 

Magrolimab Demonstrates Clinical Responses in Ongoing Phase 1b Trial of Previously Untreated Acute Myeloid Leukemia Patients

Nachrichtenquelle: Business Wire (engl.)
06.12.2020, 18:30  |  58   |   |   

Gilead Sciences, Inc. (Nasdaq: GILD) today announced updated results from the magrolimab Phase 1b trial. Magrolimab is an investigational, potential first-in-class, anti-CD47 monoclonal antibody being studied in previously untreated acute myeloid leukemia (AML) patients who are ineligible for intensive chemotherapy, including patients with TP53-mutant AML. The study continues to demonstrate high response rates with magrolimab in combination with azacitidine, with an overall response rate of 63% (n=27/43) among the total patient population and 69% (n=20/29) in TP53-mutant patients. The data were presented at the 62nd American Society of Hematology (ASH) Annual Meeting and Exposition (Abstract #330).

“In this ongoing study, treatment with magrolimab and azacitidine continues to achieve promising, durable responses in patients with AML who are ineligible for first-line chemotherapy,” said David Sallman, MD, H. Lee Moffitt Cancer Center and Research Institute, an investigator for the clinical trial. “These findings are especially encouraging for patients with TP53 mutations, which are associated with poor outcomes and limited response to existing treatment options.”

In the study, 64 patients were treated with magrolimab plus azacitidine, including 47 patients with the TP53 mutation, a treatment-refractory and poor-prognosis population. As of November 2020, 63% (n=27/43) of patients evaluable for efficacy achieved an objective response per European LeukemiaNet 2017 criteria, 42% (n=18/43) achieved a complete remission (CR), and 12% (n=5/43) achieved a CR with an incomplete count recovery (CRi). The median duration of response (DOR) was 9.6 months (range: 0.03+ to 18.7 months) and the median time to response was 1.95 months (range: 0.95 to 5.6 months).

For patients with the TP53 mutation, 69% (n=20/29) achieved a response, 45% (n=13/29) achieved a CR and 14% (n=4/29) achieved a CRi. The median DOR was 7.6 months (range: 0.03+ to 15.1+ months) and the minimum residual disease (MRD) negativity in patients with a CR/CRi was 29% (n=5/17).

Preliminary median overall survival (OS) for TP53-wild-type patients (n=16) was 18.9 months (95% CI: 4.34, NE) and for TP53-mutant patients (n=47) was 12.9 months (95% CI: 8.21, 17.28). The median follow-up for TP53-wild-type and TP53-mutant patients was 12.5 months and 4.7 months, respectively. Additional patients and longer follow-up in a comparative trial are needed to further characterize the survival benefit.

Seite 1 von 4
Gilead Sciences Aktie jetzt über den Testsieger (Finanztest 11/2020) handeln, ab 0 € auf Smartbroker.de



Diesen Artikel teilen

Diskussion: Gilead Sciences to Release Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2019 Financial Results on Tuesday, February
Wertpapier


0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Magrolimab Demonstrates Clinical Responses in Ongoing Phase 1b Trial of Previously Untreated Acute Myeloid Leukemia Patients Gilead Sciences, Inc. (Nasdaq: GILD) today announced updated results from the magrolimab Phase 1b trial. Magrolimab is an investigational, potential first-in-class, anti-CD47 monoclonal antibody being studied in previously untreated acute myeloid …

