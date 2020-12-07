 

EQS-Adhoc E-ferry Ellen, Powered by a Leclanché Battery Storage System, Wins European Solar Prize 2020 Award for Demonstrating the Potential of Green Electric Mobility

Nachrichtenquelle: EQS Group AG
07.12.2020, 06:55  |  54   |   |   

EQS Group-Ad-hoc: Leclanché SA / Key word(s): Sustainability
E-ferry Ellen, Powered by a Leclanché Battery Storage System, Wins European Solar Prize 2020 Award for Demonstrating the Potential of Green Electric Mobility

07-Dec-2020 / 06:55 CET/CEST
Release of an ad hoc announcement pursuant to Art. 53 KR
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

E-ferry Ellen, Powered by a Leclanché Battery Storage System, Wins European Solar Prize 2020 Award for Demonstrating the Potential of Green Electric Mobility

- The 100% electric ferry was recognized in the Transport and Mobility category

- The European Solar Prize Award is one of the most prestigious awards in the field of renewable energy

YVERDON-LES-BAINS, Switzerland, December 7, 2020 - Danish E-ferry Ellen, the 100% electric car and passenger ferry powered by a breakthrough Leclanché SA (SIX: LECN) battery storage system, is the winner of the European Solar Prize 2020 Award presented by non-profit EUROSOLAR (European Association for Renewable Energy).

Ellen is one of nine honorees to receive the annual award, one of the most prestigious awards in the field of renewable energy. She was recognized in the Transport and Mobility category for her ability to demonstrate the potential of green electric mobility in shipping and for showing that new, effective solutions are available and ready for implementation.

The award was presented, online, to the island municipality of Aerø, Denmark, which commissioned the ferry to provide service between its port, Søby, and the port of Fynshav on Als island. It was accepted by Halfdan Abrahamsen, media and information manager at Ærø EnergyLab. Ellen was funded by Ærø Municipality and by the European Union through the Horizon 2020 and Innovation Program.
/
The Leclanché battery system which powers the 747 tons vessel has a 4.3 MWh capacity and allows Ellen to travel up to up to 22 nautical miles (40 km) on a single charge. Now in her second year of service, Ellen prevents the release of 2,520 tons of CO2, 14.3 tons of NOX, 1.8 tons of CO, 1.5 tons of SO2 and 0.5 tons of particulates into the atmosphere each year.

Seite 1 von 3
LECLANCHE Aktie jetzt über den Testsieger (Finanztest 11/2020) handeln, ab 0 € auf Smartbroker.de



Diesen Artikel teilen

Diskussion: Leclanché
Wertpapier


0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

EQS-Adhoc E-ferry Ellen, Powered by a Leclanché Battery Storage System, Wins European Solar Prize 2020 Award for Demonstrating the Potential of Green Electric Mobility EQS Group-Ad-hoc: Leclanché SA / Key word(s): Sustainability E-ferry Ellen, Powered by a Leclanché Battery Storage System, Wins European Solar Prize 2020 Award for Demonstrating the Potential of Green Electric Mobility 07-Dec-2020 / 06:55 CET/CEST …

