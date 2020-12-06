 

Aptose Presents Highlights from ASH and Corporate Update Event

Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire
06.12.2020   

SAN DIEGO and TORONTO, Dec. 06, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Aptose Biosciences Inc. (“Aptose”) (NASDAQ: APTO, TSX: APS) today released highlights from a corporate update event held on Sunday, December 6th, in conjunction with participation at the 2020 American Society of Hematology (ASH) Annual Meeting. The Aptose management team reviewed the current clinical status of CG-806, Aptose’s oral, first-in-class FLT3 and BTK cluster selective kinase inhibitor currently in two Phase 1 a/b trials, one trial in patients with relapsed or refractory acute myeloid leukemia (AML), and the other trial in patients with relapsed or refractory B cell malignancies; and the team also reviewed the clinical status of APTO-253, a first-in-class small molecule MYC inhibitor in a Phase 1 a/b trial in patients with relapsed or refractory AML or high risk myelodysplastic syndrome (MDS).

The webcast of the presentation is available on Aptose’s website here.

Aptose provided a recap on CG-806 and included the following key highlights:

B-cell malignancy trial

  • Increasing plasma exposure with increased dose levels, with sustained steady state concentration (trough level) above 2M in the latest cohort (750mg)
  • Progressive accrual of leading indicators of pharmacologic and clinical activity to date, including robust inhibition of multiple key oncogenic target pathways (including BTK) on target lymphocytosis in classic CLL patients, and modest tumor reductions in different tumor types
  • Latest cohort (750mg) currently under expansion following a possibly drug-related DLT, however subsequent data and analyses suggest this event is unlikely related to study drug
  • Generally well tolerated with no toxicity trends to date that would prevent dose escalation
  • Based on clinical observations to date, study enrollment now focused on certain types of CLL patients

AML trial

  • Initiated dosing with 450mg BID as potentially active dose based on target engagement analyses
  • Rapidly enrolled four patients on study drug, including both FLT3-ITD and FLT3-WT
  • Initial PK data consistent with exposures observed with 450mg dose level in CLL/NHL patients
  • Observed potential anti-leukemic activity in one heavily pretreated FLT3+ AML patient, including reduction in the percentage of peripheral blood blast count from 93% to 10% in cycle one
  • Generally well tolerated with no toxicity trends to date that would prevent dose escalation
