 

Boskalis awarded EUR 75 million worth of infrastructure projects in the Netherlands

Papendrecht, 7 December 2020

Boskalis has been awarded two infrastructure projects in the Netherlands with a total contract value of approximately EUR 75 million.

Boskalis will construct a new inland harbor in Spijk in the Netherlands on behalf of Rijkswaterstaat. The harbor is located on the river Waal close to the German border. The harbor is intended for inland vessels and will increase the capacity, safety and accessibility. For this project approximately three million cubic meters of soil will be moved by means of a small cutter suction dredger and other earthmoving equipment. Work will commence early 2021 with a lead time of approximately 2.5 years. Boskalis expects to reduce its CO2 emissions by more than 50% on this project by using a sustainable biofuel.

Boskalis will furthermore redesign the N241 provincial road in the North of the Netherlands. This contract was awarded by the Province of Noord-Holland and PWN and includes the widening of the road and additional road safety related improvements. The structure of this project includes a planning development phase and a realization phase with an expected completion date late 2024.

FOR FURTHER INFORMATION

Investor relations:
Martijn L.D. Schuttevâer
ir@boskalis.com

Press:
Arno Schikker
press@boskalis.com

T +31 786969310

Royal Boskalis Westminster N.V. is a leading global services provider operating in the dredging, maritime infrastructure and maritime services sectors. The company provides creative and innovative all-round solutions to infrastructural challenges in the maritime, coastal and delta regions of the world. With core activities such as coastal defense, riverbank protection and land reclamation Boskalis is able to provide adaptive and mitigating solutions to combat the effects of climate change, such as extreme weather conditions and rising sea levels, as well as delivering solutions for the increasing need for space in coastal and delta regions across the world. The company facilitates the development of offshore energy infrastructure, including renewable wind energy. Boskalis is furthermore active in the construction and maintenance of ports, waterways, access channels and civil infrastructure, thus helping to facilitate trade flows and regional socio-economic development. In addition, Boskalis is a global marine salvage expert and has a number of strategic partnerships in harbor towage and terminal services (Keppel Smit Towage and Smit Lamnalco). With a versatile fleet of more than 700 vessels and floating equipment and 9,600 employees, including associates, Boskalis is creating new horizons around the world.

This press release can also be found on our website www.boskalis.com.

