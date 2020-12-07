NXP Announces a Complete Suite of Radar Sensor Solutions that Can Surround Vehicles in a 360-degree Safety Cocoon

New sensing solutions cover all radar segments from NCAP corner to 4D imaging radar

Scalable portfolio approach for optimum design and software re-use, reduced R&D effort aims to deliver faster time to market

Market leading radar IP based on volume-proven advanced process technologies

EINDHOVEN, The Netherlands, Dec. 07, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- NXP Semiconductors, the leader in automotive radar, has announced a complete suite of new radar sensor chipset solutions that can surround vehicles in a 360-degree safety cocoon and enable the identification and classification capabilities of imaging radar. The solutions, comprised of new NXP radar processors and 77GHz transceivers, offer carmakers flexible and scalable configurations that address NCAP requirements for corner and front radar applications while offering 4D imaging radar’s first commercially viable path to volume production. 4D imaging radar expands radar’s capabilities from measuring range and speed to include direction, angle of arrival, and elevation measurement. Together, these solutions are part of the effort to reduce the 1.3 million yearly road deaths and represent radar’s evolution as a central part of driver assistance systems.

Radar is a core advanced driving assistance (ADAS) technology for both traditional carmakers focused on automated driving levels 1-3 and for mobility as service innovators developing robotaxi and safe delivery applications for levels 4 and 5 automation. NXP’s new suite of radar sensing solutions meet both scenarios and provide a dedicated and optimized approach with critical scalability and design re-use to help carmakers address the needs of their diverse brand and model portfolios. This flexibility enables performance tailoring for the appropriate use case, reduces R&D effort and can speed up time to market.

NXP is enabling the ongoing evolution of radar with 2 new solutions.

New NXP Imaging Radar Solution

Imaging radar is a groundbreaking technology that significantly enhances radar’s performance. It delivers multi-modal capabilities and extends today’s available L2+ features, like highway pilot and lane change assistance, by offering super-resolution images for precise environmental mapping and scene understanding. This enhanced “understanding” is an important part of enabling full autonomy in urban settings where vehicles and vulnerable road users create driving complexity.