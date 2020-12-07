Kiadis issues “holdback” shares to former Cytosen shareholders

 

This is a press release by Kiadis Pharma N.V. (Kiadis), pursuant to the provisions of Sections 5 paragraphs 4 and 5 and 6 paragraph 2 of the Dutch Decree on Public Takeover Bids (Besluit openbare biedingen Wft) in connection with the intended public offer by Sanofi for all the issued and outstanding ordinary shares in the capital of Kiadis (the Offer). This announcement does not constitute an offer, or any solicitation of any offer, to buy or subscribe for any securities. Any offer will be made only by means of an offer memorandum approved by the Dutch Authority for the Financial Markets (Autoriteit Financiële Markten) and recognized by the Belgian Authority for the Financial Markets (Autoriteit voor Financiële Diensten en Markten). This announcement is not for release, publication or distribution, in whole or in part, in or into, directly or indirectly, the United States, Canada and Japan or in any other jurisdiction in which such release, publication or distribution would be unlawful.

Amsterdam, The Netherlands, December 7, 2020 – Kiadis Pharma N.V. (“Kiadis” or the “Company”) (Euronext Amsterdam and Brussels: KDS) today announces that, following the announcement on November 2, 2020 that Kiadis and Sanofi reached conditional agreement on the Offer, the Dutch public offer rules require Kiadis to announce in a press release all transactions by Kiadis relating to the ordinary shares in its capital. Accordingly, Kiadis makes the disclosures below.

The Company will today issue 267,012 ordinary shares of Kiadis stock with a nominal value of €0.10 to former CytoSen Therapeutics Inc. (“CytoSen”) shareholders pursuant to the agreement made in relation to the Company’s acquisition of CytoSen in June 2019. These “holdback” shares were contingently committed in the acquisition agreement subject to the expiration of an 18-month indemnity and other claims period, which expired on December 5, 2020. As this period now ceased, Kiadis will issue the related number of shares to the former CytoSen shareholders today.

Following the issuance of the 267,012 ordinary shares, on the date hereof the total number of issued and outstanding ordinary Kiadis shares is 40,308,501. The ordinary shares issued to the former CytoSen shareholders listed below represent 0.0066% of the issued and outstanding shares in the capital of Kiadis.

The former CytoSen shareholders who will be issued “holdback” shares are as follows:

Shareholder Holdback Shares to be Issued
McKee Revocable Trust 63,969
KLM Investment Trust 58,393
HLJ Investments Series, LLC - CytoSen 31,682
Salim Family Enterprises, Ltd. 16,713
JNS Capital Investments LLC 14,081
McKee Family Foundation 9,362
Mr. Corneliuson 9,152
Mr. Lee 9,040
Mr. Jameson 6,748
Mr. and Mrs. Ciurea 5,905
Ms. Altomare 4,499
Ms. Copik 4,499
Mr. Igarashi 4,499
Mr. Martinuc 4,499
Lewen/Cooper Investments, Ltd. 3,520
UCF Research Foundation, Inc. 3,292
Mr. Oyer 2,999
Werker Beleggingsmaatschappij B.V. 2,999
BGL Series, LLC - CS Series 2,113
Mr. McMahon 2,113
CiMaas B.V. 1,500
Mr. Berman 1,408
Mr. Smith 1,408
Mr. Bos 1,407
Mr. Wilson 1,212

Dutch Translation/Nederlandse vertaling

