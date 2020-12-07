Sequana Medical to Host KOL Event on “The Challenge of Diuretic Resistance in the Management of Heart Failure Patients and the Potential for alfapump DSR therapy”

GHENT, Belgium, Dec. 07, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Sequana Medical NV ( Euronext Brussels: SEQUA ) , an innovator in the management of fluid overload in liver disease, malignant ascites and heart failure, today announces that it will hold a key opinion leader (KOL) event on the challenge of diuretic resistance in the management of heart failure patients and the potential for alfa pump DSR therapy, on Friday 11 December 2020 at 03:00 pm CET / 09:00 am EST.

The call will feature a presentation by KOL Jeffrey Testani, MD, MTR (Yale University School of Medicine), who will discuss the current treatment landscape and unmet medical need in treating patients with fluid overload due to heart failure, a major clinical problem and the leading cause of heart failure-related hospitalizations.

Fluid overload is responsible for 90% of the one million heart failure hospitalizations annually in the U.S. (over $13 billion in direct costs). Diuretic-resistance is widespread – up to 40% of heart failure patients on IV loop diuretics have a poor response, and further evidenced by the 24% of patients re-admitted to hospital within 30 days of discharge. There is a high unmet need in these patients for a safe and effective treatment solution to treat fluid overload when diuretics are no longer effective, especially one that can be used in an out-patient chronic setting.

alfapump DSR (Direct Sodium Removal) is Sequana Medical’s breakthrough approach to fluid overload in heart failure. The system is fully implanted and offers the potential for significant clinical benefits as well as the improvement in quality of life for patients with diuretic-resistant heart failure. Clinical proof-of-concept was achieved in a first-in-human single dose DSR study and published in Circulation. Interim data from the first five patients in RED DESERT, the ongoing repeated dose study, indicated that alfapump DSR therapy was safe and effective at maintaining the sodium and fluid balance, replacing the need of diuretics. Moreover, alfapump DSR therapy restored diuretic response in these diuretic-resistant patients and the improvement was sustained for months post-treatment.