Celyad Oncology Provides Updates on Allogeneic and Autologous CAR T Programs at 62nd ASH Annual Meeting and Exposition

Regulatory News:

Celyad Oncology SA (Brussels:CYAD) (Paris:CYAD) (NASDAQ:CYAD) (Euronext & Nasdaq: CYAD), a clinical-stage biotechnology company focused on the discovery and development of chimeric antigen receptor T cell (CAR T) therapies for cancer, today announced updates from the company’s shRNA-based anti-B cell maturation antigen (BCMA) allogeneic CAR T candidate, CYAD-211, and autologous NKG2D receptor-based CAR T candidates, CYAD-01 and CYAD-02. These updates were virtually presented at the 62nd American Society of Hematology (ASH) Annual Meeting and Exposition, held from December 5-8, 2020.

"The recent announcement of the dosing of our first patient with CYAD-211 in the IMMUNICY-1 trial was a major milestone for the organization as we continue to strategically focus on next-generation allogeneic CAR T cell therapies underpinned by our innovative shRNA technology platform that we took from concept to clinic in just two years," said Filippo Petti, Chief Executive Officer of Celyad Oncology. "With IMMUNICY-1, we're not only looking to offer patients with refractory multiple myeloma an option where few exist, but also to use this as an opportunity to validate the use of our shRNA platform as a novel allogeneic technology in what we believe could greatly expand our potential to develop best-in-class, off-the-shelf CAR T cell therapies.”