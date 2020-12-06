Yescarta Shows Positive Results as a First-Line Treatment for Patients With High-Risk Large B-cell Lymphoma

“Despite well-established standard treatment regimens in newly diagnosed large B-cell lymphoma, patients with high-risk disease are underserved by currently available treatment options,” said Sattva S. Neelapu, MD, Professor, Department of Lymphoma and Myeloma at The University of Texas MD Anderson Cancer Center. “Only half of these patients achieve long-term remission with standard first-line therapy, so there is a major need for therapies with potential to improve outcomes for more patients. These early results from the ZUMA-12 trial are highly encouraging for the potential of CAR T in this earlier setting in patients with high risk.”

Kite, a Gilead Company (Nasdaq: GILD), today announced results from the interim analysis of ZUMA-12, a multicenter, open-label, single-arm Phase 2 study evaluating Yescarta (axicabtagene ciloleucel) as first-line therapy in patients with high-risk large B-cell lymphoma (LBCL). After a single infusion of Yescarta, 85 percent of patients achieved a response (n=27 evaluable for efficacy), including 74 percent of patients with a complete response. The data were presented in an oral session during the 62nd American Society of Hematology (ASH) Annual Meeting and Exposition (Abstract #405).

Among evaluable patients with centrally confirmed high-risk LBCL with at least one month of follow-up (n=27), 85 percent of patients responded, including 74 percent with a complete response. With a median follow-up of 9.3 months, 70 percent of response-evaluable patients were in an ongoing response at data cut-off, per investigator assessment. Median progression-free survival, median overall survival and median duration of response were not reached after a median follow-up of 9.5 months.

Among all safety-evaluable patients who received any dose of Yescarta with at least one month of follow-up (n=32), Grade 3 or higher cytokine release syndrome (CRS) and neurologic events (NE) occurred in 9 percent and 25 percent of patients, respectively. No Grade 5 CRS or NEs occurred. There was one Grade 5 adverse event due to COVID-19.

“Yescarta has already presented four-year survival data in patients with third-line refractory LBCL and we are now excited for what these ZUMA-12 results signal for its potential in earlier lines of treatment,” said Ken Takeshita, MD, Kite’s Global Head of Clinical Development. “As the first positive results for a CAR T as a first-line therapy, these data are a tremendous step forward as we work to bring the benefits of Yescarta to more patients with this disease.”