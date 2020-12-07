 

EQS-News Relief Therapeutics and NeuroRx Meet 165 Patient Enrollment Target in Phase 2b/3 Trial of RLF-100(TM) for Critical COVID-19 with Respiratory Failure

Nachrichtenquelle: EQS Group AG
07.12.2020, 07:00  |  30   |   |   

EQS Group-News: RELIEF THERAPEUTICS Holdings AG / Key word(s): Study
Relief Therapeutics and NeuroRx Meet 165 Patient Enrollment Target in Phase 2b/3 Trial of RLF-100(TM) for Critical COVID-19 with Respiratory Failure

07.12.2020 / 07:00

Relief Therapeutics and NeuroRx Meet 165 Patient Enrollment Target in Phase 2b/3 Trial of RLF-100(TM) for Critical COVID-19 with Respiratory Failure

Geneva, Switzerland and Radnor, Pa, USA, December 7, 2020 - RELIEF THERAPEUTICS Holding AG (SIX: RLF, OTCQB: RLFTF) ("Relief" or the "Company") and NeuroRx, Inc. today announced that they have met the 165 patient enrollment target agreed with the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) in the ongoing phase 2b/3 trial of RLF-100(TM) (aviptadil) for treating Respiratory Failure in patients with Critical COVID-19. Respiratory Failure is defined, according to the FDA, as the need for intensive care with mechanical ventilation, non-invasive ventilation, or high-flow nasal oxygen in order to sustain adequate levels of blood oxygen.

"Although enrollment has been uniquely challenged by the devastating effects of the pandemic, straining the capacity of hospitals and exposing our investigators and study coordinators to personal peril from COVID-19 in the course of their duties, we are proud to meet our enrollment target as planned," said Prof. Jonathan Javitt, CEO and founder of NeuroRx, Inc. "Achieving this milestone in the midst of the pandemic has only been possible because of the extraordinary dedication of the doctors, nurses, pharmacists, and study coordinators who continued to work around the clock to develop this much-needed therapy."

There is currently no FDA-approved drug that has shown efficacy in patients who are already in the Intensive Care Unit (ICU) with Respiratory Failure. In addition to the ongoing phase 2b/3 trial, more than 200 patients with Critical COVID-19 and respiratory failure have been treated in an FDA-approved, Expanded Access Protocol (EAP) for RLF-100(TM). These patients were unable to enter the phase 2b/3 randomized trial due to severe comorbidities (such as organ transplant, recent heart attack, or cancer). While the companies have focused first on those patients who have no medical alternative and are at immediate risk of death, a phase 2b/3 trial with RLF-100(TM) for inhaled use in patients with moderate and severe COVID-19 in order to prevent progression to respiratory failure is expected to start soon.

Seite 1 von 5
RELIEF THERAPEUTICS Holding Aktie jetzt über den Testsieger (Finanztest 11/2020) handeln, ab 0 € auf Smartbroker.de



Diesen Artikel teilen

0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

EQS-News Relief Therapeutics and NeuroRx Meet 165 Patient Enrollment Target in Phase 2b/3 Trial of RLF-100(TM) for Critical COVID-19 with Respiratory Failure EQS Group-News: RELIEF THERAPEUTICS Holdings AG / Key word(s): Study Relief Therapeutics and NeuroRx Meet 165 Patient Enrollment Target in Phase 2b/3 Trial of RLF-100(TM) for Critical COVID-19 with Respiratory Failure 07.12.2020 / 07:00 Relief …

