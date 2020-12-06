 

DGAP-News CPI Property Group - Changes to the Board of Directors

Nachrichtenquelle: EQS Group AG
06.12.2020, 23:12  |  75   |   |   

DGAP-News: CPI PROPERTY GROUP / Key word(s): Personnel
CPI Property Group - Changes to the Board of Directors

06.12.2020 / 23:12
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

CPI PROPERTY GROUP
(société anonyme)
40, rue de la Vallée
L-2661 Luxembourg
R.C.S. Luxembourg: B 102 254

PRESS RELEASE
Corporate News

Luxembourg, 6 December 2020

CPI Property Group - Changes to the Board of Directors

CPI Property Group ("CPIPG" or the "Group"), the leading owner of real estate in Berlin, Prague and Warsaw hereby announces changes to the Group's board of directors.

Radovan and Marie Vitek

CPIPG began as a family company in the Czech Republic during the early 1990s. Over time, Radovan Vitek built CPIPG into a leading owner of European real estate with a property portfolio of €10 billion.

As CPIPG grew in scale and reputation, Mr. Vitek hired professionals to manage the Group. Mr. Vitek and his wife Marie remained members of the board of directors and fully supported measures to strengthen corporate governance and increase board independence. Over time, Mr. and Mrs. Vitek participated less actively in board meetings and administration.

Mr. Vitek will celebrate his 50th birthday in January and recently suffered the death of his father. In commemoration of these events, Mr. and Mrs. Vitek decided to retire from the board of directors of CPIPG today, with immediate effect. Mr. Vitek also retired from the board of CPIPG's subsidiary, Remontees Mecaniques Crans-Montana Aminona (CMA) in June 2020.

Mr. Vitek will retain clear majority ownership of CPIPG and expects the Group to be family-owned for generations to come.

"Out of the remnants of socialism in the 1990s, Radovan Vitek built a world-class company," said Edward Hughes, Chairman of CPIPG. "On behalf of the board of directors, I want to thank Radovan for his long-term vision, enthusiasm and infinite commitment to CPIPG."

Seite 1 von 3
CPI PROPERTY GROUP Aktie jetzt über den Testsieger (Finanztest 11/2020) handeln, ab 0 € auf Smartbroker.de



Diesen Artikel teilen

0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

DGAP-News CPI Property Group - Changes to the Board of Directors DGAP-News: CPI PROPERTY GROUP / Key word(s): Personnel CPI Property Group - Changes to the Board of Directors 06.12.2020 / 23:12 The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. CPI PROPERTY GROUP (société anonyme) 40, rue …

Meistgelesene Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
DGAP-News: Zalando Co-CEO Rubin Ritter Intends To Step Down At Next AGM
DGAP-News: Zalando Co-CEO Rubin Ritter beabsichtigt Beendigung seiner Vorstandstätigkeit zur Hauptversammlung ...
DGAP-Adhoc: Zalando SE: Rubin Ritter, Co-CEO of Zalando SE, intends to step down with next AGM
DGAP-Adhoc: Zalando SE: Rubin Ritter, Co-CEO der Zalando SE, beabsichtigt Beendigung seiner Vorstandstätigkeit ...
DGAP-News: CPI Property Group - Changes to the Board of Directors
EQS-Adhoc: IGEA ensures 'Alz1' supply for the EU market
DGAP-Adhoc: CPI Property Group - Changes to the Board of Directors
Titel
DGAP-News: Clean Power Capital Corp.: Clean Power Capital Corp. kündigt Pläne zur Beantragung einer ...
DGAP-News: Steinhoff International Holdings N.V. : ​​​​​​​UPDATE ON STEINHOFF SARB APPROVAL
DGAP-News: Clean Power Capital Corp.: Clean Power stellt ein Update zum Entwicklungsstand ihrer Investition in ...
DGAP-News: Vivoryon Therapeutics N.V.: Vivoryon Therapeutics AG Announces Conversion into Vivoryon ...
DGAP-DD: AURELIUS Equity Opportunities SE & Co. KGaA deutsch
Swiss Investor: Statement zu Rainforest Resources
DGAP-DD: VARTA AG deutsch
EarthRenew Inc: Phase 2 der Feldversuche gestartet - Umweltdünger verbessert Bodenqualität nachweisbar!
DGAP-News: Media and Games Invest; strong nine-month figures already exceed the full year 2019 - adjusted EBIT ...
DGAP-News: Vectron Systems AG: Deutliches Wachstum der monatlich wiederkehrenden Umsätze
Titel
DGAP-News: Clean Power Capital Corp.: Clean Power Capital äußert sich zu von IIROC verhängte Aussetzung des ...
Clean Power Capital Corp.: Noch günstige Wasserstoff-Aktie startet Produktion mit NASA-Partner!
Clean Power Capital Corp.: Breaking News: Personal-Coup bei der günstigsten Wasserstoff-Aktie der Welt!
DGAP-News: Clean Power Capital Corp.: Clean Power Capital Corp. kündigt Pläne zur Beantragung einer ...
DGAP-News: Steinhoff International Holdings N.V. : UPDATE ON STEINHOFF SCHEME LENDER CONSENT REQUEST
DGAP-DD: VARTA AG deutsch (1) 
DGAP-News: Clean Power Capital Corp.: Die Zukunft von Wasserstoff als Treibstoff wird unter der ...
DGAP-News: Steinhoff International Holdings N.V. : ​​​​​​​UPDATE ON STEINHOFF SARB APPROVAL
DGAP-News: Clean Power Capital Corp.: Clean Power Capital gibt Ernennung des führenden Unternehmers im ...
DGAP-News: Steinhoff International Holdings N.V. : ​​​​​​​REVIEWED ANNUAL RESULTS FOR PEPKOR ...
Titel
Champignon Brands Inc.: Durchbruch - DEA Lizenz für Magic Mushroom Studie an der Uni Miami gesichert!
Staat ebnet Weg für Milliarden Investitionen - 2 Rohstoffgiganten wollen dieses Nickelprojekt!
Pacific Rim Cobalt Corp.: NEWS welche heute für 100 % Kurssteigerung sorgen könnte - Strategischer Investor oder ...
BRP Renaud und Partner mbB: Anleihe / Rechtssache
Bee Vectoring Technologies International Inc.: Knaller-News! - Die heißeste Umwelt Aktie weltweit kommt nach Europa! Flächendeckende ...
Sixth Wave Innovations Inc.: Royalty-Aktie mit sensationellen Millionenauftrag! - Dividendenaktie 2020!
Sixth Wave Innovations Inc.: Bahnbrechende Technologie! - Dieses Unternehmen revolutioniert die Mining- und die ...
DGAP-Adhoc: Wirecard AG: KPMG legt Bericht über Sonderuntersuchung vor
GLOBAL CARE CAPITAL: Schnelle Expansion - Marokko will bis zu 1 Mio. COVID-19 Testkits kaufen - Millionenumsätze ...
DGAP-News: Champignon Brands Inc.: Champignon gibt behördliche Überprüfung bekannt (37) 

Nachrichten zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
23:06 Uhr
DGAP-Adhoc: CPI Property Group - Changes to the Board of Directors
01.12.20
DGAP-News: CPI Property Group - Financial Results for the Third Quarter of 2020
25.11.20
DGAP-News: CPI Property Group - New Revolving Credit Facility