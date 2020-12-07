 

Jefferies Announces Co-Brand Alliance with KB Securities in South Korea

Jefferies today announced that it has established a co-brand alliance with KB Securities for equity research, sales and trading in South Korea. Under the arrangement, Jefferies will distribute equity research on companies in South Korea produced by KB Securities on a co-branded basis to Jefferies’ global client base. Additionally, KB Securities will provide local equity brokerage services to Jefferies and its international clients.

This alliance with KB Securities further enhances Jefferies’ significant equities franchise in Asia and is another step in Jefferies’ long-term investment in the region. Over the last several years, Jefferies has continuously expanded its business in the Asia Pacific region, adding approximately 200 Jefferies employees over the last two years to better serve its global institutional client base.

Murray Wilson, President of Jefferies Asia, commented, “As part of Jefferies’ ongoing effort to meet the evolving needs of our global institutional clients, we are very pleased to begin working with KB Securities in South Korea. This alliance will strengthen Jefferies’ Asian equities business and further enhance our ability to provide clients with best-in-class strategy and research ideas coupled with market-leading execution and distribution.”

Scott Seo, Head of Institutional Marketing & Sales Group of KB Securities said, “We are pleased to partner with Jefferies in this important new initiative. We anticipate this new relationship will further enhance our already-strong equities business by leveraging Jefferies’ global equity distribution platform and mutually benefit our clients.”

Jefferies has similar agreements with several firms throughout Asia, including Mandiri Sekuritas in Indonesia, KAF Securities in Malaysia, JB Securities in Sri Lanka, Fubon Securities in Taiwan and Regis Partners, Inc in The Philippines. In total, Jefferies and its alliances cover approximately 1,500 companies across APAC, providing clients with robust and comprehensive equity research coverage of regional companies. Jefferies and its alliances cover over 3,000 companies globally.

Jefferies Group LLC is the largest independent, global, full-service investment banking firm headquartered in the U.S. Focused on serving clients for nearly 60 years, Jefferies is a leader in providing insight, expertise and execution to investors, companies and governments. Our firm provides a full range of investment banking, advisory, sales and trading, research and wealth management services across all products in the Americas, Europe and Asia. Jefferies’ Leucadia Asset Management division is a growing alternative asset management platform. Jefferies Group LLC is a wholly owned subsidiary of Jefferies Financial Group Inc. (NYSE: JEF), a diversified financial services company.

KB Securities is an investment banking subsidiary of KB Financial Group, the largest financial conglomerate in South Korea by asset size.

