 

GFI Announces New Joint Venture in China

Nachrichtenquelle: PR Newswire (engl.)
07.12.2020, 08:00  |  52   |   |   

LONDON, Dec. 7, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- GFI Asia Partners Pte. Ltd ("GFI"), a subsidiary of BGC Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ: BGCP), a leading global brokerage and financial technology company, announced today that it took a majority stake in a newly established joint venture company in China, GFIGS Commercial Consulting (Shanghai) Co., Ltd ("GFIGS"), offering OTC derivatives brokerage service.

GFI Group logo

GFI's joint venture partner, Guizhou Big Data Capital Service Centre Co., Ltd. ("Guizhou Big Data Capital"), is a modern service enterprise whose main business direction is data commercialization and capitalization for both the information and financial services industry. 

GFIGS will be registered and headquartered in Shanghai and will initially provide services in Iron Ore derivatives, building on GFI's reputation as a leader and pioneer in Iron Ore derivatives markets, with the aim to expand to other products. This new joint venture presents an exciting opportunity for GFI's further growth and development in China. GFI looks forward to a long and successful partnership with Guizhou Big Data Capital.

Commenting on today's announcement, Benny Luk, Group CEO of Greater China, said: "We are delighted with the establishment of GFIGS to offer OTC brokerage services in China. Iron Ore futures trading volumes in China are more than 20 times larger than the offshore market. With Guizhou Big Data Capital's extensive network and coverage of China's financial markets and GFI's experienced voice brokerage and best-in-class trading technology, we are able to comprehensively serve our clients' needs in China."

Mr. He Xuan, Chairman at Guizhou Big Data Capital Service Centre Co., Ltd., said: "China is the world's largest steel market and iron ore consumer. GFI is one of the world's largest iron ore brokers and is also an active participant in shipping and energy markets. We anticipate that this joint venture with GFI will become an opportunity for both sides to cultivate the Chinese market for a long time. We believe that through close cooperation running through the ferrous metals industry, the two sides can make good use of the platform of Shanghai Clearing House to actively develop customers, steadily develop business, realize the comprehensive linkage between exchange and over the counter and real goods and derivatives. The platform of Shanghai Clearing House can also continue to improve the service experience, enrich the service connotation, and finally build an industry model for Sino-foreign cooperation."

Seite 1 von 3
BGC Partners Registered (A) Aktie jetzt über den Testsieger (Finanztest 11/2020) handeln, ab 0 € auf Smartbroker.de



Diesen Artikel teilen

0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

GFI Announces New Joint Venture in China LONDON, Dec. 7, 2020 /PRNewswire/ - GFI Asia Partners Pte. Ltd ("GFI"), a subsidiary of BGC Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ: BGCP), a leading global brokerage and financial technology company, announced today that it took a majority stake in a newly …

Meistgelesene Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Fearful of the pandemic management measures, 150.81% more citizens of Japan rushed to VPN
China and Japan Conducted Genuine Discussions on Digital Economy: How to Jointly Boost Regional Cooperation
YDIF & Industrial Design Exhibition: Building Chongqing as A Capital of Design
CEQUENS receives IFM "Most Innovative Communication Platform" Award
GFI Announces New Joint Venture in China
Titel
Singapore Approves Cultured Meat: A Major Step Forward for the Industry, Questions IDTechEx
Chromatography Reagents Market worth $7.8 billion by 2025 - Exclusive Report by MarketsandMarkets
Merck KGaA, Darmstadt, Germany and Artios Pharma Announce a Global Strategic Collaboration on Novel ...
Fenner Precision Polymers Acquires Industry-Leading Maker of Keyless Locking Devices, MAV S.p.A.
PA Consulting and Jacobs announce agreement on future investment and strategic partnership
PixCell Medical to Enhance NSW Health Pathology's Point-of-Care Testing Service
Lundin Mining Provides Operational Outlook & Shareholder Returns Update
xSigma Introduces DeFi Project
The Martell Exclusives Gifting Collection 2020
PICOSUN Sprinter disrupts fast batch ALD on 300 mm wafers
Titel
Viatris Inc. Launches as a New Kind of Healthcare Company, Positioned to Meet the World's Evolving ...
Psychedelics Transition from Experimental Treatment to Major Pharmaceutical Industry
Mexico's Mining Concessions Halt Creates Valuable Opportunity for Gold Miners With a Stake in the ...
Embracer Group acquires Zen Studios
Here's How Gold Could Hit $5,000 In 2021
Mexico's Mining Rebound to Be Driven by Metal Prices and the Sierra Madre Occidental Gold Belt
Global Acute Myeloid Leukemia Therapeutics Market Could Exceed $3.5 Billion By 2027
2020 Election Results Signal Robust Revival for Cannabis Markets
Gold Stocks Remain the Safest Bet With Widespread Vaccine Still Months Away
Innovation Is Supercharging The Billion Dollar Infant Nutrition Market
Titel
Psychedelic Therapies Become New Biotech Hotspot Amid New Legitimacy
Körber Supply Chain and Fetch Robotics Join Forces to Conquer Global Supply Chain Complexity with ...
Mountain Province Diamonds Announces Changes to The Board of Directors
HeiQ Calls for Textile Industry's United Effort by Offering Proprietary "Viroblock" to CHT, JINTEX ...
Why 2020 is the Year for Cannabis E-Commerce Stocks
US$1M professional racing prize up for grabs for mobile gamers as World's Fastest Gamer returns
Automated Sortation System Market Surges on the Back of Enhanced Efficiency in Production Units, ...
Electric Vehicle Growth Creates East-Asian Battery Mineral Boom
Shroom Boom Offers New Possibilities for Medicine and Functional Foods
Compass Pathways' Historic IPO Shines Spotlight on Alternative Mental Health Treatments

Nachrichten zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
04.12.20
Capitalab launches "Capitalab FX, with CLS" for FX Forwards compression