Smcp - Olivier Malvezin appointed as Chief Digital transformation & Operations officer of SMCP

Press release - Paris, December 7, 2020

Olivier Malvezin appointed as Chief Digital transformation & Operations officer of SMCP

While SMCP is entering into a new chapter, in which Digital and operations will have a key role, the Group is pleased to announce the appointment of Olivier Malvezin as Chief Digital transformation & Operations officer. He will oversee Digital, Supply Chain, IT and Demand Planning teams at the Group level, and will join the Group’s Executive Committee from today.

Daniel Lalonde, SMCP’s CEO, stated: I am delighted to welcome Olivier Malvezin as Chief Digital Transformation and Operations officer. His arrival fits perfectly well with our recently announced strategic plan, which combines a stronger focus on brand attractiveness, a phy-gital strategy to offer a seamless customer experience, a strengthened platform and a reinforcement of our sustainability approach. Olivier’s extensive experience and expertise in digital transformation, including big data and artificial intelligence as well as his excellent knowledge of the Asian market will be strong assets that will contribute to SMCP’s ambition”.

Olivier Malvezin joins SMCP after several experiences as Chief Digital Officer and Chief Information Officer. Prior to that, Olivier was Chief Digital Officer of Auchan Retail International. Previously, he was Chief Digital and Information Officer at Compass for four years where he managed the digital transformation of the group in Europe. From 2007 to 2016, he held several Chief Information Officer positions at Saint-Gobain where he worked in various and complex environments, including Asia and Lapeyre Group. Over these years, he notably managed the digital transformation of Saint-Gobain’s Retail B to C brands as the APAC’s business units. In 2006, he spent a year at BT International after starting his career at Devoteam Consulting. Olivier, 46, graduated from Ecole Polytechnique and from Telecom ParisTech.


 

ABOUT SMCP


 

SMCP is a global player in the accessible luxury market with four unique Parisian brands: Sandro, Maje, Claudie Pierlot and De Fursac. Present in 41 countries, SMCP is a fast-growing company which reached the milestone of €1bn in sales in 2018. The Group comprises a network of over 1,500 stores globally plus a strong digital presence in all its key markets. Evelyne Chetrite and Judith Milgrom founded Sandro and Maje in Paris, in 1984 and 1998 respectively, and continue to provide creative direction for the brands. Claudie Pierlot and De Fursac were respectively acquired by SMCP in 2009 and 2019. SMCP is listed on the Euronext Paris regulated market (compartment A, ISIN Code FR0013214145, ticker: SMCP).

