 

NANOBIOTIX Announces the Start of the Roadshow for Its Proposed Global Offering and Proposed Nasdaq Listing

Regulatory News:

Not for Distribution Into the United States

NANOBIOTIX (Paris:NANO) (Euronext: NANO – ISIN : FR0011341205 – the “Company”), a clinical-stage nanomedicine company pioneering new approaches to the treatment of cancer, today announced the start of its roadshow (starting from the filing of a registration statement in the United States later today) in connection with its intention to issue and sell, subject to market and other conditions, 6,500,000 ordinary shares of the Company in an initial public offering of American Depositary Shares (“ADSs”), each representing one ordinary share, in the United States (the “U.S. Offering”) and a concurrent offering of ordinary shares in certain jurisdictions outside of the United States (the “European Offering” and, together with the U.S. Offering, the “Global Offering”). The Company intends to grant the underwriters for the Global Offering (the “Underwriters”) a 30-day option to purchase additional ADSs and/or ordinary shares in an aggregate amount of up to 15% of the total number of ADSs and ordinary shares proposed to be sold in the Global Offering.

All securities to be sold in the Global Offering will be offered by the Company. The Company has applied to list its ADSs on the Nasdaq Global Market under the ticker symbol "NBTX." The Company’s ordinary shares are listed on the regulated market of Euronext in Paris under the symbol "NANO."

Jefferies LLC is acting as global coordinator and joint book-running manager for the Global Offering, and Evercore Group, L.L.C. and UBS Securities LLC are acting as joint book-running managers for the U.S. Offering. Jefferies International Limited and Gilbert Dupont are acting as managers for the European Offering.

The offering price per ADS in U.S. dollars and the corresponding offering price per ordinary share in euros, as well as the final number of ADSs and ordinary shares sold in the Global Offering, will be determined following a bookbuilding process.

The ADSs and/or ordinary shares will be issued through a capital increase without shareholders’ preferential subscription rights by way of a public offering excluding offerings referred to in Article L. 411-2 1° of the French Monetary and Financial Code (Code monétaire et financier) and under the provisions of Article L.225-136 of the French Commercial Code (Code de commerce) and pursuant to the 2nd and 7th resolutions of the Company's extraordinary general shareholders' meeting held on November 30, 2020.

