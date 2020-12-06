 

Duck Creek Technologies Partners with Ebix Australia to Offer Insurers a Proven, Secure eCommerce Processing Solution

Ebix Australia’s Sunrise Exchange will enable Duck Creek’s insurer customers and their intermediaries to transact securely in real time

Sydney, Dec. 06, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Duck Creek Technologies (NASDAQ: DCT) announced today that it has partnered with Ebix Australia, provider of Sunrise Exchange, a leading B2B eCommerce service that enables insurers and intermediaries to transact securely in real time over a broad and expanding range of insurance products and services. Sunrise Exchange allows insurance professionals to process quotes, submit and respond to new business, make enquiries, endorse and renew policies, and complete cancellations and lapses across most classes of general insurance products. Duck Creek has built an adapter for the Ebix Sunrise Exchange and has made it available to all its customers through its Content Exchange as part of its partnership with Ebix Australia.

“The rate of change in the insurance eCommerce sector has increased exponentially in the last few years, and recently received a massive boost as a result of the global COVID pandemic, which has necessitated that more and more insurance business is transacted electronically,” said Leon d'Apice, Managing Director of Ebix Australia. “Once considered a luxury, modern digital toolsets with sophisticated rating engines and product builders such as those available from Duck Creek are now essential components of any eCommerce strategy. These digital toolsets significantly reduce the software development effort and result in a faster time to market to provide an improved return on investment.”

“At Duck Creek, we are committed to the continual expansion of our Partner Ecosystem, offering the depth and flexibility to meet the needs of global insurance companies with varied business lines,” said Shaji Sethu, Managing Director for APAC at Duck Creek Technologies. “Ebix Australia’s Sunrise Exchange offers a proven, highly secure B2B processing environment for the insurance sector, and we are thrilled to welcome Ebix Australia as our partner.”

About Ebix Australia:

Ebix Australia is a wholly owned subsidiary of Ebix Inc, one of the leading international suppliers of software and e-commerce solutions to the insurance industry. Founded in 1976, Ebix strives to work collaboratively with clients throughout the world to develop innovative technology strategies and solutions that address specific business challenges. Ebix combines technology with our capabilities in applications software development, systems design and integration and consulting, to meet the individual needs of our clients. We are a global supplier of software solutions with offices in Australia, Canada, India, Brazil, New Zealand, UK, Singapore and the USA, employing insurance and technology professionals who provide products, support and consultancy to more than 3,000 customers on six continents. Ebix Australia was created by the merger of Delphi Information Systems and Heart Consulting Services to become the leading supplier of business solutions to the Australian insurance intermediary market. Ebix Australia has over 35 years’ experience in delivering superior software solutions for insurance brokers and underwriting agencies. For more information, visit https://www.ebix.com.au/

About Duck Creek Technologies

Duck Creek Technologies (NASDAQ: DCT) is a leading provider of core system solutions to the P&C and General insurance industry. By accessing Duck Creek OnDemand, the company’s enterprise Software-as-a-Service solution, insurance carriers are able to navigate uncertainty and capture market opportunities faster than their competitors. Duck Creek’s functionally rich solutions are available on a stand-alone basis or as a full suite, and all are available via Duck Creek OnDemand. For more information, visit www.duckcreek.com.

