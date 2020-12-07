EQS Group-Ad-hoc: Leclanché SA / Key word(s): Sustainability E-ferry Ellen, Powered by a Leclanché Battery Storage System, Wins European Solar Prize 2020 Award for Demonstrating the Potential of Green Electric Mobility 07-Dec-2020 / 06:55 CET/CEST Release of an ad hoc announcement pursuant to Art. 53 KR The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

- The 100% electric ferry was recognized in the Transport and Mobility category

- The European Solar Prize Award is one of the most prestigious awards in the field of renewable energy

YVERDON-LES-BAINS, Switzerland, December 7, 2020 - Danish E-ferry Ellen, the 100% electric car and passenger ferry powered by a breakthrough Leclanché SA (SIX: LECN) battery storage system, is the winner of the European Solar Prize 2020 Award presented by non-profit EUROSOLAR (European Association for Renewable Energy).

Ellen is one of nine honorees to receive the annual award, one of the most prestigious awards in the field of renewable energy. She was recognized in the Transport and Mobility category for her ability to demonstrate the potential of green electric mobility in shipping and for showing that new, effective solutions are available and ready for implementation.

The award was presented, online, to the island municipality of Aerø, Denmark, which commissioned the ferry to provide service between its port, Søby, and the port of Fynshav on Als island. It was accepted by Halfdan Abrahamsen, media and information manager at Ærø EnergyLab. Ellen was funded by Ærø Municipality and by the European Union through the Horizon 2020 and Innovation Program.

The Leclanché battery system which powers the 747 tons vessel has a 4.3 MWh capacity and allows Ellen to travel up to up to 22 nautical miles (40 km) on a single charge. Now in her second year of service, Ellen prevents the release of 2,520 tons of CO 2 , 14.3 tons of NO X , 1.8 tons of CO, 1.5 tons of SO 2 and 0.5 tons of particulates into the atmosphere each year.