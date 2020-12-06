 

Yescarta Shows Positive Results as a First-Line Treatment for Patients With High-Risk Large B-cell Lymphoma

Nachrichtenquelle: Business Wire (engl.)
06.12.2020, 21:00  |  103   |   |   

Kite, a Gilead Company (Nasdaq: GILD), today announced results from the interim analysis of ZUMA-12, a multicenter, open-label, single-arm Phase 2 study evaluating Yescarta (axicabtagene ciloleucel) as first-line therapy in patients with high-risk large B-cell lymphoma (LBCL). After a single infusion of Yescarta, 85 percent of patients achieved a response (n=27 evaluable for efficacy), including 74 percent of patients with a complete response. The data were presented in an oral session during the 62nd American Society of Hematology (ASH) Annual Meeting and Exposition (Abstract #405).

“Despite well-established standard treatment regimens in newly diagnosed large B-cell lymphoma, patients with high-risk disease are underserved by currently available treatment options,” said Sattva S. Neelapu, MD, Professor, Department of Lymphoma and Myeloma at The University of Texas MD Anderson Cancer Center. “Only half of these patients achieve long-term remission with standard first-line therapy, so there is a major need for therapies with potential to improve outcomes for more patients. These early results from the ZUMA-12 trial are highly encouraging for the potential of CAR T in this earlier setting in patients with high risk.”

Among evaluable patients with centrally confirmed high-risk LBCL with at least one month of follow-up (n=27), 85 percent of patients responded, including 74 percent with a complete response. With a median follow-up of 9.3 months, 70 percent of response-evaluable patients were in an ongoing response at data cut-off, per investigator assessment. Median progression-free survival, median overall survival and median duration of response were not reached after a median follow-up of 9.5 months.

Among all safety-evaluable patients who received any dose of Yescarta with at least one month of follow-up (n=32), Grade 3 or higher cytokine release syndrome (CRS) and neurologic events (NE) occurred in 9 percent and 25 percent of patients, respectively. No Grade 5 CRS or NEs occurred. There was one Grade 5 adverse event due to COVID-19.

“Yescarta has already presented four-year survival data in patients with third-line refractory LBCL and we are now excited for what these ZUMA-12 results signal for its potential in earlier lines of treatment,” said Ken Takeshita, MD, Kite’s Global Head of Clinical Development. “As the first positive results for a CAR T as a first-line therapy, these data are a tremendous step forward as we work to bring the benefits of Yescarta to more patients with this disease.”

Seite 1 von 5
Gilead Sciences Aktie jetzt über den Testsieger (Finanztest 11/2020) handeln, ab 0 € auf Smartbroker.de



Diesen Artikel teilen

Diskussion: Gilead Sciences to Release Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2019 Financial Results on Tuesday, February
Wertpapier


0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Yescarta Shows Positive Results as a First-Line Treatment for Patients With High-Risk Large B-cell Lymphoma Kite, a Gilead Company (Nasdaq: GILD), today announced results from the interim analysis of ZUMA-12, a multicenter, open-label, single-arm Phase 2 study evaluating Yescarta (axicabtagene ciloleucel) as first-line therapy in patients with high-risk …

