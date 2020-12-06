Fearful of the pandemic management measures, 150.81% more citizens of Japan rushed to VPN

LONDON, Dec. 6, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The Japanese rushed to equip themselves with VPN online security tools amid the coronavirus outbreak. NordVPN reported that the interest in service spiked by a record 150.81% overnight after it was announced that Sapporo and Osaka will be excluded from the domestic travel subsidy campaign for three weeks due to a recent resurgence of coronavirus cases.

"People have realized that while working from home their digital communications will not be protected by corporate perimeter. Surprisingly, people flocked to our consumer solution, which means they might not be provided with corporate protection measures for working from home," says Daniel Markuson, a digital privacy expert at NordVPN.

People have been the most concerned in Osaka, where the interest in VPN spiked by 314.35% overnight. In Saitama, there was an uplift of 229.08%. Tokyo has also hopped on the bandwagon with a 104.54% growth.

On a global scale, the VPN market has been on the rise since the spring. As working from home at the very beginning of the year was considered far from being the usual practice, businesses were highly unprepared for the pandemic-induced work from home. During the lockdown, NordVPN Teams, a cybersecurity solution for businesses, saw a 165% usage spike and an almost 600% increase in sales overall. Acquiring basic cybersecurity tools at the last minute testifies to the fact that businesses were far from ready to make the sudden shift.

VPN is crucial, as the rate of cybercrime is on the rise worldwide. According to the FBI, a regular company is attacked by ransomware every 40 seconds in the US. "And Japan should not be considered an exception," Daniel Markuson adds.

VPN connection hides the identity by rerouting your internet traffic through a remote server and replacing your IP address. It also protects the traffic with strong encryption and keeps no logs of activity.

