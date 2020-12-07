 

Celyad Oncology Provides Updates on Allogeneic and Autologous CAR T Programs at 62nd ASH Annual Meeting and Exposition

Celyad Oncology SA (Brussels:CYAD) (Paris:CYAD) (NASDAQ:CYAD) (Euronext & Nasdaq: CYAD), a clinical-stage biotechnology company focused on the discovery and development of chimeric antigen receptor T cell (CAR T) therapies for cancer, today announced updates from the company’s shRNA-based anti-B cell maturation antigen (BCMA) allogeneic CAR T candidate, CYAD-211, and autologous NKG2D receptor-based CAR T candidates, CYAD-01 and CYAD-02. These updates were virtually presented at the 62nd American Society of Hematology (ASH) Annual Meeting and Exposition, held from December 5-8, 2020.

"The recent announcement of the dosing of our first patient with CYAD-211 in the IMMUNICY-1 trial was a major milestone for the organization as we continue to strategically focus on next-generation allogeneic CAR T cell therapies underpinned by our innovative shRNA technology platform that we took from concept to clinic in just two years," said Filippo Petti, Chief Executive Officer of Celyad Oncology. "With IMMUNICY-1, we're not only looking to offer patients with refractory multiple myeloma an option where few exist, but also to use this as an opportunity to validate the use of our shRNA platform as a novel allogeneic technology in what we believe could greatly expand our potential to develop best-in-class, off-the-shelf CAR T cell therapies.”

Mr. Petti added, “While we are disappointed by the latest update from the Phase 1 THINK trial for CYAD-01, we are encouraged by the initial clinical results from our next-generation CYAD-02 candidate for the treatment of patients with relapsed or refractory AML and MDS and look forward to future updates from the CYCLE-1 trial. With greater perspective on our autologous programs, the organization will remain steadfast in our commitment to patients with cancer by continuing to concentrate on the discovery and development of novel, allogeneic CAR T candidates.”

CYAD-211 and IMMUNICY-1 Phase 1 Trial Update

Background

  • CYAD-211 is a first-in-class, allogeneic CAR T candidate engineered to co-express a BCMA targeting chimeric antigen receptor and a single shRNA, which interferes with the expression of the CD3ζ component of the T cell receptor complex.
  • IMMUNICY-1 will evaluate the safety and clinical activity of a single infusion of CYAD-211 following preconditioning chemotherapy cyclophosphamide and fludarabine in patients with relapsed/refractory multiple myeloma (r/r MM).
  • The trial seeks to determine the recommended dose of CYAD-211 in r/r MM patients for further development as well as to establish proof-of-principle that single shRNA-mediated knockdown can generate allogeneic CAR T cells in humans without inducing Graft-versus-Host Disease (GvHD).
  • On December 4, 2020, the company announced dosing of the first patient in the CYAD-211 Phase 1 IMMUNICY-1 trial.

Preclinical Results

