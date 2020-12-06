Xencor Presents Updated Data from the Phase 1 Study of Vibecotamab in Acute Myeloid Leukemia at the 2020 ASH Annual Meeting

Xencor, Inc. (NASDAQ:XNCR), a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company developing engineered monoclonal antibodies for the treatment of cancer and autoimmune disease, today announced updated data from its ongoing Phase 1 dose-escalation study of vibecotamab (XmAb14045), a CD123 x CD3 bispecific antibody, in patients with relapsed or refractory acute myeloid leukemia (AML). The data were presented in an oral session at the 62nd American Society of Hematology (ASH) Annual Meeting by Farhad Ravandi, M.D., Professor of Medicine and Chief of the Section of Acute Myeloid Leukemia in the Department of Leukemia at the University of Texas - MD Anderson Cancer Center.

"Vibecotamab has meaningful clinical activity in relapsed AML, and responses appear to be associated with lower baseline disease burden, indicated by patients with lower blast percentages and lower PD1 expression on CD8+ and CD4+ T cells. This suggests possible strategies to select patients most likely to respond," said Dr. Ravandi. "Responses including CRs and CRis have been durable, lasting many months, in several patients."