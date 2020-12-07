PowerFleet Subsidiary Pointer Telocation Enables Internet of Things (IoT) Defibrillators in Israel

Company Intends to Market the Solution Globally

WOODCLIFF LAKE, N.J., Dec. 07, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- PowerFleet, Inc. (Nasdaq: PWFL), a global leader and provider of subscription-based wireless IoT and M2M solutions for securing, controlling, tracking, and managing high-value enterprise assets such as material handling equipment, tractor trailers, containers, cargo, automobiles, and light and heavy duty truck fleets, announced that its operating subsidiary, Pointer Telocation Ltd. (Pointer), has deployed hundreds of IoT-enabled defibrillators in Israel with the Magen David Adom Ambulance Company. Defibrillators have been installed across the country in telephone booths, lottery stalls and supermarkets as part of a $2 million deployment program.



As part of the agreement, Pointer engineered a smart device to install in select locations across Israel. Each device is equipped with a Pointer transmitter, which provides the defibrillators’ location, temperature and battery health to MDA response centers. When the flashing LED button is triggered, the MDA response center remotely unlocks the case which allows users to access the device even in the dark.

Any person, even without medical training, can call MDA’s 24-hour call center to receive immediate guidance and directions to the nearest defibrillator. Each case has a unique serial number and can be identified via the remote-activated LED lighting system.

The defibrillator is programmed to provide in-depth instructions for use. The device uses two electrodes to provide a shock to assist patients experiencing ventricular fibrillation or irregular heart activity. It is intended to give paramedics additional time to arrive at the site and provide more sophisticated medical support. A number of lives have been saved by providing ambulatory teams the additional time to transport patients to properly equipped hospitals.

When the ambulance arrives, the paramedic uses an ECG device to examine the patient. The heart test results are transmitted via cellular communication directly to the MDA center as well as to the doctor waiting at the hospital, which allows the medical staff time to prepare for the required procedure and save valuable time.

The solution also incorporates a front-facing camera that records the incident for viewing by the hospital staff via MDA's Call Center. This provides hospital staff with a better understanding of the patient’s unique circumstances and allows them to allocate resources as necessary to treat patients.