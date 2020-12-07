Kiadis issues “holdback” shares to former Cytosen shareholders
Amsterdam, The Netherlands, December 7, 2020 – Kiadis Pharma N.V. (“Kiadis” or the “Company”) (Euronext Amsterdam and Brussels: KDS) today announces that, following the announcement on November 2, 2020 that Kiadis and Sanofi reached conditional agreement on the Offer, the Dutch public offer rules require Kiadis to announce in a press release all transactions by Kiadis relating to the ordinary shares in its capital. Accordingly, Kiadis makes the disclosures below.
The Company will today issue 267,012 ordinary shares of Kiadis stock with a nominal value of €0.10 to former CytoSen Therapeutics Inc. (“CytoSen”) shareholders pursuant to the agreement made in relation to the Company’s acquisition of CytoSen in June 2019. These “holdback” shares were contingently committed in the acquisition agreement subject to the expiration of an 18-month indemnity and other claims period, which expired on December 5, 2020. As this period now ceased, Kiadis will issue the related number of shares to the former CytoSen shareholders today.
Following the issuance of the 267,012 ordinary shares, on the date hereof the total number of issued and outstanding ordinary Kiadis shares is 40,308,501. The ordinary shares issued to the former CytoSen shareholders listed below represent 0.0066% of the issued and outstanding shares in the capital of Kiadis.
The former CytoSen shareholders who will be issued “holdback” shares are as follows:
|Shareholder
|Holdback Shares to be Issued
|McKee Revocable Trust
|63,969
|KLM Investment Trust
|58,393
|HLJ Investments Series, LLC - CytoSen
|31,682
|Salim Family Enterprises, Ltd.
|16,713
|JNS Capital Investments LLC
|14,081
|McKee Family Foundation
|9,362
|Mr. Corneliuson
|9,152
|Mr. Lee
|9,040
|Mr. Jameson
|6,748
|Mr. and Mrs. Ciurea
|5,905
|Ms. Altomare
|4,499
|Ms. Copik
|4,499
|Mr. Igarashi
|4,499
|Mr. Martinuc
|4,499
|Lewen/Cooper Investments, Ltd.
|3,520
|UCF Research Foundation, Inc.
|3,292
|Mr. Oyer
|2,999
|Werker Beleggingsmaatschappij B.V.
|2,999
|BGL Series, LLC - CS Series
|2,113
|Mr. McMahon
|2,113
|CiMaas B.V.
|1,500
|Mr. Berman
|1,408
|Mr. Smith
|1,408
|Mr. Bos
|1,407
|Mr. Wilson
|1,212
