 

Fearful of the pandemic management measures, 150.81% more citizens of Japan rushed to VPN

Nachrichtenquelle: PR Newswire (engl.)
06.12.2020, 23:10  |  36   |   |   

Last week the Japanese became very concerned about their privacy, as Saitama and Osaka are about to be excluded from domestic subsidy

LONDON, Dec. 6, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The Japanese rushed to equip themselves with VPN online security tools amid the coronavirus outbreak. NordVPN reported that the interest in service spiked by a record 150.81% overnight after it was announced that Sapporo and Osaka will be excluded from the domestic travel subsidy campaign for three weeks due to a recent resurgence of coronavirus cases.

"People have realized that while working from home their digital communications will not be protected by corporate perimeter. Surprisingly, people flocked to our consumer solution, which means they might not be provided with corporate protection measures for working from home," says Daniel Markuson, a digital privacy expert at NordVPN.

People have been the most concerned in Osaka, where the interest in VPN spiked by 314.35% overnight. In Saitama, there was an uplift of 229.08%. Tokyo has also hopped on the bandwagon with a 104.54% growth.

On a global scale, the VPN market has been on the rise since the spring. As working from home at the very beginning of the year was considered far from being the usual practice, businesses were highly unprepared for the pandemic-induced work from home. During the lockdown, NordVPN Teams, a cybersecurity solution for businesses, saw a 165% usage spike and an almost 600% increase in sales overall. Acquiring basic cybersecurity tools at the last minute testifies to the fact that businesses were far from ready to make the sudden shift. 

VPN is crucial, as the rate of cybercrime is on the rise worldwide. According to the FBI, a regular company is attacked by ransomware every 40 seconds in the US. "And Japan should not be considered an exception," Daniel Markuson adds.

VPN connection hides the identity by rerouting your internet traffic through a remote server and replacing your IP address. It also protects the traffic with strong encryption and keeps no logs of activity.

ABOUT NORDVPN

NordVPN is the world's most advanced VPN service provider used by over 14 million internet users worldwide. NordVPN provides double VPN encryption, malware blocking, and Onion Over VPN. The product is very user-friendly and it has over 5,500 servers in 60 countries worldwide.

For more information: nordvpn.com.

 



Diesen Artikel teilen

0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Fearful of the pandemic management measures, 150.81% more citizens of Japan rushed to VPN Last week the Japanese became very concerned about their privacy, as Saitama and Osaka are about to be excluded from domestic subsidy LONDON, Dec. 6, 2020 /PRNewswire/ - The Japanese rushed to equip themselves with VPN online security tools amid …

Meistgelesene Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
CGTN: Marred by war crimes, Australia turns the table on China
Tech Company Elevatus Is Now GDPR Compliant
Fearful of the pandemic management measures, 150.81% more citizens of Japan rushed to VPN
Titel
Singapore Approves Cultured Meat: A Major Step Forward for the Industry, Questions IDTechEx
Alibaba Cloud Named Leader in Gartner's 2020 Magic Quadrant for Cloud Database Management Systems ...
Chromatography Reagents Market worth $7.8 billion by 2025 - Exclusive Report by MarketsandMarkets
Merck KGaA, Darmstadt, Germany and Artios Pharma Announce a Global Strategic Collaboration on Novel ...
Fenner Precision Polymers Acquires Industry-Leading Maker of Keyless Locking Devices, MAV S.p.A.
PA Consulting and Jacobs announce agreement on future investment and strategic partnership
PixCell Medical to Enhance NSW Health Pathology's Point-of-Care Testing Service
Lundin Mining Provides Operational Outlook & Shareholder Returns Update
xSigma Introduces DeFi Project
Nordic Nanovector completes patient enrolment into Phase 1 trial of Betalutin in Diffuse Large B ...
Titel
Viatris Inc. Launches as a New Kind of Healthcare Company, Positioned to Meet the World's Evolving ...
Psychedelics Transition from Experimental Treatment to Major Pharmaceutical Industry
Mexico's Mining Concessions Halt Creates Valuable Opportunity for Gold Miners With a Stake in the ...
Embracer Group acquires Zen Studios
Here's How Gold Could Hit $5,000 In 2021
Mexico's Mining Rebound to Be Driven by Metal Prices and the Sierra Madre Occidental Gold Belt
2020 Election Results Signal Robust Revival for Cannabis Markets
Global Acute Myeloid Leukemia Therapeutics Market Could Exceed $3.5 Billion By 2027
Gold Stocks Remain the Safest Bet With Widespread Vaccine Still Months Away
Innovation Is Supercharging The Billion Dollar Infant Nutrition Market
Titel
Psychedelic Therapies Become New Biotech Hotspot Amid New Legitimacy
Körber Supply Chain and Fetch Robotics Join Forces to Conquer Global Supply Chain Complexity with ...
Mountain Province Diamonds Announces Changes to The Board of Directors
HeiQ Calls for Textile Industry's United Effort by Offering Proprietary "Viroblock" to CHT, JINTEX ...
Why 2020 is the Year for Cannabis E-Commerce Stocks
US$1M professional racing prize up for grabs for mobile gamers as World's Fastest Gamer returns
Automated Sortation System Market Surges on the Back of Enhanced Efficiency in Production Units, ...
Electric Vehicle Growth Creates East-Asian Battery Mineral Boom
Shroom Boom Offers New Possibilities for Medicine and Functional Foods
Compass Pathways' Historic IPO Shines Spotlight on Alternative Mental Health Treatments