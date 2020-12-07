Two days ago, on Friday afternoon, about 132,000 PG&E customers in 15 counties and five tribal communities had been notified of a potential PSPS. Yesterday, that number changed to 92,000 customers. Today, the potential scope of the PSPS has been further reduced to 8,500 customers in five counties: Fresno, Madera (new), Mariposa (new), Tulare and Tuolumne.

Due to substantial changes overnight in terms of the severity and location of the strongest winds along with improved humidity, Pacific Gas and Electric Company (PG&E) is significantly reducing the scope of its Public Safety Power Shutoff (PSPS) currently slated to begin early Monday morning.

High fire-risk conditions are expected to arrive later this evening with high winds forecast to continue early Monday morning, peaking in strength during the day Monday, and possibly lingering in some regions through early Tuesday.

Once the strong winds subside, PG&E crews will patrol the de-energized lines to ensure they were not damaged during the severe weather. PG&E will safely restore power as quickly as possible, with the goal of restoring most customers within 12 daylight hours, pending weather conditions. At this time, it’s anticipated the electric service will be restored to most customers affected by the PSPS by the end of the day on Tuesday.

This PSPS is not expected to affect any Bay Area counties. Approximately 2,500 customers in Napa, Lake and Sonoma counties have been removed from the scope of the event.

Potential Public Safety Power Shutoff: What Customers Should Know

Customer notifications—via text, email and automated phone call—began on Friday, approximately two days prior to the potential shutoff. Additional customer notifications went out on Saturday and today. Customers enrolled in the company’s Medical Baseline program who have not verified that they have received these important safety communications will be individually visited by a PG&E employee with a knock on their door when possible. A primary focus will be given to customers who rely on electricity for critical life-sustaining equipment.

Although PSPS is an important wildfire safety tool, we know that losing power is disruptive, especially for those with medical needs, customers working from home and students engaging in distance learning in response to COVID-19. The new stay-at-home order, issued on Friday, exempts essential workers in critical infrastructure sectors, including energy; PG&E employees are allowed to continue providing services.