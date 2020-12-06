Aptose Presents Highlights from ASH and Corporate Update Event

SAN DIEGO and TORONTO, Dec. 06, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Aptose Biosciences Inc. (“Aptose”) (NASDAQ: APTO, TSX: APS) today released highlights from a corporate update event held on Sunday, December 6th, in conjunction with participation at the 2020 American Society of Hematology (ASH) Annual Meeting. The Aptose management team reviewed the current clinical status of CG-806, Aptose’s oral, first-in-class FLT3 and BTK cluster selective kinase inhibitor currently in two Phase 1 a/b trials, one trial in patients with relapsed or refractory acute myeloid leukemia (AML), and the other trial in patients with relapsed or refractory B cell malignancies; and the team also reviewed the clinical status of APTO-253, a first-in-class small molecule MYC inhibitor in a Phase 1 a/b trial in patients with relapsed or refractory AML or high risk myelodysplastic syndrome (MDS).



The webcast of the presentation is available on Aptose’s website here.