Meistgelesene Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Potential PSPS Update: Forecasted High Winds and Dry Conditions Mean PG&E Might Proactively Turn Off Power for Safety in ...
Rocket Pharmaceuticals Announces Positive Preliminary Clinical Data from Phase 1 Trial of RP-L301 ...
BeiGene Announces Data on BRUKINSA (Zanubrutinib) from Phase 2 Trial in Marginal Zone Lymphoma and ...
Magrolimab Demonstrates Clinical Responses in Ongoing Phase 1b Trial of Previously Untreated Acute ...
Durable Clinical Benefits Induced by IMV’s T Cell Therapy in Combination With Merck’s Keytruda ...
GlycoMimetics’ Uproleselan in Combination With Venetoclax/HMA Shown to Break Chemoresistance, ...
Yescarta Shows Positive Results as a First-Line Treatment for Patients With High-Risk Large B-cell ...
CALQUENCE Shows Long-Term Efficacy and Tolerability at Three Years for Patients With Relapsed or ...
Titel
Moderna Announces Primary Efficacy Analysis in Phase 3 COVE Study for Its COVID-19 Vaccine ...
Splunk Inc. Announces Fiscal Third Quarter 2021 Financial Results
Luminar and Gores Metropoulos Announce Closing of Business Combination
Pentwater Denounces Rio Tinto’s Disreputable Vote Against Independent Investigation
Xpeng Announces Vehicle Delivery Results for November 2020
INVESTIGATION ALERT: The Schall Law Firm Announces it is Investigating Claims Against Splunk Inc. and Encourages ...
Moderna Provides Updates on the Clinical Development and Production of Its COVID-19 Vaccine ...
LivaNova and Gyrus Capital Enter into Agreement for the Purchase of Heart Valve Business
Organigram Reports Fourth Quarter 2020 Results
SolarWinds Showcases Latest Updates to Orion Platform at GITEX Technology Week 2020
Titel
Carbios Produces First Clear Plastic Bottles From Enzymatically Recycled Textile Waste
AvePoint, the Largest Microsoft 365 Data Management Solutions Provider, Announces $2bn Merger
Moderna Announces Primary Efficacy Analysis in Phase 3 COVE Study for Its COVID-19 Vaccine ...
BevCanna to Acquire Established Beverage Company, Naturo Group, With Over $35M in Assets
Splunk Inc. Announces Fiscal Third Quarter 2021 Financial Results
Moderna Has Completed Case Accrual for First Planned Interim Analysis of its mRNA Vaccine Against ...
Luminar and Gores Metropoulos Announce Closing of Business Combination
Jumia Reports Third Quarter 2020 Results
XPeng Reports Third Quarter 2020 Unaudited Financial Results
Palantir Reports Revenue Growth of 52% in the Third Quarter, Raises Full-Year 2020 Guidance
Titel
WEX Merchant Partners Offer Fuel Discounts to Truckers
Dolores J. Ennico Nominated to Join RBC Bearings Board of Directors
Cypress Unveils IoT-AdvantEdge Solutions Providing Developers a Trusted Design Path to IoT Edge ...
Halo Announces Results of Annual General Meeting
Halo Labs President Katie Field to Present at the 2020 Virtual Benzinga Cannabis Capital Conference
Halo Provides Operational Update
Halo to Postpone Reporting Interim Financial Results Due to Delays Caused by the COVID-19 Pandemic
Halo Enters Into Second Amended and Restated Convertible Promissory Note For Aggregate Principal ...
Wells Fargo Bank Decreases Prime Rate to 4.25 Percent
Halo Labs Comments on Recent Market Activity

Nachrichten zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
18:30 Uhr
Magrolimab Demonstrates Clinical Responses in Ongoing Phase 1b Trial of Previously Untreated Acute Myeloid Leukemia Patients
05.12.20
Yescarta Is First CAR T-cell Therapy to Demonstrate High Response Rates and Durable Clinical Benefit in a Pivotal Indolent Non-Hodgkin Lymphoma Study
05.12.20
New Data for TecartusTM Demonstrate Durable Responses at One Year Follow-Up in Relapsed or Refractory Mantle Cell Lymphoma
05.12.20
New Four-Year Data Show Long-Term Survival in Patients With Large B-Cell Lymphoma Treated With Yescarta in ZUMA-1 Trial
03.12.20
Biotech Report: MagForce (MF6) stark, MorphoSys (MOR) und Evotec (EVT) unter Druck
02.12.20
Biotech Report: Qiagen (QIA) und 4SC (VSC) leicht im Plus
01.12.20
Biotech Report: Evotec (EVT) fest, MorphoSys (MOR) leichter
30.11.20
Biotech Report: MagForce (MF6) sehr fest, Evotec (EVT) und MorphoSys (MOR) behauptet
27.11.20
Biotech Report: MorphoSys (MOR) deutlich fester, US-Sektor zieht an
27.11.20
Börsenexperte im Gespräch: Pfizer kurz vor dem Ziel? - Fokus auf Impfstoffe “könnte etwas kurz gedacht sein“

Diskussionen zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
09:34 Uhr
87
Gilead Sciences to Release Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2019 Financial Results on Tuesday, February
18.11.20
3.563
GILEAD SCIENCES 885823
11.11.20
18
Gilead Sciences Announces Third Quarter 2020 Financial Results
01.11.20
2
ANALYSE-FLASH: DZ Bank senkt fairen Wert für Gilead Sciences - Weiter 'Kaufen'
25.06.20
2
ROUNDUP: EU-Behörde empfiehlt Einsatz von Remdesivir gegen Corona-Erkrankung