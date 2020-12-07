Boskalis awarded EUR 75 million worth of infrastructure projects in the Netherlands

Boskalis will construct a new inland harbor in Spijk in the Netherlands on behalf of Rijkswaterstaat. The harbor is located on the river Waal close to the German border. The harbor is intended for inland vessels and will increase the capacity, safety and accessibility. For this project approximately three million cubic meters of soil will be moved by means of a small cutter suction dredger and other earthmoving equipment. Work will commence early 2021 with a lead time of approximately 2.5 years. Boskalis expects to reduce its CO2 emissions by more than 50% on this project by using a sustainable biofuel.

Boskalis will furthermore redesign the N241 provincial road in the North of the Netherlands. This contract was awarded by the Province of Noord-Holland and PWN and includes the widening of the road and additional road safety related improvements. The structure of this project includes a planning development phase and a realization phase with an expected completion date late 2024.

