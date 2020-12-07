 

Sequana Medical to Host KOL Event on “The Challenge of Diuretic Resistance in the Management of Heart Failure Patients and the Potential for alfapump DSR therapy”

Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire
07.12.2020, 07:00  |  11   |   |   

            Live webcast with Dr. Jeffrey Testani on 11 December 2020 at 03:00 pm CET / 09:00 am EST

GHENT, Belgium, Dec. 07, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Sequana Medical NV (Euronext Brussels: SEQUA), an innovator in the management of fluid overload in liver disease, malignant ascites and heart failure, today announces that it will hold a key opinion leader (KOL) event on the challenge of diuretic resistance in the management of heart failure patients and the potential for alfapump DSR therapy, on Friday 11 December 2020 at 03:00 pm CET / 09:00 am EST.

The call will feature a presentation by KOL Jeffrey Testani, MD, MTR (Yale University School of Medicine), who will discuss the current treatment landscape and unmet medical need in treating patients with fluid overload due to heart failure, a major clinical problem and the leading cause of heart failure-related hospitalizations.

Fluid overload is responsible for 90% of the one million heart failure hospitalizations annually in the U.S. (over $13 billion in direct costs). Diuretic-resistance is widespread – up to 40% of heart failure patients on IV loop diuretics have a poor response, and further evidenced by the 24% of patients re-admitted to hospital within 30 days of discharge. There is a high unmet need in these patients for a safe and effective treatment solution to treat fluid overload when diuretics are no longer effective, especially one that can be used in an out-patient chronic setting.

alfapump DSR (Direct Sodium Removal) is Sequana Medical’s breakthrough approach to fluid overload in heart failure. The system is fully implanted and offers the potential for significant clinical benefits as well as the improvement in quality of life for patients with diuretic-resistant heart failure. Clinical proof-of-concept was achieved in a first-in-human single dose DSR study and published in Circulation. Interim data from the first five patients in RED DESERT, the ongoing repeated dose study, indicated that alfapump DSR therapy was safe and effective at maintaining the sodium and fluid balance, replacing the need of diuretics. Moreover, alfapump DSR therapy restored diuretic response in these diuretic-resistant patients and the improvement was sustained for months post-treatment.

Seite 1 von 4
Sequana Medical Aktie jetzt über den Testsieger (Finanztest 11/2020) handeln, ab 0 € auf Smartbroker.de



Diesen Artikel teilen

0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Sequana Medical to Host KOL Event on “The Challenge of Diuretic Resistance in the Management of Heart Failure Patients and the Potential for alfapump DSR therapy”             Live webcast with Dr. Jeffrey Testani on 11 December 2020 at 03:00 pm CET / 09:00 am EST GHENT, Belgium, Dec. 07, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) - Sequana Medical NV (Euronext Brussels: SEQUA), an innovator in the management of fluid …

Meistgelesene Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
BioCryst’s Oral Factor D Inhibitor (BCX9930) Shows High Potency and Specificity for Alternative ...
Fate Therapeutics Presents Patient Case Study Demonstrating Clinical Activity of FT596 in ...
GBT Presents Data on New Sickle Cell Disease Pipeline Therapies with Best-in-Class Potential – ...
Constellation Pharmaceuticals Provides Update of MANIFEST Study for CPI-0610 at ASH Meeting
Corvus Presents New Data on its Investigational ITK Inhibitor CPI-818 at the American Society of ...
Adaptive Biotechnologies Announces New Clinical Data Demonstrating Impact of clonoSEQ Assay on ...
GBT Presents New Data on the Long-Term and Real-World Use of Oxbryta (voxelotor) Tablets in ...
Aptose Presents Highlights from ASH and Corporate Update Event
Allogene Therapeutics Presents Preclinical Data on ALLO-316 in Acute Myeloid Leukemia at the 62nd ...
MacroGenics Presents Flotetuzumab Data in Patients with Refractory Acute Myeloid Leukemia at the ...
Titel
Hexagon Purus AS: Contemplated private placement and admission to trading on Euronext Growth Oslo
K92 Mining Announces Latest High-Grade Drill Results at Kora, Including 9.80 m at 84.92 g/t AuEq
Affinor Growers Announces Resignations and Appointment of New CEO
Rafarma Inks Joint Venture Agreement with Vaccines Lab SDN BHD of Malaysia
REPEAT - Clean Power Capital Corp. Announces Plans to List on NASDAQ
Auris Medical Reports Positive In vitro Efficacy Data for AM-301 in Protecting Against Sars-CoV-2 ...
NIO Inc. Provides November 2020 Delivery Update
WSP to Acquire Golder Creating the Leading Global Environmental Consulting Firm
Clean Power Capital Corp. Announces Plans to List on NASDAQ
Pfizer und BioNTech haben Antrag auf bedingte Zulassung für COVID-19-Impfstoff bei der EMA ...
Titel
Aurora Cannabis Prices US$150 Million Underwritten Public Offering
Hexagon Purus AS: Contemplated private placement and admission to trading on Euronext Growth Oslo
K92 Mining Announces Latest High-Grade Drill Results at Kora, Including 9.80 m at 84.92 g/t AuEq
REPEAT -- Clean Power Capital Announces Appointment of Leading Clean Energy Entrepreneur Greg ...
Plug Power Announces 2020 Third Quarter Results
REPEAT - Clean Power Capital Corp.’s Subsidiary, PowerTap Hydrogen Fueling, Announces That It Has ...
AgraFlora’s Delta Greenhouse Receives Agriculture Loan
Pfizer und BioNTech schließen Phase-3-Studie erfolgreich ab: Impfstoffkandidat gegen COVID-19 erreicht alle primären Endpunkte
Affinor Growers Announces Resignations and Appointment of New CEO
CFL cargo expandiert mit TRAXX MS-Lokomotiven von Bombardier Transportation weiter auf dem ...
Titel
HyperSolar Changes Company Name to SunHydrogen
WPD Pharmaceuticals to Resume Trading on Monday, April 13, 2020
Bombardier unterzeichnet Vertrag für weitere zehn Jahre Betrieb und Wartung des automatischen ...
Mateon Expands its COVID-19 Therapeutic Program to include Artemisinin
HyperSolar To Begin Production on 100 Hydrogen Generation Units for Demonstration
WPD Pharmaceuticals Comments on SEC Order
Hexagon Composites ASA: Contemplated private placement and intention to spin off and list Hexagon Purus
Champignon Provides Corporate Update (3) 
Curetis Begins Offering BGI’s CE-IVD Rapid Test Kit for Coronavirus in Europe
InflaRx Doses First Patient in Multicenter Randomized Clinical Trial in Severe Progressed COVID-19 ...

Nachrichten zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
19.11.20
Sequana Medical Announces Positive Interim Data From North American Pivotal alfapump Study (POSEIDON)
12.11.20
Sequana Medical to present at Jefferies 2020 Virtual London Healthcare Conference