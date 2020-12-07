 

Getlink Shuttle Traffic for November 2020

Nov 20

Nov 19

Change

Jan-Nov 2020

Jan-Nov

2019

Change

Truck Shuttles

Trucks

145,729

130,952

+11%

1,319,810

1,473,302

-10%

Passenger Shuttles

Passenger vehicles*

50,985

142,106

-64%

1,326,757

2,418,827

-45%

* Includes cars, motorcycles, vehicles with trailers, caravans, campers and coaches.

In November 2020, Le Shuttle Freight saw traffic above pre-COVID levels with 145,729 trucks carried, the second-best month of November in its history. This strong performance, up 11% compared to November 2019, benefitted from a stockpiling effect due to Brexit expected on 31 December 2020. Since 1st January 2020, more than 1.3 million trucks have crossed the Channel on our Shuttles.

In November 2020, Le Shuttle transported 50,985 tourist vehicles, strongly impacted by travel restrictions put in place by the UK and other European governments. However, the level of traffic remains stronger than that of our competitors thanks to the competitive advantage of Le Shuttle, especially in terms of health, which offers a contactless journey from start to finish. Since the beginning of the year, more than 1.3 million tourist vehicles have crossed the Channel on our Shuttles.

December traffic figures will be published on Thursday 7 January 2021 before the markets open.

