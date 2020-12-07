 

Hexagon Composites ASA Ex Dividend-in-Kind today

Issuer: Hexagon Composites ASA

Ex-date: 7 December 2020

Dividend-in-Kind amount: 0.15 Hexagon Purus AS shares per Hexagon Composites ASA share

Announced currency: NOK

Other information: The shares in Hexagon Purus AS are expected to be tradable on Euronext Growth Oslo immediately upon delivery on the payment date. No fractional shares will be distributed. Hexagon Composites ASA's holdings of treasury shares will not be eligible for the distribution. The number of Hexagon Purus AS shares to be distributed as dividend-in-kind equals 30,242,956 shares. For eligible shareholders subject to withholding tax ("Withholding Tax Shareholders"), a portion of the dividend shares distributable to such Withholding Tax ("WHT") Shareholders corresponding to the withholding tax rate registered on such Withholding Tax Shareholders' VPS account will be withheld (the "Withheld Dividend Shares") to cover the applicable withholding tax for each WHT Shareholder. The Company will arrange for Withheld Dividend Shares to be sold for payment of the relevant withholding tax. No subsequent settlement towards the shareholders is intended.

This information is published in accordance with the requirements of the Continuing Obligations.


For more information, please contact:

David Bandele, CFO, Hexagon Composites ASA
Telephone: +47 920 91 483 | david.bandele@hexagongroup.com

Karen Romer, SVP Communications, Hexagon Composites ASA
Telephone: +47 950 74 950 | karen.romer@hexagongroup.com

About Hexagon Composites ASA
Hexagon delivers safe and innovative solutions for a cleaner energy future. Our solutions enable storage, transportation, and conversion to clean energy in a wide range of mobility, industrial and consumer applications, including light-, medium- and heavy-duty vehicles, ground storage, distribution, marine, rail and backup power solutions.

About Hexagon Purus AS
Hexagon Purus, a Hexagon Composites company, is a world leading provider of hydrogen type 4 high-pressure cylinders, battery packs and vehicle systems integration for fuel cell electric and battery electric vehicles. Hexagon Purus enables zero emission solutions for light, medium and heavy-duty vehicles, buses, ground storage, distribution, marine, rail, aerospace and backup power solutions.

Learn more at www.hexagongroup.com and follow @HexagonASA on Twitter and LinkedIn.




