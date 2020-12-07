 

New data presented at ASH 2020 reinforces the benefit/risk profile of fixed-duration Polivy plus bendamustine and MabThera/Rituxan in patients with relapsed or refractory diffuse large B-cell lymphoma

  • Longer-term data from the GO29365 study and results from 106 additional patients show continued survival benefit of this fixed-duration, off-the-shelf, Polivy combination
  • Polivy is already approved in more than 40 countries worldwide, including in the US and in the EU
  • Polivy is currently being investigated in untreated diffuse large B-cell lymphoma, with results expected in 2021

Basel, 07 December 2020 - Roche (SIX: RO, ROG; OTCQX: RHHBY) today announced longer-term data from the pivotal phase Ib/II GO29365 study, including data from a single-arm extension cohort of 106 additional patients, which show the benefit of Polivy (polatuzumab vedotin) plus bendamustine and MabThera/Rituxan (rituximab) (BR) in people with relapsed or refractory (R/R) diffuse large B-cell lymphoma (DLBCL), who are not eligible for stem cell transplant. Updated data from the randomised cohort (n=80) show that with longer follow-up (48.9 months) a complete response (CR) rate of 42.5% (n=17/40) was maintained in patients following completion of treatment with Polivy plus BR, compared to 17.5% (n=7/40) with BR alone, indicating responses to the Polivy regimen were durable. No new or delayed safety signals were reported. Furthermore, new data from an extension cohort showed a CR rate of 38.7% (n=41/106) with Polivy plus BR. These results, which were presented as a poster (Abstract #3020) at the all-virtual 62nd American Society of Hematology (ASH) Annual Meeting and Exposition on 5-8 December 2020, further support the clinical benefit this Polivy-based combination brings to patients with this aggressive disease.

“Despite recent advances, treatment options are needed that can improve survival outcomes, enhance convenience, and support a good quality of life for patients with relapsed or refractory diffuse large B-cell lymphoma,” said Levi Garraway, M.D., Ph.D., Roche’s Chief Medical Officer and Head of Global Product Development. “We are encouraged by the continued survival benefit seen with this Polivy combination across a broad range of patients, which reinforces the positive impact that this off-the-shelf treatment option could have for people with this aggressive disease.”

