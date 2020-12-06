 

MacroGenics Presents Flotetuzumab Data in Patients with Refractory Acute Myeloid Leukemia at the 2020 ASH Annual Meeting

  • 31.8% CR/CRh/CRi rate in primary induction failure and early relapsed AML patients
  • Median duration of response = 8.13 months

MacroGenics, Inc. (NASDAQ: MGNX), a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on discovering and developing innovative monoclonal antibody-based therapeutics for the treatment of cancer, today announced updated results from a single-arm, registrational study of flotetuzumab, an investigational, bispecific CD123 × CD3 DART molecule, in patients with primary induction failure (PIF) and early relapsed (less than six months, or ER6) acute myeloid leukemia (AML). The data were presented at the 62nd Annual Meeting of the American Society of Hematology (ASH) taking place December 5-8, 2020.

In the open label study of flotetuzumab, 44 AML patients had disease classified as either PIF or ER6. Of these patients, 72.7% (32 of 44) had adverse risk cytogenetics by ELN Risk Stratification (2017). Patients were treated with flotetuzumab at the recommended Phase 2 dose (RP2D) of 500 ng/kg/day by continuous infusion. Data were reported as of the cut-off date of November 10, 2020. The study is currently ongoing, with a total of up to 200 patients planned for enrollment for registrational purposes.

The median time to achieve a response to flotetuzumab was one cycle (range of 1-3 cycles). Responses, including complete remission (CR), CRh (CR with partial hematological recovery) and CRi (CR with incomplete hematological improvement) per a modified International Working Group (IWG) Response Criteria for AML, are summarized in the table below.

  PIF/ER (n=44) PIF (n=27) ER6 (n=17)
CR/CRh 25.0% (11) 33.3% (9) 11.8% (2)
CR/CRh/Cri 31.8% (14) 37.0% (10) 23.5% (4)
HSCT 57.1% (8/14) 70.0% (7/10) 25.0% (1/4)
Median Duration of Response 8.13 mos.
(n=14) 		15.2 mos.
(n=10) 		2.4 mos.
(n=4)

As shown in the table, over 50% of responders (8 of 14) successfully received allogeneic hematopoietic stem cell transplantation (HSCT) as consolidation therapy with durable remission (median not reached). Also, among those PIF/ER6 patients who achieved remission (CR, CRh or CRi), the median duration of response was 8.13 months, with a median overall survival of 10.7 months. Within the PIF/ER6 population, five of ten patients with TP53MUT AML achieved CR/CRh/CRi responses, three of whom went on to receive HSCT. More detailed flotetuzumab clinical data in the TP53MUT AML population is available via a separate poster presentation at ASH (see “TP53 Abnormalities Correlate with Immune Infiltration and Associate with Response to Flotetuzumab Immunotherapy in Acute Myeloid Leukemia”, Session 617).

