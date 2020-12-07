Elanders opens a new multi-user logistics center in northwestern Germany to manage e-commerce for several different customers

Elanders’ subsidiary ITG, which primarily focuses on customers in Fashion & Lifestyle is experiencing a significant increase in demand for its logistics services in e-commerce and is now increasing its capacity with a new 30,000 sqm location in Oberhausen in northwestern Germany. In Germany ITG already has, among others, a 120,000 sqm multi-user logistics center in Munich, which manages around a hundred different customers with a high level of automatized processing.

The new logistics center in Oberhausen is strategically placed close to ports with inbound traffic from Asia, railroads, highways and airports. ITG will offer its classic service portfolio for garments, accessories and shoes at the center. This portfolio includes different kinds of value-adding services that range from tunnel finishers and tumble dryers to custom tailoring services.