VINCI-led consortium with Meridiam is designated as preferred bidder for the D4 motorway PPP contract in the Czech Republic

First motorway public-private partnership (PPP) awarded in the Czech Republic

A 28-year PPP representing an investment of around CZK 16.5 billion (around €600 million)

Design and construction to be carried out by Eurovia, operation and maintenance by VINCI Highways

On 7 December 2020, the consortium consisting in equal parts of VINCI and Meridiam (50/50), led by VINCI Highways, was designated as preferred bidder by the Czech Republic's Ministry of Transport for the PPP contract for the D4 motorway linking Příbram (Central Bohemia) to Písek (South Bohemia).

The project consists in designing, finance, build, operate and maintain a new 32 km motorway and converting 17 km of existing infrastructure into a dual two-lane carriageway. The new highway will provide an improved road connection between rural South Bohemia and Prague, consequently fostering economic and social development, and will also contribute to improving traffic conditions on the country’s major commercial routes, particularly towards neighbouring Germany and Austria. The contract is for 28 years (including approximately 4 years of construction work) and represents an investment of some CZK 16.5 billion. Design and construction will be carried out by Eurovia CS, a Czech subsidiary of Eurovia (VINCI). Present in the Czech Republic since 1992, Eurovia employs more than 3,000 people there and is one of the main player in transport infrastructure construction in the country.