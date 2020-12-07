BGHL (EUR) NAV(s)
BOUSSARD & GAVAUDAN HOLDING LIMITED
Ordinary Shares
The Directors of Boussard & Gavaudan Holding Limited would like to announce the following information for the Company.
Close of business 04 Dec 2020.
Estimated NAV
|Euro Shares
|Sterling Shares
|Estimated NAV
|€ 25.2778
|£ 22.2208
|Estimated MTD return
|0.30 %
|0.02 %
|Estimated YTD return
|10.39 %
|7.68 %
|Estimated ITD return
|152.78 %
|122.21 %
NAV and returns are calculated net of management and performance fees
Market information
|Euro Shares
|Amsterdam (AEX)
|London (LSE)
|Market Close
|€ 19.30
|N/A
|Premium/discount to estimated NAV
|-23.65 %
|N/A
|Sterling Shares
|Amsterdam (AEX)
|London (LSE)
|Market Close
|N/A
|GBX 1,780.00
|Premium/discount to estimated NAV
|N/A
|-19.89 %
Transactions in own securities purchased into treasury
|Ordinary Shares
|Euro Shares
|Sterling Shares
|Number of shares
|N/A
|N/A
|Average Price
|N/A
|N/A
|Range of Price
|N/A
|N/A
