 

Societe Generale Two major strategic initiatives in French Retail Banking

TWO MAJOR STRATEGIC INITIATIVES IN FRENCH RETAIL BANKING 
 
   

Press release
Paris, 7th December 2020

The Group today announces two major strategic initiatives in French Retail Banking through the planned merger of Crédit du Nord and Societe Generale, on the one hand, and the further development of Boursorama, on the other hand.

With these initiatives, the Group aims to strengthen its differentiated positioning on the French market by relying on the complementary nature of a retail banking model combining digital technology with human expertise, and a fully digital banking model:

  • The combination of the Societe Generale and Crédit du Nord banking networks will form a new entity at the service of nearly 10 million customers (corporates, professionals and individuals). The goal is to be one of the leaders in terms of core customer satisfaction with our core client base and to establish a banking model with strengthened profitability, underpinned by the highest responsibility standards.
     
  • Moreover, the Group has decided to bring Boursorama to maturity in terms of the number of customers, with the goal of reaching 4.5 million customers in 2025 and achieving high profitability.

***************************

Planned merger of Crédit du Nord and Societe Generale (the VISION 2025 project): a model combining the strength of human expertise and of digital technology to bolster customer satisfaction, operational efficiency, and commercial ambition.

The Boards of Directors of Societe Generale and Crédit du Nord have approved the launch of the project to merge the Societe Generale and Crédit du Nord brands after a successful first step in the transformation of both networks. This decision follows the study launched on 23 September 2020, which demonstrated the relevance of such a merger.

Backed by a committed workforce with shared values, this new entity will strive to maximise customer satisfaction in order to be one of the leaders in terms of customer satisfaction with our core client base and to build a more effective bank perfectly suited to the sectoral changes under way.

This merger will provide each of our customer categories (corporates, professionals, affluent and mass market) with a stronger value proposition, relying in particular on the respective strengths of both brands.