Meistgelesene Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
DGAP-News: Zalando Co-CEO Rubin Ritter beabsichtigt Beendigung seiner Vorstandstätigkeit zur Hauptversammlung ...
DGAP-News: Zalando Co-CEO Rubin Ritter Intends To Step Down At Next AGM
DGAP-News: CPI Property Group - Changes to the Board of Directors
EQS-Adhoc: IGEA ensures 'Alz1' supply for the EU market
DGAP-Adhoc: Bilfinger SE: EQT today officially announced by press release the sale of all shares in Apleona ...
DGAP-Adhoc: Zalando SE: Rubin Ritter, Co-CEO of Zalando SE, intends to step down with next AGM
DGAP-Adhoc: Zalando SE: Rubin Ritter, Co-CEO der Zalando SE, beabsichtigt Beendigung seiner Vorstandstätigkeit ...
DGAP-Adhoc: Bilfinger SE: EQT vermeldet Verkauf von Apleona, Veräußerungswert des Bilfinger-Erlösanteils ...
DGAP-Adhoc: CPI Property Group - Changes to the Board of Directors
EQS-Adhoc: E-ferry Ellen, Powered by a Leclanché Battery Storage System, Wins European Solar Prize 2020 Award ...
Titel
DGAP-News: Clean Power Capital Corp.: Clean Power Capital Corp. kündigt Pläne zur Beantragung einer ...
DGAP-News: Steinhoff International Holdings N.V. : ​​​​​​​UPDATE ON STEINHOFF SARB APPROVAL
DGAP-News: Clean Power Capital Corp.: Clean Power stellt ein Update zum Entwicklungsstand ihrer Investition in ...
DGAP-DD: AURELIUS Equity Opportunities SE & Co. KGaA deutsch
Swiss Investor: Statement zu Rainforest Resources
DGAP-DD: VARTA AG deutsch
EarthRenew Inc: Phase 2 der Feldversuche gestartet - Umweltdünger verbessert Bodenqualität nachweisbar!
DGAP-News: Media and Games Invest; strong nine-month figures already exceed the full year 2019 - adjusted EBIT ...
DGAP-News: Vectron Systems AG: Deutliches Wachstum der monatlich wiederkehrenden Umsätze
DGAP-News: NanoRepro AG gibt weitere Einzelheiten der Barkapitalerhöhung mit Bezugsrecht bekannt
Titel
DGAP-News: Clean Power Capital Corp.: Clean Power Capital äußert sich zu von IIROC verhängte Aussetzung des ...
Clean Power Capital Corp.: Noch günstige Wasserstoff-Aktie startet Produktion mit NASA-Partner!
Clean Power Capital Corp.: Breaking News: Personal-Coup bei der günstigsten Wasserstoff-Aktie der Welt!
DGAP-News: Clean Power Capital Corp.: Clean Power Capital Corp. kündigt Pläne zur Beantragung einer ...
DGAP-News: Steinhoff International Holdings N.V. : UPDATE ON STEINHOFF SCHEME LENDER CONSENT REQUEST
DGAP-DD: VARTA AG deutsch (1) 
DGAP-News: Clean Power Capital Corp.: Die Zukunft von Wasserstoff als Treibstoff wird unter der ...
DGAP-News: Steinhoff International Holdings N.V. : ​​​​​​​UPDATE ON STEINHOFF SARB APPROVAL
DGAP-News: Clean Power Capital Corp.: Clean Power Capital gibt Ernennung des führenden Unternehmers im ...
DGAP-News: Steinhoff International Holdings N.V. : ​​​​​​​REVIEWED ANNUAL RESULTS FOR PEPKOR ...
Titel
Champignon Brands Inc.: Durchbruch - DEA Lizenz für Magic Mushroom Studie an der Uni Miami gesichert!
Staat ebnet Weg für Milliarden Investitionen - 2 Rohstoffgiganten wollen dieses Nickelprojekt!
Pacific Rim Cobalt Corp.: NEWS welche heute für 100 % Kurssteigerung sorgen könnte - Strategischer Investor oder ...
BRP Renaud und Partner mbB: Anleihe / Rechtssache
Bee Vectoring Technologies International Inc.: Knaller-News! - Die heißeste Umwelt Aktie weltweit kommt nach Europa! Flächendeckende ...
Sixth Wave Innovations Inc.: Royalty-Aktie mit sensationellen Millionenauftrag! - Dividendenaktie 2020!
Sixth Wave Innovations Inc.: Bahnbrechende Technologie! - Dieses Unternehmen revolutioniert die Mining- und die ...
DGAP-Adhoc: Wirecard AG: KPMG legt Bericht über Sonderuntersuchung vor
GLOBAL CARE CAPITAL: Schnelle Expansion - Marokko will bis zu 1 Mio. COVID-19 Testkits kaufen - Millionenumsätze ...
DGAP-News: Champignon Brands Inc.: Champignon gibt behördliche Überprüfung bekannt (37) 

Nachrichten zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
06:55 Uhr
DGAP-Adhoc: E-Fähre Ellen, angetrieben von einem Leclanché-Batteriespeichersystem, gewinnt den Europäischen Solarpreis 2020 für das Aufzeigen des Potenzials der grünen Elektromobilität (deutsch)
06:55 Uhr
EQS-Adhoc: E-Fähre Ellen, angetrieben von einem Leclanché-Batteriespeichersystem, gewinnt den Europäischen Solarpreis 2020 für das Aufzeigen des Potenzials der grünen Elektromobilität

Diskussionen zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
03.12.20
49
Leclanché