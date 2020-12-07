 

DGAP-News TubeSolar AG: Upgrade to the quality segment primary market of the Düsseldorf Stock Exchange and inclusion in the m:access of the Munich Stock Exchange

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

 

- Increased visibility and improved access to international investors
- Inclusion in continuous XETRA trading

Augsburg, December 7, 2020 - Less than a year after the initial listing on the Open Market of the Düsseldorf Stock Exchange on February 14, 2020, the shares of TubeSolar AG (ISIN DE000A2PXQD4) will be included in the quality segment of the Open Market of the Düsseldorf Stock Exchange, the primary market, as of today. At the same time, the shares will be included today in m:access, the medium-sized company segment of the Munich Stock Exchange. Inclusion in the Quotation Board of the Frankfurt Stock Exchange and the start of trading on the Tradegate Exchange will take place shortly. The TubeSolar shares will then also be continuously tradable on XETRA. Designated sponsoring will be assumed by mwb fairtrade AG.

TubeSolar AG is convinced that this will significantly strengthen the external image of the company and at the same time ensure a significantly improved tradability of the shares. In addition, the upgrade facilitates access to international investors, also in the context of the current capital increase, as well as the further diversification of the shareholder base.

The rise to a higher stock market segment is in line with TubeSolar's growth strategy and underpins its efforts to establish itself as an innovative technology leader for agro-photovoltaic systems in the field of renewable energies.

In the course of the current capital increase, the share capital of TubeSolar AG will be increased by a nominal amount of up to EUR 1,000,000 to up to EUR 11,000,000. Shareholders will be offered the up to 1,000,000 new shares for subscription at a ratio of 10 (existing shares) to 1 (new share) at a subscription price of EUR 6.00 per new share. The two-week subscription period begins on Tuesday, 8 December and runs until 22 December 2020 inclusive. Immediately thereafter, the unsubscribed shares will be offered to institutional and qualified investors by way of a private placement. The major shareholder of TubeSolar AG guarantees the capital increase in full. The proceeds from the capital increase will be used in particular to finance the development of highly automated production and the further growth of TubeSolar AG, including a possible acquisition of an equity interest.

