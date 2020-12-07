SalMar - Ex. dividend NOK 13 today
Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire| 07.12.2020, 08:00 | 46 | 0 |
SalMar Aktie jetzt über den Testsieger (Finanztest 11/2020) handeln, ab 0 € auf Smartbroker.de
The shares in SalMar ASA will be quoted ex-dividend of NOK 13.00 per share as from today, 7 December 2020.
The shares in SalMar ASA will be quoted ex-dividend of NOK 13.00 per share as from today, 7 December 2020.
This information is subject of the disclosure requirements pursuant to section 5-12 of the Norwegian Securities Trading Act.
Diesen Artikel teilen
0 Kommentare
Autor abonnieren
0