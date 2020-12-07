 

Bayer and Atara Biotherapeutics Enter Strategic Collaboration for Mesothelin-Targeted CAR T-cell Therapies for Solid Tumors

Nachrichtenquelle: Business Wire (engl.)
07.12.2020, 05:00  |  99   |   |   

Bayer and Atara Biotherapeutics, Inc. (Nasdaq: ATRA) today announced an exclusive worldwide license agreement and research, development and manufacturing collaboration for mesothelin-directed CAR T-cell therapies for the treatment of solid tumors. The agreement includes the development candidate ATA3271, an armored allogeneic T-cell immunotherapy, and an autologous version, ATA2271, for high mesothelin-expressing tumors such as malignant pleural mesothelioma and non-small-cell lung cancer.

Atara is a pioneer in allogeneic T-cell immunotherapy with industry-leading allogeneic cell manufacturing processes and CAR T technologies. The licensed technology leverages Atara's novel, proprietary Epstein-Barr Virus (EBV) T-cell platform combined with CAR T technologies targeting mesothelin to improve efficacy, persistence, safety, and durability of response.

“This transaction is a fundamental element of Bayer’s new Cell & Gene Therapy strategy. It strengthens our development portfolio through allogeneic cell therapies and consolidates our emerging leadership in the field,” said Wolfram Carius, Head of Bayer’s Cell & Gene Therapy Unit. “We look forward to collaborating with Atara to develop off-the-shelf CAR T-cell therapies for patients with difficult-to-treat cancers.”

“This exciting collaboration between Atara and Bayer will accelerate the development of mesothelin-targeted CAR T-cell therapies for multiple solid tumors and helps us advance the power of our allogeneic cell therapy platform to patients as quickly as possible,” said Pascal Touchon, President and CEO Atara. “Bayer’s proven track record in oncology global development and commercialization, and growing presence in cell and gene therapy, enhances Atara’s capabilities and complements our leading allogeneic T-cell platform.”

Under the terms of the agreement, Atara will lead IND (Investigational New Drug)-enabling studies and process development for ATA3271 while Bayer will be responsible for submitting the IND and subsequent clinical development and commercialization. Atara will continue to be responsible for the ongoing ATA2271 phase 1 study, for which an IND filing has been accepted and the clinical trial has been initiated. Atara will receive an upfront payment of USD 60 million and is eligible to receive payments from Bayer upon achievement of certain development, regulatory and commercialization milestones totaling USD 610 million, as well as tiered royalties up to low double-digit percentage of net sales.

Seite 1 von 5
Atara Biotherapeutics Aktie jetzt über den Testsieger (Finanztest 11/2020) handeln, ab 0 € auf Smartbroker.de



Diesen Artikel teilen

0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Bayer and Atara Biotherapeutics Enter Strategic Collaboration for Mesothelin-Targeted CAR T-cell Therapies for Solid Tumors Bayer and Atara Biotherapeutics, Inc. (Nasdaq: ATRA) today announced an exclusive worldwide license agreement and research, development and manufacturing collaboration for mesothelin-directed CAR T-cell therapies for the treatment of solid tumors. …

Meistgelesene Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Durable Clinical Benefits Induced by IMV’s T Cell Therapy in Combination With Merck’s Keytruda ...
Rocket Pharmaceuticals Announces Positive Preliminary Clinical Data from Phase 1 Trial of RP-L301 ...
Magrolimab Demonstrates Clinical Responses in Ongoing Phase 1b Trial of Previously Untreated Acute ...
BeiGene Announces Data on BRUKINSA (Zanubrutinib) from Phase 2 Trial in Marginal Zone Lymphoma and ...
Sinovac Secures Approximately $500 Million in Funding for COVID-19 Vaccine Development
Yescarta Shows Positive Results as a First-Line Treatment for Patients With High-Risk Large B-cell ...
CALQUENCE Shows Long-Term Efficacy and Tolerability at Three Years for Patients With Relapsed or ...
Potential PSPS Update: Due to Improved Weather Conditions, Scope of Public Safety Power Shutoff Significantly Reduced. ...
Xencor Presents Updated Data from the Phase 1 Study of Vibecotamab in Acute Myeloid Leukemia at the ...
Jefferies Announces Co-Brand Alliance with KB Securities in South Korea
Titel
Moderna Announces Primary Efficacy Analysis in Phase 3 COVE Study for Its COVID-19 Vaccine ...
Splunk Inc. Announces Fiscal Third Quarter 2021 Financial Results
Luminar and Gores Metropoulos Announce Closing of Business Combination
Pentwater Denounces Rio Tinto’s Disreputable Vote Against Independent Investigation
Xpeng Announces Vehicle Delivery Results for November 2020
INVESTIGATION ALERT: The Schall Law Firm Announces it is Investigating Claims Against Splunk Inc. and Encourages ...
Moderna Provides Updates on the Clinical Development and Production of Its COVID-19 Vaccine ...
LivaNova and Gyrus Capital Enter into Agreement for the Purchase of Heart Valve Business
Organigram Reports Fourth Quarter 2020 Results
SolarWinds Showcases Latest Updates to Orion Platform at GITEX Technology Week 2020
Titel
Carbios Produces First Clear Plastic Bottles From Enzymatically Recycled Textile Waste
AvePoint, the Largest Microsoft 365 Data Management Solutions Provider, Announces $2bn Merger
Moderna Announces Primary Efficacy Analysis in Phase 3 COVE Study for Its COVID-19 Vaccine ...
BevCanna to Acquire Established Beverage Company, Naturo Group, With Over $35M in Assets
Splunk Inc. Announces Fiscal Third Quarter 2021 Financial Results
Moderna Has Completed Case Accrual for First Planned Interim Analysis of its mRNA Vaccine Against ...
Luminar and Gores Metropoulos Announce Closing of Business Combination
Jumia Reports Third Quarter 2020 Results
XPeng Reports Third Quarter 2020 Unaudited Financial Results
Palantir Reports Revenue Growth of 52% in the Third Quarter, Raises Full-Year 2020 Guidance
Titel
WEX Merchant Partners Offer Fuel Discounts to Truckers
Dolores J. Ennico Nominated to Join RBC Bearings Board of Directors
Cypress Unveils IoT-AdvantEdge Solutions Providing Developers a Trusted Design Path to IoT Edge ...
Halo Announces Results of Annual General Meeting
Halo Labs President Katie Field to Present at the 2020 Virtual Benzinga Cannabis Capital Conference
Halo Provides Operational Update
Halo to Postpone Reporting Interim Financial Results Due to Delays Caused by the COVID-19 Pandemic
Halo Enters Into Second Amended and Restated Convertible Promissory Note For Aggregate Principal ...
Wells Fargo Bank Decreases Prime Rate to 4.25 Percent
Halo Labs Comments on Recent Market Activity

Nachrichten zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
16.11.20
Atara Biotherapeutics to Participate at Two Upcoming Investor Conferences
15.11.20
Atara Biotherapeutics to Present New Open-Label Extension Data, Including 15-Month Safety and Efficacy Data from Highest Dose Cohorts, in the Phase1a Study of ATA188 for Progressive Forms of Multiple Sclerosis at the ECF 28th Annual Meeting
12.11.20
Atara Biotherapeutics Presents New Preclinical Data on ATA3271, a Next-Generation Allogeneic Mesothelin-Targeted CAR T to Treat Solid Tumors, at the 35th Society for Immunotherapy of Cancer Annual Meeting (SITC 2020)
09.11.20
Atara Biotherapeutics Announces Third Quarter 2020 Financial Results and Operational Progress