 

China and Japan Conducted Genuine Discussions on Digital Economy How to Jointly Boost Regional Cooperation

BEIJING, Dec. 7, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- A report from Science and Technology Daily | IUSTC:

In 2020, COVID-19 has had a profound impact on the world, and the digital economy has highlighted its massive potential in the global joint response to the pandemic.

According to the estimation of a report published by Oxford Economics, the share of digital economy in global GDP will rise from 15% to around 25% by 2025. At present, in terms of the size of digital economy, the United States ranks first, China second, and Germany, Japan and the United Kingdom rank from third to fifth.

This development trend has brought "digital economy" to the spotlight on the world stage, and related topics of digital economy have become essential topics promoted in the bilateral and multilateral frameworks.

The "Digital Economy Sub-forum" of the 16th "Beijing-Tokyo Forum" was held on December 1st. Twelve experts and scholars from China and Japan discussed the possibility of cooperation between the two countries, and they also reached consensus on relevant issues during the session.

A New Topic: How will digital economy involve in social governance?

What kind of digital society are we going to build? Zhao Jiannan, Commercial Vice President and Chief Representative of North East Asia of Tencent Cloud emphasized the importance of digital economy: "Digital technology is like the 'ligament' of economic and social operation, relieving 'hard impact' through 'high resilience' and saving strength for 'V-shape rebound' of industries in the process of rapidly going through economic plights brought by the pandemic."  

What role can digital technology play in supporting digital economy and even social governance?

Liu Song, Vice President of Alibaba, pointed out that digital governance is likely to become an important direction to enhance global governance capacity from the perspective of China's scientific and technological fight against the COVID-19 pandemic and economic recovery. Pluralistic co-governance based on digital technology, will become an innovative form of social and city governance. Experts at the conference largely agreed on this idea, and they believed that Asia would become an important region to conduct trials of global digitalization.

