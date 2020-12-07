Kiadis issues “holdback” shares to former Cytosen shareholders

This is a press release by Kiadis Pharma N.V. (Kiadis), pursuant to the provisions of Sections 5 paragraphs 4 and 5 and 6 paragraph 2 of the Dutch Decree on Public Takeover Bids (Besluit openbare biedingen Wft) in connection with the intended public offer by Sanofi for all the issued and outstanding ordinary shares in the capital of Kiadis (the Offer). This announcement does not constitute an offer, or any solicitation of any offer, to buy or subscribe for any securities. Any offer will be made only by means of an offer memorandum approved by the Dutch Authority for the Financial Markets (Autoriteit Financiële Markten) and recognized by the Belgian Authority for the Financial Markets (Autoriteit voor Financiële Diensten en Markten). This announcement is not for release, publication or distribution, in whole or in part, in or into, directly or indirectly, the United States, Canada and Japan or in any other jurisdiction in which such release, publication or distribution would be unlawful.



Amsterdam, The Netherlands, December 7, 2020 – Kiadis Pharma N.V. (“Kiadis” or the “Company”) (Euronext Amsterdam and Brussels: KDS) today announces that, following the announcement on November 2, 2020 that Kiadis and Sanofi reached conditional agreement on the Offer, the Dutch public offer rules require Kiadis to announce in a press release all transactions by Kiadis relating to the ordinary shares in its capital. Accordingly, Kiadis makes the disclosures below.