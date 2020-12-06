 

DGAP-News Zalando Co-CEO Rubin Ritter Intends To Step Down At Next AGM

Nachrichtenquelle: EQS Group AG
06.12.2020, 17:32  |  92   |   |   

DGAP-News: Zalando SE / Key word(s): Personnel
Zalando Co-CEO Rubin Ritter Intends To Step Down At Next AGM

06.12.2020 / 17:32
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

Zalando Co-CEO Rubin Ritter Intends To Step Down At Next AGM

  • Co-CEO Rubin Ritter today informed the company of his intention to step down at next AGM in 2021
  • Cristina Stenbeck, Chairperson of the Supervisory Board, recognizes Ritter's "commitment, strategic clarity and decisive leadership"
  • Founders Robert Gentz and David Schneider will continue to lead Zalando as Co-CEOs after Ritter's departure

BERLIN, DECEMBER 6, 2020 // Zalando SE Co-CEO Rubin Ritter has today informed Cristina Stenbeck, Chairperson of the Supervisory Board, about his intention to step down from his role as Co-CEO at the AGM in 2021. Cristina Stenbeck announced that the Supervisory Board will work together with Mr. Ritter to dissolve his contract, which as of today runs until November 2023.

Rubin Ritter, Co-CEO Zalando SE, says: "My decision is the result of many months of careful consideration. After more than 11 amazing years where Zalando has been my priority, I feel that it is time to give my life a new direction. I want to devote more time to my growing family. My wife and I have agreed that for the coming years, her professional ambitions should take priority. And regarding my own future, I am eager to allow myself time to explore new interests beyond Zalando. I have always felt that being a part of the Zalando team is a gift and a privilege, and it will be incredibly hard for me to leave it behind. Zalando has allowed me to be part of a stunning success story that has exceeded my wildest dreams. I will be transitioning out of my role at a time where the company continues to accelerate and remains uniquely positioned for future success. Zalando's role in the European digital economy will further grow, and in my remaining months I will ensure that we continue to rapidly advance the execution of our strategy."

Seite 1 von 3
Zalando Aktie jetzt über den Testsieger (Finanztest 11/2020) handeln, ab 0 € auf Smartbroker.de



Diesen Artikel teilen

Diskussion: Börsengang Zalando
Wertpapier


0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

DGAP-News Zalando Co-CEO Rubin Ritter Intends To Step Down At Next AGM DGAP-News: Zalando SE / Key word(s): Personnel Zalando Co-CEO Rubin Ritter Intends To Step Down At Next AGM 06.12.2020 / 17:32 The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. Zalando Co-CEO Rubin Ritter Intends To Step Down …

