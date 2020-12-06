BeiGene Announces Data on BRUKINSA (Zanubrutinib) from Phase 2 Trial in Marginal Zone Lymphoma and Phase 3 Trial in Chronic Lymphocytic Leukemia or Small Lymphocytic Lymphoma at the 62nd ASH Annual Meeting

BeiGene, Ltd. (NASDAQ: BGNE; HKEX: 06160), a commercial-stage biotechnology company focused on developing and commercializing innovative medicines worldwide, today announced clinical data on its BTK inhibitor BRUKINSA (zanubrutinib) at the 62nd American Society for Hematology (ASH) Annual Meeting. These data included an oral presentation on the initial results of the Phase 2 MAGNOLIA trial in patients with relapsed/refractory (R/R) marginal zone lymphoma (MZL) and a poster with follow-up results from Arm C of the Phase 3 SEQUOIA trial in treatment-naïve (TN) patients with chronic lymphocytic leukemia or small lymphocytic lymphoma (CLL/SLL) with del(17p).

“BRUKINSA received accelerated approval from the U.S. FDA last year for the treatment of adult patients with mantle cell lymphoma (MCL) who have received at least one prior therapy, and we’ve since provided additional clinical data on its efficacy and safety across multiple B-cell malignancies. Initial results from the MAGNOLIA trial showed a high response rate, including complete responses, in patients with relapsed/refractory MZL. Activity was seen in patients with high-risk factors, supporting BRUKINSA’s robust clinical activity and tolerability,” said Jane Huang, M.D., Chief Medical Officer, Hematology at BeiGene. “Additionally, the extended follow-up time in Arm C of the SEQUOIA trial allowed us to further evaluate longer-term responses in previously untreated patients with CLL/SLL with del(17p), and we were excited to observe more complete responses and an adverse event profile consistent with the initial results presented at last year’s ASH meeting. The encouraging data presented today support our ongoing global regulatory plans for BRUKINSA as a potentially best-in-class BTK inhibitor.”

Initial Results of the Phase 2 MAGNOLIA Trial in R/R MZL

Oral Presentation; Abstract 339

Initial results from the single-arm, open-label, multicenter, Phase 2 MAGNOLIA trial (NCT03846427) demonstrated that BRUKINSA was highly active and generally well-tolerated in patients with R/R MZL. A total of 68 patients with extranodal, splenic, or nodal subtypes who received at least one prior line of CD20-directed regimen were enrolled in the trial, with identified high-risk features including an elderly population with a median age of 70 years, heavily pre-treated population with a median of two prior lines of therapy, more than 30 percent with refractory disease, and nearly 40 percent with nodal MZL.