for future success. Zalando's role in the European digital economy will further grow, and in my remaining months I will ensure that we continue to rapidly advance the execution of our strategy."