Meistgelesene Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
DGAP-News: Zalando Co-CEO Rubin Ritter Intends To Step Down At Next AGM
DGAP-Adhoc: Zalando SE: Rubin Ritter, Co-CEO of Zalando SE, intends to step down with next AGM
DGAP-News: Zalando Co-CEO Rubin Ritter beabsichtigt Beendigung seiner Vorstandstätigkeit zur Hauptversammlung ...
DGAP-Adhoc: Zalando SE: Rubin Ritter, Co-CEO der Zalando SE, beabsichtigt Beendigung seiner Vorstandstätigkeit ...
Titel
DGAP-News: Clean Power Capital Corp.: Clean Power Capital Corp. kündigt Pläne zur Beantragung einer ...
DGAP-News: Steinhoff International Holdings N.V. : ​​​​​​​UPDATE ON STEINHOFF SARB APPROVAL
DGAP-News: Clean Power Capital Corp.: Clean Power stellt ein Update zum Entwicklungsstand ihrer Investition in ...
DGAP-News: Vivoryon Therapeutics N.V.: Vivoryon Therapeutics AG Announces Conversion into Vivoryon ...
DGAP-DD: AURELIUS Equity Opportunities SE & Co. KGaA deutsch
DGAP-DD: VARTA AG deutsch
Swiss Investor: Statement zu Rainforest Resources
DGAP-News: Media and Games Invest; strong nine-month figures already exceed the full year 2019 - adjusted EBIT ...
EarthRenew Inc: Phase 2 der Feldversuche gestartet - Umweltdünger verbessert Bodenqualität nachweisbar!
DGAP-News: Vectron Systems AG: Deutliches Wachstum der monatlich wiederkehrenden Umsätze
Titel
DGAP-News: Clean Power Capital Corp.: Clean Power Capital äußert sich zu von IIROC verhängte Aussetzung des ...
Clean Power Capital Corp.: Noch günstige Wasserstoff-Aktie startet Produktion mit NASA-Partner!
Clean Power Capital Corp.: Breaking News: Personal-Coup bei der günstigsten Wasserstoff-Aktie der Welt!
DGAP-News: Clean Power Capital Corp.: Clean Power Capital Corp. kündigt Pläne zur Beantragung einer ...
DGAP-News: Steinhoff International Holdings N.V. : UPDATE ON STEINHOFF SCHEME LENDER CONSENT REQUEST
DGAP-DD: VARTA AG deutsch (1) 
DGAP-News: Clean Power Capital Corp.: Die Zukunft von Wasserstoff als Treibstoff wird unter der ...
DGAP-News: Steinhoff International Holdings N.V. : ​​​​​​​UPDATE ON STEINHOFF SARB APPROVAL
DGAP-News: Clean Power Capital Corp.: Clean Power Capital gibt Ernennung des führenden Unternehmers im ...
DGAP-News: Steinhoff International Holdings N.V. : ​​​​​​​REVIEWED ANNUAL RESULTS FOR PEPKOR ...
Titel
Champignon Brands Inc.: Durchbruch - DEA Lizenz für Magic Mushroom Studie an der Uni Miami gesichert!
Staat ebnet Weg für Milliarden Investitionen - 2 Rohstoffgiganten wollen dieses Nickelprojekt!
Pacific Rim Cobalt Corp.: NEWS welche heute für 100 % Kurssteigerung sorgen könnte - Strategischer Investor oder ...
BRP Renaud und Partner mbB: Anleihe / Rechtssache
Bee Vectoring Technologies International Inc.: Knaller-News! - Die heißeste Umwelt Aktie weltweit kommt nach Europa! Flächendeckende ...
Sixth Wave Innovations Inc.: Royalty-Aktie mit sensationellen Millionenauftrag! - Dividendenaktie 2020!
Sixth Wave Innovations Inc.: Bahnbrechende Technologie! - Dieses Unternehmen revolutioniert die Mining- und die ...
DGAP-Adhoc: Wirecard AG: KPMG legt Bericht über Sonderuntersuchung vor
GLOBAL CARE CAPITAL: Schnelle Expansion - Marokko will bis zu 1 Mio. COVID-19 Testkits kaufen - Millionenumsätze ...
DGAP-News: Champignon Brands Inc.: Champignon gibt behördliche Überprüfung bekannt (37) 

Nachrichten zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
17:48 Uhr
Online-Modehändler Zalando verliert einen seiner Chefs
17:32 Uhr
DGAP-News: Zalando Co-CEO Rubin Ritter beabsichtigt Beendigung seiner Vorstandstätigkeit zur Hauptversammlung 2021 (deutsch)
17:32 Uhr
DGAP-News: Zalando Co-CEO Rubin Ritter beabsichtigt Beendigung seiner Vorstandstätigkeit zur Hauptversammlung 2021
17:31 Uhr
DGAP-Adhoc: Zalando SE: Rubin Ritter, Co-CEO der Zalando SE, beabsichtigt Beendigung seiner Vorstandstätigkeit zur nächsten ordentlichen Hauptversammlung (deutsch)
17:31 Uhr
DGAP-Adhoc: Zalando SE: Rubin Ritter, Co-CEO der Zalando SE, beabsichtigt Beendigung seiner Vorstandstätigkeit zur nächsten ordentlichen Hauptversammlung
17:31 Uhr
DGAP-Adhoc: Zalando SE: Rubin Ritter, Co-CEO of Zalando SE, intends to step down with next AGM
04.12.20
Zalando - Vorsicht ist besser als Nachsicht!
03.12.20
Zalando-Aktie: Mit Cyber Week und Laufhosen zu starkem Wachstum?
03.12.20
Bitcoin, Gold, Tesla, Alibaba, Palantir, Pfizer, BioNTech, DAX, Nordex, Fraport, Lufthansa, Zalando - Märkte am Morgen
02.12.20
Cyber-Week-Shopping: Zalando schreit vor Glück!

Diskussionen zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
04.12.20
1.142
Börsengang Zalando
28.11.20
9
w:o Corona Depot: Zoom + 199 %, Shop Apotheke + 147 %, Zalando + 106 %: Bislang beste Aktien im w:o-
06.10.20
2
Zalando: Boom setzt sich fort – Neue Prognose nicht ausgeschlossen