Meistgelesene Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Potential PSPS Update: Forecasted High Winds and Dry Conditions Mean PG&E Might Proactively Turn Off Power for Safety in ...
Long-Term Data for bluebird bio’s betibeglogene autotemcel (beti-cel) Gene Therapy Show Patients ...
ImmunoGen Presents Updated Findings from Phase 1/2 Study of IMGN632 in Blastic Plasmacytoid ...
Legend Biotech Announces Phase 1b/2 Study Data of Cilta-cel, an Investigational BCMA CAR-T, Showing ...
GlycoMimetics’ Uproleselan in Combination With Venetoclax/HMA Shown to Break Chemoresistance, ...
Durable Clinical Benefits Induced by IMV’s T Cell Therapy in Combination With Merck’s Keytruda ...
Rocket Pharmaceuticals Announces Positive Preliminary Clinical Data from Phase 1 Trial of RP-L301 ...
ROSEN, TRUSTED INVESTOR COUNSEL, Reminds Intercept Pharmaceuticals, Inc. Investors of Important ...
CALQUENCE Shows Long-Term Efficacy and Tolerability at Three Years for Patients With Relapsed or ...
BeiGene Announces Data on BRUKINSA (Zanubrutinib) from Phase 2 Trial in Marginal Zone Lymphoma and ...
Titel
Moderna Announces Primary Efficacy Analysis in Phase 3 COVE Study for Its COVID-19 Vaccine ...
Splunk Inc. Announces Fiscal Third Quarter 2021 Financial Results
Luminar and Gores Metropoulos Announce Closing of Business Combination
Pentwater Denounces Rio Tinto’s Disreputable Vote Against Independent Investigation
Xpeng Announces Vehicle Delivery Results for November 2020
INVESTIGATION ALERT: The Schall Law Firm Announces it is Investigating Claims Against Splunk Inc. and Encourages ...
Moderna Provides Updates on the Clinical Development and Production of Its COVID-19 Vaccine ...
LivaNova and Gyrus Capital Enter into Agreement for the Purchase of Heart Valve Business
SolarWinds Showcases Latest Updates to Orion Platform at GITEX Technology Week 2020
Organigram Reports Fourth Quarter 2020 Results
Titel
Carbios Produces First Clear Plastic Bottles From Enzymatically Recycled Textile Waste
AvePoint, the Largest Microsoft 365 Data Management Solutions Provider, Announces $2bn Merger
Moderna Announces Primary Efficacy Analysis in Phase 3 COVE Study for Its COVID-19 Vaccine ...
BevCanna to Acquire Established Beverage Company, Naturo Group, With Over $35M in Assets
Splunk Inc. Announces Fiscal Third Quarter 2021 Financial Results
Moderna Has Completed Case Accrual for First Planned Interim Analysis of its mRNA Vaccine Against ...
Luminar and Gores Metropoulos Announce Closing of Business Combination
Jumia Reports Third Quarter 2020 Results
XPeng Reports Third Quarter 2020 Unaudited Financial Results
Palantir Reports Revenue Growth of 52% in the Third Quarter, Raises Full-Year 2020 Guidance
Titel
WEX Merchant Partners Offer Fuel Discounts to Truckers
Dolores J. Ennico Nominated to Join RBC Bearings Board of Directors
Cypress Unveils IoT-AdvantEdge Solutions Providing Developers a Trusted Design Path to IoT Edge ...
Halo Announces Results of Annual General Meeting
Halo Labs President Katie Field to Present at the 2020 Virtual Benzinga Cannabis Capital Conference
Halo Provides Operational Update
Halo to Postpone Reporting Interim Financial Results Due to Delays Caused by the COVID-19 Pandemic
Halo Enters Into Second Amended and Restated Convertible Promissory Note For Aggregate Principal ...
Wells Fargo Bank Decreases Prime Rate to 4.25 Percent
Halo Labs Comments on Recent Market Activity

Nachrichten zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
05.12.20
Yescarta Is First CAR T-cell Therapy to Demonstrate High Response Rates and Durable Clinical Benefit in a Pivotal Indolent Non-Hodgkin Lymphoma Study
05.12.20
New Data for TecartusTM Demonstrate Durable Responses at One Year Follow-Up in Relapsed or Refractory Mantle Cell Lymphoma
05.12.20
New Four-Year Data Show Long-Term Survival in Patients With Large B-Cell Lymphoma Treated With Yescarta in ZUMA-1 Trial
03.12.20
Biotech Report: MagForce (MF6) stark, MorphoSys (MOR) und Evotec (EVT) unter Druck
02.12.20
Biotech Report: Qiagen (QIA) und 4SC (VSC) leicht im Plus
01.12.20
Biotech Report: Evotec (EVT) fest, MorphoSys (MOR) leichter
30.11.20
Biotech Report: MagForce (MF6) sehr fest, Evotec (EVT) und MorphoSys (MOR) behauptet
27.11.20
Biotech Report: MorphoSys (MOR) deutlich fester, US-Sektor zieht an
27.11.20
Börsenexperte im Gespräch: Pfizer kurz vor dem Ziel? - Fokus auf Impfstoffe “könnte etwas kurz gedacht sein“
25.11.20
Biotech Report: MagForce (MF6) und Qiagen (QIA) klettern, BioFrontera (B8F) verlieren

Diskussionen zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
09:34 Uhr
87
Gilead Sciences to Release Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2019 Financial Results on Tuesday, February
18.11.20
3.563
GILEAD SCIENCES 885823
11.11.20
18
Gilead Sciences Announces Third Quarter 2020 Financial Results
01.11.20
2
ANALYSE-FLASH: DZ Bank senkt fairen Wert für Gilead Sciences - Weiter 'Kaufen'
25.06.20
2
ROUNDUP: EU-Behörde empfiehlt Einsatz von Remdesivir gegen Corona-Erkrankung