Meistgelesene Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
DGAP-News: Zalando Co-CEO Rubin Ritter beabsichtigt Beendigung seiner Vorstandstätigkeit zur Hauptversammlung ...
DGAP-News: Zalando Co-CEO Rubin Ritter Intends To Step Down At Next AGM
DGAP-News: CPI Property Group - Changes to the Board of Directors
EQS-Adhoc: IGEA ensures 'Alz1' supply for the EU market
DGAP-Adhoc: Bilfinger SE: EQT today officially announced by press release the sale of all shares in Apleona ...
DGAP-Adhoc: Zalando SE: Rubin Ritter, Co-CEO of Zalando SE, intends to step down with next AGM
DGAP-Adhoc: Zalando SE: Rubin Ritter, Co-CEO der Zalando SE, beabsichtigt Beendigung seiner Vorstandstätigkeit ...
DGAP-Adhoc: Bilfinger SE: EQT vermeldet Verkauf von Apleona, Veräußerungswert des Bilfinger-Erlösanteils ...
DGAP-Adhoc: CPI Property Group - Changes to the Board of Directors
EQS-Adhoc: E-ferry Ellen, Powered by a Leclanché Battery Storage System, Wins European Solar Prize 2020 Award ...
Titel
DGAP-News: Clean Power Capital Corp.: Clean Power Capital Corp. kündigt Pläne zur Beantragung einer ...
DGAP-News: Steinhoff International Holdings N.V. : ​​​​​​​UPDATE ON STEINHOFF SARB APPROVAL
DGAP-News: Clean Power Capital Corp.: Clean Power stellt ein Update zum Entwicklungsstand ihrer Investition in ...
DGAP-DD: AURELIUS Equity Opportunities SE & Co. KGaA deutsch
Swiss Investor: Statement zu Rainforest Resources
DGAP-DD: VARTA AG deutsch
EarthRenew Inc: Phase 2 der Feldversuche gestartet - Umweltdünger verbessert Bodenqualität nachweisbar!
DGAP-News: Media and Games Invest; strong nine-month figures already exceed the full year 2019 - adjusted EBIT ...
DGAP-News: Vectron Systems AG: Deutliches Wachstum der monatlich wiederkehrenden Umsätze
DGAP-News: NanoRepro AG gibt weitere Einzelheiten der Barkapitalerhöhung mit Bezugsrecht bekannt
Titel
DGAP-News: Clean Power Capital Corp.: Clean Power Capital äußert sich zu von IIROC verhängte Aussetzung des ...
Clean Power Capital Corp.: Noch günstige Wasserstoff-Aktie startet Produktion mit NASA-Partner!
Clean Power Capital Corp.: Breaking News: Personal-Coup bei der günstigsten Wasserstoff-Aktie der Welt!
DGAP-News: Clean Power Capital Corp.: Clean Power Capital Corp. kündigt Pläne zur Beantragung einer ...
DGAP-News: Steinhoff International Holdings N.V. : UPDATE ON STEINHOFF SCHEME LENDER CONSENT REQUEST
DGAP-DD: VARTA AG deutsch (1) 
DGAP-News: Clean Power Capital Corp.: Die Zukunft von Wasserstoff als Treibstoff wird unter der ...
DGAP-News: Steinhoff International Holdings N.V. : ​​​​​​​UPDATE ON STEINHOFF SARB APPROVAL
DGAP-News: Clean Power Capital Corp.: Clean Power Capital gibt Ernennung des führenden Unternehmers im ...
DGAP-News: Steinhoff International Holdings N.V. : ​​​​​​​REVIEWED ANNUAL RESULTS FOR PEPKOR ...
Titel
Champignon Brands Inc.: Durchbruch - DEA Lizenz für Magic Mushroom Studie an der Uni Miami gesichert!
Staat ebnet Weg für Milliarden Investitionen - 2 Rohstoffgiganten wollen dieses Nickelprojekt!
Pacific Rim Cobalt Corp.: NEWS welche heute für 100 % Kurssteigerung sorgen könnte - Strategischer Investor oder ...
BRP Renaud und Partner mbB: Anleihe / Rechtssache
Bee Vectoring Technologies International Inc.: Knaller-News! - Die heißeste Umwelt Aktie weltweit kommt nach Europa! Flächendeckende ...
Sixth Wave Innovations Inc.: Royalty-Aktie mit sensationellen Millionenauftrag! - Dividendenaktie 2020!
Sixth Wave Innovations Inc.: Bahnbrechende Technologie! - Dieses Unternehmen revolutioniert die Mining- und die ...
DGAP-Adhoc: Wirecard AG: KPMG legt Bericht über Sonderuntersuchung vor
GLOBAL CARE CAPITAL: Schnelle Expansion - Marokko will bis zu 1 Mio. COVID-19 Testkits kaufen - Millionenumsätze ...
DGAP-News: Champignon Brands Inc.: Champignon gibt behördliche Überprüfung bekannt (37) 

Nachrichten zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
07:00 Uhr
DGAP-News: Relief und NeuroRx erreichen mit 165 eingeschlossenen Patienten das Rekrutierungsziel der Phase-2b/3 Studie mit RLF-100(TM) zur Behandlung von kritischem Covid-19 mit Atemversagen (deutsch)
07:00 Uhr
EQS-News: Relief und NeuroRx erreichen mit 165 eingeschlossenen Patienten das Rekrutierungsziel der Phase-2b/3 Studie mit RLF-100(TM) zur Behandlung von kritischem Covid-19 mit Atemversagen
25.11.20
DGAP-News: Korrektur: NeuroRx und Relief veröffentlichen erste erfolgreiche Ergebnisse aus der erweiterten Notfallanwendung ('Expanded Access Use') von RLF-100(TM) (Aviptadil) bei Patienten mit kritischem COVID-19 und schwerer Komorbidität: 72% Überlebensrate bei In
25.11.20
EQS-News: Correction: NeuroRx and Relief announce initial successful results from expanded access use of RLF-100(TM) (aviptadil) in patients with Critical COVID-19 and Severe Comorbidity: 72% survival seen in ICU patients
25.11.20
EQS-News: Korrektur: NeuroRx und Relief veröffentlichen erste erfolgreiche Ergebnisse aus der erweiterten Notfallanwendung ('Expanded Access Use') von RLF-100(TM) (Aviptadil) bei Patienten mit kritischem COVID-19 und schwerer Komorbidität: 72% Überlebensrate bei In
25.11.20
Impfstoffrallye: Biontech, Moderna, AstraZeneca: Welche Impfstoff-Aktie ist die beste? Und: Schaufelhersteller nicht vergessen!
24.11.20
DGAP-News: NeuroRx und Relief veröffentlichen erste erfolgreiche Ergebnisse aus der erweiterten Notfallanwendung ('Expanded Access Use') von RLF-100(TM) (Aviptadil) bei Patienten mit kritischem COVID-19 und schwerer Komorbidität: 72% Überlebensrate bei Intensivpatie
24.11.20
EQS-News: NeuroRx und Relief veröffentlichen erste erfolgreiche Ergebnisse aus der erweiterten Notfallanwendung ('Expanded Access Use') von RLF-100(TM) (Aviptadil) bei Patienten mit kritischem COVID-19 und schwerer Komorbidität: 72% Überlebensrate bei Intensivpatie
24.11.20
EQS-News: NeuroRx and Relief announce initial successful results from expanded access use of RLF-100(TM) (aviptadil) in patients with Critical COVID-19 and Severe Comorbidity: 72% survival seen in ICU patients
23.11.20
DGAP-News: Relief kündigt Einberufung zur außerordentlichen Hauptversammlung der RELIEF THERAPEUTICS Holding AG an (deutsch)

Diskussionen zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
07:06 Uhr
5.638
Relief Therapeutics - eine COVID-19 Hoffnung?
03.11.20
2
DGAP-News: NeuroRx und Relief veröffentlichen Topline-Wirksamkeitsdaten von Patienten, die im US-FDA