The Directors of Boussard & Gavaudan Holding Limited would like to announce the following information for the Company.

Close of business 04 Dec 2020.

Estimated NAV

Euro Shares Sterling Shares Estimated NAV € 25.2778 £ 22.2208 Estimated MTD return 0.30 % 0.02 % Estimated YTD return 10.39 % 7.68 % Estimated ITD return 152.78 % 122.21 %

NAV and returns are calculated net of management and performance fees

Market information

Euro Shares Amsterdam (AEX) London (LSE) Market Close € 19.30 N/A Premium/discount to estimated NAV -23.65 % N/A Sterling Shares Amsterdam (AEX) London (LSE) Market Close N/A GBX 1,780.00 Premium/discount to estimated NAV N/A -19.89 %

Transactions in own securities purchased into treasury

Ordinary Shares Euro Shares Sterling Shares Number of shares N/A N/A Average Price N/A N/A Range of Price N/A N/A