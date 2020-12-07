Celyad Oncology Provides Updates on Allogeneic and Autologous CAR T Programs at 62nd ASH Annual Meeting and Exposition

First patient dosed in the CYAD-211 Phase 1 IMMUNICY-1 trial. Preclinical results for CYAD-211 for multiple myeloma showed robust antitumor activity with no demonstrable evidence of Graft-versus-Host Disease

Company discontinues the development of first-generation, autologous CAR T candidate CYAD-01 based on clinical futility observed to date from the Phase 1 THINK trial

Preliminary data from CYCLE-1 trial evaluating next-generation autologous CYAD-02 in r/r AML / MDS patients showed encouraging clinical signals, including a high-risk MDS patient treated at dose level 3 who achieved an objective marrow complete response; dose level 3 cohort of the CYCLE-1 trial is ongoing

MONT-SAINT-GUIBERT, Belgium, Dec. 07, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Celyad Oncology SA (Euronext & Nasdaq: CYAD), a clinical-stage biotechnology company focused on the discovery and development of chimeric antigen receptor T cell (CAR T) therapies for cancer, today announced updates from the company’s shRNA-based anti-B cell maturation antigen (BCMA) allogeneic CAR T candidate, CYAD-211, and autologous NKG2D receptor-based CAR T candidates, CYAD-01 and CYAD-02. These updates were virtually presented at the 62nd American Society of Hematology (ASH) Annual Meeting and Exposition, held from December 5-8, 2020.



"The recent announcement of the dosing of our first patient with CYAD-211 in the IMMUNICY-1 trial was a major milestone for the organization as we continue to strategically focus on next-generation allogeneic CAR T cell therapies underpinned by our innovative shRNA technology platform that we took from concept to clinic in just two years," said Filippo Petti, Chief Executive Officer of Celyad Oncology. "With IMMUNICY-1, we're not only looking to offer patients with refractory multiple myeloma an option where few exist, but also to use this as an opportunity to validate the use of our shRNA platform as a novel allogeneic technology in what we believe could greatly expand our potential to develop best-in-class, off-the-shelf CAR T cell therapies.”